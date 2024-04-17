Three juveniles arrested in Hapeville for burglary, stolen vehicle with guns inside recovered

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Three juvenile males were recently arrested in Hapeville for burglary.

According to Hapeville police, there were notified of a burglary on April 10. They located three individuals who matched the descriptions of possible suspects. They began chasing the alleged thiefs and caught one immediately. The caught up with the other two the following morning.

A stolen vehicle was also recovered the night of April 10. Inside, officers found 3 guns, a knife and a crossbow.

The juveniles have not been identified.