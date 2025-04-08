Time running out for travelers to get REAL ID-compliant license, identification

article

The Brief Starting May 7, a REAL ID or other approved ID will be required for domestic flights. Check your license for a star—if it’s missing, you may need to upgrade at the DMV. A passport can be used as an alternative if you don’t have a REAL ID in time.



Travelers planning to fly within the U.S. next month may need to double-check their identification before heading to the airport, according to AAA Georgia.

What we know:

Starting May 7, the federal government will require passengers to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another approved form of identification—such as a passport—at airport security checkpoints for domestic flights.

What you can do:

A quick way to check if your ID meets the requirement? Look for a star in the top right corner of your driver’s license. If you don’t see one, your license may not be REAL ID-compliant, and you could be delayed or turned away at airport security.

Those needing an upgrade should plan ahead. The process of obtaining a REAL ID through the Department of Driver Services can take up to two weeks, and appointments may be limited as the deadline approaches.

For those without a compliant license by May 7, a valid U.S. passport or other TSA-accepted identification will be required to board domestic flights.