Deputies: Man shot dead at Coweta County truck stop, investigators search for white van

Investigators in Coweta County said a man was gunned down at a truck stop on Friday night off Highway 29.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Pilot truck stop at 1645 Highway 29 around 10:47 p.m.

Investigators said a man was in an argument in the parking lot with another man. One man shot at the other and the victim died from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said the shooter was seen getting into the victim's white van and heading north on Highway 29 toward the interstate.

Deputies said the stolen white van has the words "Assured Conveyance" on the side.

Officials have not released the victim's name or a description.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact an investigator at 770-253-1502 or cspinks@coweta.ga.us. Anonymous tips can also be made by using the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office app.

