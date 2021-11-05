Three 'armed and dangerous' men wanted for Sandy Springs bar shooting

article

Police in Sandy Springs are searching for three "armed and dangerous" men in connection to a shooting at a bar and grill last Saturday morning.

Warrants have been taken out for 36-year-old Votino Kapri Poon, 30-year-old Keith Lenard Black, and 27-year-old Ryan Armonti Johnson, the Sandy Springs Police Department said on Friday.

Police said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday near the Venetian Bar and Grill located at 8290 Roswell Road. Officer arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Mug shots of the suspect were released on Friday by police.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

