Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Deputies: Man shot dead at Coweta County truck stop, investigators search for white van

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:29PM
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Investigators are searching for this van that was stolen from the scene of a murder at Coweta County gas station on Nov. 12, 2021. article

Investigators are searching for this van that was stolen from the scene of a murder at a Coweta County gas station on Nov. 12, 2021. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Coweta County said a man was gunned down at a truck stop on Friday night off Highway 29.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Pilot truck stop at 1645 Highway 29 around 10:47 p.m. 

Investigators said a man was in an argument in the parking lot with another man. One man shot at the other and the victim died from at least one gunshot wound. 

Deputies give briefing on deadly shooting at Coweta County gas station

Investigators in Coweta County said a man was gunned down at a truck stop on Friday night off Highway 29.

Investigators said the shooter was seen getting into the victim's white van and heading north on Highway 29 toward the interstate. 

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

Deputies said the stolen white van has the words "Assured Conveyance" on the side.

Officials have not released the victim's name or a description.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact an investigator at 770-253-1502 or cspinks@coweta.ga.us. Anonymous tips can also be made by using the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office app.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP


 