3 charged with elder neglect after disabled man found on sidewalk

Three people were arrested after officers said they found a disabled man on the sidewalk, unable to care for himself.

Police said that man had just been released from College Park Health Care Center located at 1765 Temple Avenue on Jan. 26.

College Park Police said the man had been sitting outside for hours.

Medics were called to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital.

Christina Wideman, Susan Muriuki, and Shuronda Dixon were each charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident.

All three were booked into the Fulton County jail.

