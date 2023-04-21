Three people with mental issues missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY - The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding three missing people who have mental issues.
Samirah Jones was last seen running out the front door of a hospital on Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale at 10:02 p.m. April 20. She is 29 years old, five-feet-one-inch tall, 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing red pants, white shirt, red fluffy slippers and a headscarf.
Andrew Bates-Smith was last seen at 5 p.m. April 20 in Jonesboro. He may be headed in the direction of Forest Park. He has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses. Smith is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, beige pants and beige shoes.
Willie Dorsey, 27, has been missing since April 17. He was last seen at around 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Fountain Circle in Stockbridge. He was driving a red Honda Odyssey with GA license plate TEK0670 at the time. He has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses. Dorsey was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweater and black jeans.
Anyone with information about these missing people are encouraged to contact the the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.