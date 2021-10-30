Someone shot multiple times overnight at Sandy Springs restaurant, police say

Sandy Springs police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near a restaurant and bar.

Police said a shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday near the Venetian Bar and Grill, located at 8290 Roswell Road.

Police said a victim was shot multiple times and is being treated at a hospital.

FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene to learn more about the shooting investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

