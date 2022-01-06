Expand / Collapse search
Three arrested in Coweta County truck stop murder

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Coweta County
Three arrested for murder at Coweta County gas station

Three men have now been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a man at Coweta County gas station.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Three men are under arrest for a Coweta County truck stop murder back in November.

Dremar De'Shawn Bell, 20, of Columbus, was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated assault, and murder.

Alcido Jasper Barmore, 26, was arrested back on Dec. 2 and charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit murder

Ryan Morris Fried, 39, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and marijuana trafficking.

DEPUTIES: MAN SHOT DEAD AT COWETA COUNTY TRUCK STOP, INVESTIGATORS SEARCH FOR WHITE VAN

Investigators said Patrick Ballew was gunned down in the parking lot and his van was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said they found a substantial amount of drugs in the van, which may be the motive in the case. 

All three are all being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.

