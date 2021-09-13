Three shot at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta detectives are trying to piece together what led to a triple shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday evening.

Officers were called out to the Riverwood Club apartments located in the 900 block of Bolton Road NW just after 8 p.m. Atlanta police said two people were found at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and another was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A third victim associated with the shooting incident later arrived at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, police said.

The condition of the three victims was not immediately available.

Their names have not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.