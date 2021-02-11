Thriller 'Adverse' gets theatrical release in metro Atlanta

Thomas Nicholas does double duty on the new thriller "Adverse," serving as both star and producer. And on-screen, he’s in for a very bumpy ride.

"My character Ethan has a questionable past," says Nicholas, speaking to Good Day Atlanta via Zoom recently. "He discovers that his younger sister is in debt to some very dangerous people … so, he does whatever it takes to help his little sister."

"Adverse" also stars Oscar-nominee Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller, and was written and directed by Brian Metcalf. Nicholas says working with the high-powered cast was an exciting experience, especially facing off against Rourke as the crime boss behind his sister’s kidnapping.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

"You know, he is very, very talented, and that can be intimidating," says Nicholas with a laugh. "I was very thankful for the weeks of preparation, really, like six weeks of rehearsals that I had developing the character of Ethan, so that I was one-tenth prepared to face Mickey Rourke!"

Advertisement

"Adverse" will roll out digitally and on DVD through Lionsgate next month, but production company Black Jellybeans Productions will release the film in select theatres this weekend — including at Marietta’s Studio Movie Grill. With so much uncertainly still surrounding film releases, star and producer Nicholas says he’s thrilled to get a shot at the big screen.

"Obviously, everyone's got to play it a little differently," he says. "And so, we obviously don't want anyone to make a decision to go see the film if they don't feel comfortable. But some people are already kind of out, and some people are already vaccinated. So, I'm excited that we also get to be in theatres, because there's nothing like watching a movie on the big screen."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.