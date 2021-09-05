Three shot while inside northeast Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Police found three people who had either been shot or graze with bullets on 189 Burbank Drive. All three were treated at a hospital and are considered to be in stable condition.
The injured people told police they were inside when someone shot at the house.
Investigators did not identify a suspect.
