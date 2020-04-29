Tide Cleaners offers free laundry services for first responders, medical workers

Tide is working to lighten the load for those on the front line in the battle against COVID-19 on the frontlines and so the company has launched the Tide Loads of Hope effort.

Starting Wednesday, through May 9 all metro Atlanta Tide Cleaners businesses are offering free laundry services to all first responders and their families.

"We are proud to launch Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners in the Atlanta communities," said Jenny Maxwell, Associate Director for Tide. "The front-line responders of Atlanta are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. Our hope is to make everyday chores like laundry as seamless as possible and lighten the load for those at the front lines during this time."

Medical personnel, police officers and firefighters can visit Hope.TideCleaners.com and find the nearest location:

• Roswell (Store) 2900 Holcomb Bridge Rd Roswell, GA 30022

• Johns Creek (Store) 3000 Old Alabama Rd Alpharetta, GA 30022

• Dunwoody (Store) 1614 Mount Vernon Rd Dunwoody, GA 30338

• Emory Village Store (Lockers) 1459 Oxford Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30307

All first responders, medical personnel, or family members should bring a badge or valid ID for proof of eligibility.

“Pack up your dirty laundry and either drive to your nearest Tide Cleaners storefront or request home service pick-up at participating locations. Verify that you are a front-line responder with badges or a valid form of identification. Must have a photo ID or picture of it if you're a family member who is bringing it on their behalf. Please share through closed window or text message image to a Guest Services Representative. Please feel free to include a copy of your form of identification in the bag as well,” Tide wrote in a press release to FOX 5 News.

Eligible first responders and medical workers can also utilize:

• 24/7 Access – Use our drop box for drop-off and our kiosks for pick-up anytime, day or night

• Drive-Thru & Carside Valet – Stay in your car and one of our service representatives will assist you for pick-up, drop-off and order payment

• Delivery to Home – At participating locations

• Lobby – We utilize bins to help minimize person to person contact. If you visit our lobby, please practice CDC guidance and maintain safe distance from employees and other guests

To set up a partnership with a local hospital, fire department, police station or front-line responder organization, please visit Hope.TideCleaners.com for contact information.