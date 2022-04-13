Three injured in late-night shooting at DeKalb County park, suspect in custody

article

Three people are recovering after a shooting at a DeKalb County park Tuesday night.

The shooting happened between 10 and 11 p.m. in the parking lot of DeKalb Memorial Park on the 300 block of Wilkinson Drive.

Investigators believe the shooting was part of a domestic incident involving a woman and two men.

All three people are in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say one of those shot, a 21-year-old man, is also the suspected gunman in the case and is in police custody.

Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.