Police arrest suspect wanted in Thomaston murder case

Police said a man linked to a deadly December 2020 home invasion is in police custody after he was arrested on unrelated charges.

The Thomaston Police Department said Jakari Daniel, also known as "Byrd," was arrested on Saturday night in McIntosh County for multiple drug and weapon charges, separate from his alleged involvement in a Thomaston homicide.

Thomaston police sought Daniel in a Dec. 1, 2020 homicide of 27-year-old Michael Gates at 121 Wellington Drive in Thomaston.

Officials said police will move Daniel to the Upson County Sheriff's Office jail.

Thomaston police had arrested one other suspect, 19-year-old Jordan Jones. His charges include felony murder.

Gates' mother, Jessica Tigner told FOX 5 Atlanta's Brian Hill on March 5 an arrest won't bring her complete closure because it won't bring her son back but it'll give her family peace of mind.

"He loved to live life. He lived a full life," she said during the emotional interview.

