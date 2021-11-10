Three dead after train strikes van on tracks in Monroe County, deputies say

Three people are dead after being struck by a train at a private crossing in Monroe County on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at a private drive near the intersection of Collier and Goodwyne roads around 6:20 p.m. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Flex was attempting to cross the tracks when it got stuck. A man saw the train coming and tried to get the two women out of the van.

Moments later, investigators said the van was hit by a passing train, killing all three.

"This is a tragic loss for all three families and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement late Wednesday. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families."

Deputies identified the women in the van as being 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall. The man was identified by deputies as being 47-year-old Chris Burkett.

The incident remains under investigation.

