Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Clayton County, Henry County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Clay County

Three suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting of teen outside Atlanta Fair

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Press conference on deadly shooting near Atlanta Fair, March 7 Flat Shoals Ave. homicide

Police announced the arrests of three suspects after a teen was killed outside the Atlanta Fair. Investigators also provided an update on the murder investigation of a man who was found shot and killed at 210 Flat Shoals Avenue.

ATLANTA - Three suspects are in custody in connection to the March 5 deadly shooting of a teenager near the Atlanta Fair, police announced Friday.

Creekside High School student 16-year-old Joshua Adetunji was killed in the shooting, and two other teens were injured.

Atlanta Police said two of the arrested individuals are juveniles. 

The third suspect is a 19-year-old who investigators believe to be the person who pulled the trigger, police announced during a press conference Friday.

Joshua Adetunji died in a shooting over the weekend near the Atlanta Fair.  (Provided by family of Joshua Adetunji)

A dispute escalated and ultimately led to the fatal shooting of Adetunji, an Atlanta police spokesperson noted.

TEEN KILLED IN WEEKEND SHOOTING NEAR ATLANTA FAIR WAS CREEKSIDE HIGH SCHOOL FRESHMAN

All three suspects face felony murder charges, authorities confirmed.

When, where was the Atlanta Fair shooting?

Police learned of the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. on March 5 and went to the intersection of Pryor Street and Bass Street.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers found the boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A 14-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. 

Teen killed, 2 others injured outside Atlanta Fair

A 16-year-old boy was killed on Pryor Street outside the Atlanta Fair. Two other teens, ages 14 and 19, were also shot in the same incident.

Reaction to teen killed at Atlanta Fair

"Heartbreaking man, just to see that kid like that," said one parking lot attendant, who did not want to be named.

He said the shooting was the end result of a massive fight among more than a hundred kids outside the fair.

"It was a bunch of kids, they were just scattered, they were just all around just running, running, running, running," the witness said. "It was just horrible man. It was a sad sight to see."

The Atlanta Fair organizers say they have stepped up security efforts, including a parental escort rule for kids under 16.

"Although this incident did not take place onsite, The Atlanta Fair shares in the community concern surrounding this incident that took place in Downtown Atlanta," said Brianna Poplaskie, spokesperson for the fair. "The Fair continues its present, thorough safety procedures and will coordinate any further safety procedures with the Atlanta Police Department as necessary."

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE