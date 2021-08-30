Thousands get shots at DeKalb County COVID-19 vaccination event

article

Thousands of Georgians lined up and were vaccinated at a mass drive-thru vaccination event in DeKalb County over the weekend.

The county's Board of Health and Fire Rescue teamed up to administer COVID-19 shots at the Stonecrest Mall on Saturday.

Officials offered $100 prepaid debit cards as an incentive.

The event brought hundreds of cars who waited as long as four hours to be vaccinated. The event was so popular that officials closed the lines before 3 p.m.

While many were happy to get the extra money, some of the participants said they were frustrated by the long wait times.

In total. the county says more than 2,500 doses were administered at the event. The event followed another vaccination drive two weeks ago where more than a thousand people were given doses.

