Father's Day, CoComelon, hot air balloons and unicorns: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Hot air balloons, unicorns, parades and CoComelon – Let's kick off Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend with a bang. There's never a dull moment when your weekend is planned by FOX 5 Atlanta.

An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. June 16

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

You're in for an entertaining night if you choose to spend it with comedian – and apparently, vocalist – Larry the Cable Guy at Atlanta Symphony Hall Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Learn more.

THE MASKED SINGER: Larry The Cable Guy in the House Party episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Summer Porch Jam

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 16

Main Street, Suwanee

It's a summer block party! Get your outfits together for a free, family-friendly evening throughout Old Town Suwanee. You can even visit the Mayor's front porch. There will be plenty of food trucks, drinks and musicians. Learn more.

Daddy Daughter Date at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Avalon; 2720 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. June 16

It really is the little things sometimes. Chick-fil-A Avalon wants to help kick off Father's Day Weekend with a sweet initiative. It's date night for daddies and their daughters. Meals are included in the price for tickets.

Summer Solstice Festival

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. June 17

Atlanta Utility Works; 2903 RN Martin Street, East Point

June 21 is the summer solstice, and what better way to celebrate it than with a live music festival soaking up the Georgia sun? Entry is free, tickets for drinks or pre-paid parking are available here.

50 Years of Hip Hop

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. June 17

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre; 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton

It's Black Music Month and this year, we're celebrating 50 years of the hip hop genre. Rappers like 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Bun B, Tha Dogg Pound and DJ Quik will be putting on a performance in Mableton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Learn more.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

June 16-18

Centennial Olympic Park; Atlanta

The City of Atlanta is hosting the 11th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival at Centennial Olympic Park. From June 16 to June 18, the city will commemorate the historic day of Juneteenth with live music, food, cultural activities, parade floats, dance troops, marching bands, and more.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 18: Khalid Kamau, Mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, raises his fist while participating in the Juneteenth Atlanta Black History parade on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of cha (Getty Images) Expand

FOX 5 has an entire list of events you can attend leading up to the day the last American slaves were freed in the U.S., June 19. Check it out here.

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 17

Historic Fourth Ward Park; 680 Dallas Street NE, Atlanta

This 21 and up event is still selling tickets. Organizers say there will be live music, all sorts of beers, wines and seltzers and even food. Water is free! Plan to take the MARTA, an Uber, Lyft or cab if you're coming. Learn more.

Certified Summer Car Show 2023

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. June 17

Atlanta Expo Center South; 3850 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta

Whips By Wade is hosting its 5th annual car show. This is a hot event to show off your cars, trucks and bikes. All ages are welcome. Expect music, a classic car showcase, and a cash prize for the best of show. Car enthusiasts can find tickets and registration here.

Georgia Great Balloon Festival 2023

5 p.m. June 16-17

Atlanta Motor Speedway 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

The hot air balloons are back! Take the kids to go see The Great Georgia Balloon Festival at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. If you're lucky, you may even get a ride. Other than the balloons, there's a Kids Zone, games and plenty of rides to keep them busy. Learn more.

HAMPTON, GA - OCTOBER 29: A hot air balloon floats overhead during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EasyCare Vehicle Services Contracts 200 on October 29, 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Family Food Fest

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. June 18

The Georgia Freight Depot; 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta

Brooklyn's own Chubb Rock is hosting and performing at this multicultural Father's Day food festival. Bring dad to this "all-you-can-eat" event where he can meet different chefs and experience tastes around the globe. We hear there's also a silent auction on the schedule. Learn more.

Unicorn World

10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. June 16-18

Georgia International Convention Center; 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park

‘Unicorn World’ is a real thing, and it just hit our city! Imagine life-sized animatronic unicorns, face painting, music, dancing and even bounce houses. Everything is all about the magical, mythical creature here. Learn more about " Unicorn World " tickets, reservations and add-on experiences.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Child tosses ring on Unicorn's horn at Unicorn World. (Credit: Blue Potato Media)

CoComelon Party Time

June 16-25

103 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

Do you kids go bananas for CoComelon? Plan ahead for this immersive party-like experience that will allow them to meet their favorite characters face-to-face. On-site parking is free. Learn more.

Immersive Disney Animation

Until Sept. 30

Armour Yards; 159 Armour Drive, Atlanta

An enchanting immersive Disney experience is coming to Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, allowing visitors to step into their favorite Disney stories. "Beyond the Lens: A Family Pop-Up Adventure" features interactive exhibits and photo opportunities, bringing the magic of Disney to life for fans of all ages. Learn more.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken checked it out ahead of time for you.

Atlanta Children's Film Festival

10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 9-25

Emory University; 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta

Get ready for the 16th annual Atlanta Children's Film Festival. This year, there are both in-person and online events you and your kiddos can enjoy. The theme is "Dreams to Action." If you're looking for ticket information, look no further. Everything you need to know is here.

Taste on the Square

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 22

The Plaza @ Colony Square

If there were ever a time to bust out your stretchy pants, it's now! Back for its second year in a row, Taste on the Square organizers say they have an evening of complimentary food from Colony Square's fan-favorite restaurants, an open bar and live music. Learn more.

