Oktoberfest, pumpkin picking, and emo violins: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Pumpkins, pretzels and steins – Oh my! We're celebrating Oktoberfest and finding ways to welcome the fall both inside and outside the perimeter. Here's a look at a few fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

A3C Festival & Conference

The Georgia Freight Depot; 65 MLK Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta

Sept. 28 - Oct. 1

Are you ready to learn about the true impact of hip-hip culture at a conference designed to educate, entertain and inspire? The A3C Festival & Conference is here with some of your favorite celebrities like T.I., DC Young Fly, Marc Lamont Hill, Pinky Cole and so many others. Learn more.

Oktoberfest

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta; 915 Ridgewalk Parkway, Woodstock

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sept. 29

"Don your dirndl, lederhosen, or your best German attire" for a chance to win a gift bag at this Oktoberfest celebration. There will be a live German band, stilt walkers, beer specials and games. Learn more.

The Smithgall Arts Center; 331 Spring Street SW, Gainesville

12 p..m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Gainesville is throwing its first-ever Oktoberfest. This event is family-friendly and free! Learn more.

Tucker Brewing Co.; 2003 South Bibb Drive, Tucker

Until Oct. 1

If you live closer to the city, check out Tucktoberfest in Tucker. This is the last weekend you can hear live polka music and grab German-style eats at the Tucker Brewing Co. Learn more.

Georgia Beer Co.; 109 S. Briggs Street, Valdosta

Until Oct. 1

Craving bratwurst, schnitzel or pretzels? Snag a commemorative stein and head downtown to celebrate. Learn more.

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival 2023

City Springs; 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 29

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 30

City Springs is getting a festival! Organizers say you can expect anything from 70s rock to alt/indie and even reggae. There will be food, drinks, a kids zone, a sports zone and so much more. Plus, admission is free. Learn more.

The Pumpkin Patch at Yule Forest

Yule Forest; 3565 GA-155 N, Stockbridge

Sept. 30 - Oct. 29

Autumn is well under way, and we have a few ways to put you in the fall mood.

The Pumpkin Patch at Yule Forest is open for the season. You can pick the perfect pumpkin for carving, spend a day with the dinosaurs, get lost in a corn maze with some friends, and so much more. The patch will close just before Halloween, so plan your weekend ahead. Learn more.

HALF MOON BAY, CA - OCTOBER 02: Giant pumpkins are seen as people enjoy during picking pumpkins at a pumpkin patch in Half Moon Bay, California, United States on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Duluth Fall Festival

Downtown Duluth

Sept. 30 - Oct. 1

Let's keep the good vibes going. Start your weekend with the parade and Donut Dash. Finish it out with a plate of food, going booth to booth at the festival. Learn more on how you can have some fall fun in Duluth.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2023

Sweet Auburn Music Fest; 320 Irwin Street NE, Atlanta

Sept. 30 - Oct. 1

Music, food, art and vendors, what more could you possibly want? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest is known for bringing nationally-known artists and celebrities for a weekend of non-stop music and family-friendly fun. Don't worry about snagging a ticket, this event is free. Learn more.

Deon Cole: My New Normal

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE #500, Atlanta

8 p.m. Sept. 30

7 p.m. Oct. 1

If you need a good laugh, comedian Deon Cole is on tour. But act fast, very few tickets are left for his Saturday and Sunday performances.

Emo Orchestra feat. Hawthorne Heights

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Oct. 1

Spooky season is officially among us. Celebrate it with the Emo Orchestra. They're taking over the Atlanta Symphony Hall alongside guest performers with all the best hits from your teen angst phase. Tickets are available here.

Roswell Wine Festival

Deep Roots Wine Market & Tasting Room

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 1

Were you lucky enough to snag a ticket to the 10th annual Roswell Wine Festival? Take a glass down Canton Street Sunday afternoon for a taste of what all your favorite local restaurants and businesses have to offer. Learn more.

Jonas Brothers in concert

100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Oct. 1

Five albums. One night. The three heartthrobs the world met back in 2005 are together performing their greatest hits, and this week Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are right here in Atlanta. Tickets are on sale now.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour - New York at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Expand

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 7

If you're looking for some finger-lickin' good eats and free music at a family-friendly event, the Suwanee Taste of BBQ and Music Festival might be perfect for you. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com