Time running out for travelers to get REAL ID-compliant license, identification
ATLANTA - Travelers planning to fly within the U.S. next month may need to double-check their identification before heading to the airport, according to AAA Georgia.
What we know:
Starting May 7, the federal government will require passengers to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another approved form of identification—such as a passport—at airport security checkpoints for domestic flights.
What you can do:
A quick way to check if your ID meets the requirement? Look for a star in the top right corner of your driver’s license. If you don’t see one, your license may not be REAL ID-compliant, and you could be delayed or turned away at airport security.
Those needing an upgrade should plan ahead. The process of obtaining a REAL ID through the Department of Driver Services can take up to two weeks, and appointments may be limited as the deadline approaches.
For those without a compliant license by May 7, a valid U.S. passport or other TSA-accepted identification will be required to board domestic flights.