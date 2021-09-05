Expand / Collapse search

Three shot while inside northeast Atlanta home, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Police found three people who had either been shot or graze with bullets on 189 Burbank Drive. All three were treated at a hospital and are considered to be in stable condition. 

The injured people told police they were inside when someone shot at the house. 

Investigators did not identify a suspect. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.