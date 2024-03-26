Third suspect arrested for last year's death of teen with autism at Lovejoy Park

article

A third suspect has been arrested for the death of a 16-year-old in Clayton County's Lovejoy Park in June 2023.

On March 25, the Lovejoy Police Department, Clayton County Police Department and Clayton County Fugitive Squad arrested Oliver Choyce, who was 15 at the time of the murder.

He is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Officials say they found the victim's body in the park located at 1935 McDonough Road just before 6 p.m. on June 29. He had been shot multiple times.

What happened to Jamarious Smith

The victim was later identified as Jamarious Deante Smith. His mother, Navratilova Allen, said the teenager, who had been diagnosed with autism, was lured out of their home by a group of guys he considered friends. She claimed that her son was never involved in gangs or gun violence.

Two other teenagers were arrested soon after the shooting.

Kwame McGinty, 18, was arrested on June 30, 2023, and is facing a murder charge.

Alex Hampton, 17, was arrested Oct. 30, 2023, and is also facing a murder charge.

Choyce is being held at the Martha Glaze Juvenile Facility.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen called the mother of the victim to let her know that all three suspects are now in custody, according to a press release.