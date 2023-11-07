Celebrating Veterans Day in metro Atlanta | November 2023

article

Here is a list of Veterans Day events and specials for the metro Atlanta area.

The 42nd annual Veterans Day Parade is happening on Peachtree Street between 15th Street and 4 Street on Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will feature dozens of entries from around metro Atlanta.

The 2023 Georgia Veterans Day Observance Ceremony is happening 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Azadi Galleria at the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta. Attendees will include military and community leaders, foreign leaders and representatives, veteran service organization leaders and veterans.

The City of Dunwoody is hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at DeKalb Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park. The public ceremony is hosted by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation with support from the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs VFW Post 10822 and Dunwoody Woman’s Club. The Dunwoody High School Air Force JROTC will present the colors. Dunwoody Council Member Joe Seconder, Major, US Army (Retired), will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Master of Ceremonies will be Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Mike Carlson, Georgia National Guard Captain (Retired). Pastor Stephen Nix of First Baptist Church Atlanta will give the invocation. For the first time, a Dunwoody couple will serve as the featured speakers. Kris and Alyssa Waldhauser met during Army ROTC orientation at William & Mary and later earned their commissions.

The City of Roswell is hosting a Veterans Honor Walk & Ceremony at the Roswell Area Park Pond at 9 a.m. Nov. 11. The previously scheduled breakfast has been canceled.

The City of Acworth is honoring those who have served their country with a Veterans Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Cauble Park on Beach Street.

Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting Veterans Weekend Nov. 11 and 12. Veterans and active duty military personnel will receive complimentary park admission and parking when they present a valid military ID. Family members of Veterans and active duty military personnel are eligible to receive discounted park admission (limit 4). Additional Veterans Weekend activities include in-park performances and patriotic décor. Guest must present valid military ID to designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to obtain complimentary admission and other benefits. All tickets must be picked up or purchased at the main ticket booths at the park.

Atlanta History Center is inviting all active-duty service members, veterans, their families and grateful community members to its Veterans Day Celebration from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. The event will include curator chats, walking tours, interviews, short-film screenings and a barbeque lunch. This event is free to attend for veterans, active service members, and their families. Standard admission rates apply for non-members. Complimentary lunch for the first 250 guests.

American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta is hosting its annual Veterans Day Cruz-In from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12. There will be classics, vintage, off road, muscle, modern, motorcycle and military vehicles. There will also be BBQ, hot dogs, hamburgers, music and raffle prizes.

Buford's Bubba's 33 will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition by offering a free lunch to veterans and active US military members between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 12. Special guests will be able to choose one of six entrées, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. For veterans and active military unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute rain check vouchers, good through May 30, 2024.

STK Atlanta is offering veterans and active duty military members 50% off all food between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12. Dine-in only. Discount valid on food only. Must be able to provide proof of status.

La Madeleine (multiple locations) is offering 30% off entire purchase for veterans with valid ID on Nov. 11.

Scooter's Coffee (multiple locations) is offering a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day to all veterans and active duty military members with valid military identification.

Shane's Rib Shack (multiple locations) is offering free meals to veterans and military members Nov. 9 through 11. Special guests will receive a free pork or chopped BBQ chicken plate. Participating locations are also offering guests the opportunity to express their gratitude by writing personal notes of thanks. Letters will then be given to veterans who visit Shane's. One free plate per person, proof of service required.

The World of Coca-Cola is offering half off general admission to veterans on Veterans Day. Tickets can be purchased online using the code VETS2023. Must be able to present a valid Armed Forces ID upon arrival.

The Jiffy Lube in Hampton is offering 50% off oil changes to all active, retired and veteran military members on Nov. 11. This location is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offers a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires, alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change. If customers are unable to visit on 11/11, this location offers 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.