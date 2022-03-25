Three suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting of teen outside Atlanta Fair

Three suspects are in custody in connection to the March 5 deadly shooting of a teenager near the Atlanta Fair, police announced Friday.

Creekside High School student 16-year-old Joshua Adetunji was killed in the shooting, and two other teens were injured.

Atlanta Police said two of the arrested individuals are juveniles.

The third suspect is a 19-year-old who investigators believe to be the person who pulled the trigger, police announced during a press conference Friday.

Joshua Adetunji died in a shooting over the weekend near the Atlanta Fair. (Provided by family of Joshua Adetunji)

A dispute escalated and ultimately led to the fatal shooting of Adetunji, an Atlanta police spokesperson noted.

TEEN KILLED IN WEEKEND SHOOTING NEAR ATLANTA FAIR WAS CREEKSIDE HIGH SCHOOL FRESHMAN

All three suspects face felony murder charges, authorities confirmed.

When, where was the Atlanta Fair shooting?

Police learned of the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. on March 5 and went to the intersection of Pryor Street and Bass Street.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers found the boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A 14-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Reaction to teen killed at Atlanta Fair

"Heartbreaking man, just to see that kid like that," said one parking lot attendant, who did not want to be named.

He said the shooting was the end result of a massive fight among more than a hundred kids outside the fair.

"It was a bunch of kids, they were just scattered, they were just all around just running, running, running, running," the witness said. "It was just horrible man. It was a sad sight to see."

The Atlanta Fair organizers say they have stepped up security efforts, including a parental escort rule for kids under 16.

"Although this incident did not take place onsite, The Atlanta Fair shares in the community concern surrounding this incident that took place in Downtown Atlanta," said Brianna Poplaskie, spokesperson for the fair. "The Fair continues its present, thorough safety procedures and will coordinate any further safety procedures with the Atlanta Police Department as necessary."

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE