Monster Jam, Charlie Wilson, PAW Patrol and football: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Get fired up! Whether it's Monster Jam for you, or PAW Patrol for the kids, there's no way you're staying home. There's way too much fun to be had. Here's a taste of the fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

PAW Patrol Live!

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

6 p.m. Sept. 8

10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. Sept. 9

12 p.m., 4 p.m. Sept. 10

Your kids' favorite PAW Patrol characters are coming to life. Join Ryder and his famous rescue team as they find a way to rescue Robo Dog and stop his crazy clones from causing chaos around the world. No job is too big, no pup is too small! All children who are at least a year old require a ticket. Learn more.

15 August 2021, Berlin: The main characters fool around on the blue carpet at the fan screening of "PAW Patrol: Der Kinofilm" at the cinema in the Kulturbrauerei. Photo: Gerald Matzka/dpa (Photo by Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Toddler Time

Hot Wheels Skate Center; 228 Farm Ridge Drive NE, Woodstock

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sept. 8

All children age five and under are invited to the Hot Wheels Skate Center this Friday morning. For just $8 they can skate, head to the café for pizza, hot dogs chicken nuggets and dessert. Best of all, adults get in free with their kid. Check out the rest of the schedule.

Mockingbird Music Fest

Meehan's Public House @ Vinings; 2810 New Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sept. 8

Come out to Meehan's for a burger, some brew and taste of the best local talent in Atlanta. If you miss Friday night's session, you can come back Saturday to support another artist. Here's a list of Meehan's events for the month.

Cocktails in the Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sept. 8

Get out there to mix and mingle this Friday at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. All you need is a timed ticket for the night if you're not a member. Explore the summer exhibition, "Trolls: Save the Humans," then meet at the cashless bar for drinks and a live performance. Learn more.

Monster Jam

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

1 p.m., 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sept. 9

2 p.m. Sept. 10

Monster Jam® is hitting the gas in Duluth for all mega-truck enthusiasts. This action-packed, mind-blowing, adrenaline-pumping, heart-racing, filthy competition features some of the most famous monster trucks in the world. Pick your tickets up here.

Kraken driver Nick Pagliarulo, works on his truck ahead of the Monster Jam show at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on January 27, 2023. - The event was part of the Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series, a competition held in the United States (Getty Images) Expand

Atlanta Home Show

Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sept. 8-10

Are you an HGTV fanatic? This fall-favorite event may be perfect for you. Landscape, remodel, and interior design companies are flocking to the Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend. You can get the expert advice you've been looking for to move forward with your home projects. Learn more.

Charlie Wilson in concert

Wolf Creek Amphitheater; 2035 Merk Road SW, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 9

He's a 13-time GRAMMY nominee, a hit-making singer and songwriter, but you probably know him best as Uncle Charlie. Join him at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater for a performance that will bring the house down. Learn more.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 10

It's game time! The Carolina Panthers are coming to Atlanta. Can our boys hold the line? Tickets are still selling here.

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 30: Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs the ball after a reception during the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on October 30th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biber (Getty Images) Expand

Circus Delman comes to Atlanta

Greenbriar Mall; 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, Atlanta

Showing now until Sept. 18

The big top is coming to the Peach state. Right now, they're offering one free ticket for a child 12 or under with the purchase of one adult general admission ticket. You can find that deal here.

High Holiday Family Festival

Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Zaman Park - Camp Isidore Alterman; 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 10

Looking for something easier on the pockets? You can come out to the park for arts and crafts, a petting zoo, live music and plenty of food. Organizers say the event is open to all, just make sure you RSVP.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Atlanta Art Center; 5660 Buford Highway NE

Until Sept. 29

Allow yourself to get swallowed up in the world of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. We're talking about virtual reality, sensory rooms, galleries and so much more featuring his most famous works, and even some you may have never seen before. This could be the perfect date night for two creative souls, or just a great way to get out of the house. Tickets are available here. You can even book a relaxing yoga session, just click here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Music Midtown

Piedmont Park

Sept. 15-17

It's one of Atlanta's biggest music festivals, and it's finally right around the corner. Where else but Music Midtown could you see P!nk, Billie Eilish, Lil Baby and Guns N' Roses all performing at the same event? FOX 5 Atlanta put together everything you need to know to plan for next weekend.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

