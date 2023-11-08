Atlanta weather: A look at the Veterans Day weekend forecast

Saturday marks Veterans Day, honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces from all wars.

Dozens of parades, commemorations, and ceremonies will be held in honor of the veterans.

Those attending one of those events will want to bundle up and pack an umbrella.

A cold front will move through north Georgia early Friday morning, pushing the first rain chances into the area and dramatically dropping the temperature.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s. Lows will dip to the mid- to upper 40s.

The rain chance for Saturday will be around 50%, but it won’t be a constant rain. It will be more like dodging showers moving through the area.

The chance for showers will remain through Monday with the sun coming out, warming things up to the low 60s with lows in the low 40s.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.

What is Make Camo Your Cause?

As the nation pauses to honor its veterans this weekend with celebrations and parades, you can also support those who've served in U.S. Armed Forces by wearing camo on the November 11.

FOX is partnering up with U.S. VETS to make camo our cause and help put an end to veteran homelessness in the United States.

"Veterans" and "Homelessness" should never be in the same sentence, and yet, men and women who bravely served our country find themselves sleeping on the streets they fought to protect.

Show your appreciation and gratitude for the veterans that served our nation.

You can join us by making a donation and wearing camo this Veterans Day! Post your camo on social with #HONORUSVETS.

To donate and learn more information on how you can help U.S.VETS end veteran homelessness visit Honor.USVETS.org/FoxForward!