Veterans Day, Hawks vs. Heat and Diwali: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Discover Atlanta's weekend wonders with us. Whether you want to honor this country and any loved ones you have fighting for it, or find out what happens at the Zoo after dark, we have some ideas to get you out of the house and into something fun for the next few days.

Twilight Trek

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Nov. 10

What do the zoo animals do after everyone's gone and home and the sun has gone down? Stop wondering and stop by to see for yourself. Zoo Atlanta is offering an after-hours adventures for the family. You can tour the zoo at night and see some of the nocturnal animals you'd normally miss during a day trip. Learn more.

If you miss this weekend's fun, the next session is being offered in February.

Atlanta Fall Wine Festival

Historic Fourth Ward Park

Nov. 11

As if you needed an excuse to stroll through the park with a glass of something good, the Atlanta Fall Wine Festival is free-flowing this weekend. From 1 to 5, you can taste test over 100 wines and beers, and hear from live performers and a great DJ.

Free bottled water will be distributed throughout the event. Organizers say this is a 21+ event only, so call a sitter and plan ahead for a ride home. Learn more.

Garden of Hip Hop Festival

Bonfire ATL; 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, NW

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 11

The world is still celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Come out to Bonfire ATL for a taste of the culture with free vegan food samples, an array of vendors to patron, dope live music and DJ classes to teach how to spin on the ones and twos, a couple of cyphers and even a bounce house for the kiddos.

It's a family-friendly event, and best of all: it's free! Learn more.

Sexyy Red in Concert

The Dome; 174 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta

Nov. 11

Buckhead Theatre; 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

Nov. 14

The 25-year-old St. Louis rapper taking the internet by storm is performing twice in Atlanta soon. If you miss the "Poundtown" star on Saturday, you can catch her again next week on Tuesday. Tickets are available here.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive

7:30 p.m. Nov. 11

The Hawks are back in Atlanta ready to take down the Miami Heat. Tickets are available here.

Celebrate Veterans Day Weekend

Veterans Day Parade

Peachtree Street between 15th Street and 4th Street

11 a.m. Nov. 11

For even more events, check out FOX 5 Digital Content Creator Joyce Lupiani's full list of Veterans Day celebrations both inside and outside the perimeter.

We Run ATL 10K

Rose Circle Park; 914 Rose Circle SW, Atlanta

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nov. 12

Lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement with the Movers & Pacers Run Club. It's their 10th anniversary! Join the wait list.

Celebrate Diwali

North Point Mall

1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Nov. 11

The India American Cultural Association is throwing a celebration in the mall. Swing by for performances, yoga, free gifts, art, henna and more. Learn more.

NaanStop

265 18th Street NW #4110, Atlanta

Until Nov. 15

NaanStop, a city staple for fresh Indian cuisine Atlanta's destination for fast, fresh Indian cuisine, is celebrating the beginning of the fiscal year in India.

Besides the Atlantic Station location, you can visit the restaurant in Buckhead and downtown Atlanta as well.

THE WIZ

Fox Theatre

Nov. 14-19

So, you wanted to see the Wizard? Well, ease on down the road to the Fox Theatre for a fan-favorite, Tony Award-winning musical. Tickets are selling fast. Learn more.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21, 2024

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on an amazing performance. It's a show full talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

2023 Georgia Festival of Trees

Georgia World Congress Center, Building A Hall A3; 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta

Nov. 18-26

Need some holiday magic in your life? The annual Georgia Festival of Trees is back next week with live entertainment, cookie decorating, a Gingerbread competition and all sorts of exciting activities for the kids.

Plus, feel free to place a bid on some of the prettiest Christmas trees you've ever seen. Learn more.

(Credit: Georgia Festival of Trees)

