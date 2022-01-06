Three arrested in Coweta County truck stop murder

Three men are under arrest for a Coweta County truck stop murder back in November.

Dremar De'Shawn Bell, 20, of Columbus, was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated assault, and murder.

Alcido Jasper Barmore, 26, was arrested back on Dec. 2 and charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit murder

Ryan Morris Fried, 39, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and marijuana trafficking.

Investigators said Patrick Ballew was gunned down in the parking lot and his van was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said they found a substantial amount of drugs in the van, which may be the motive in the case.

All three are all being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.

