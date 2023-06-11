Celebrating Father's Day in metro Atlanta | June 2023

article

It's dad's turn to feel special on June 18. Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June in the United States, U.K.. Canada and other countries. If you are looking for the perfect spot to take dad on Father's Day, check out this list.

ATLANTA

Double Zero – From 4-9 p.m, dine-in to enjoy affettati pizza (pancetta, pork sausage, red pepper + caramelized onion), ricotta fritters & more. Or, order to-go and choose 3 pizzas: cheese, bianca, sausage, pepperoni or margherita plus, a caesar salad – all for $40.

Cooks & Soldiers – Make a reservation to enjoy specialty items including bistek (an 8 oz. dry aged rioja-marinated striploin), porchetta (boneless pork roast), foie gras tart plus, the charles – made with Highclere Castle Gin, Macallan 12, Pierre Ferrand Curaçao & lemon.

Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Atlanta is offering a Father's Day special. Ejoy a New York strip steak, grilled and topped with mushrooms marinated in a smoked bacon and bourbon sauce, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables for $35.99. Also, try the Smoked Old Fashioned made with smoked High West Whiskey for $14.

Livingston Restaurant & Bar , in The Georgian Terrace Hotel, is hosting a Big Green Egg cookout on the terrace for Father’s Day where dad is invited to help tend to the Big Green Egg or let the chef prepare the meal tableside. The menu boasts a choice of appetizer (blue cheese wedge salad, shrimp cocktail or burrata salad); a pre-ordered choice of protein (40-ounce Angus porterhouse for $250, 22-ounce bone-in ribeye for $225, 24-ounce tomahawk pork chop for $175 or 14-ounce ahi tuna for $160); family-style sides (grilled asparagus, loaded baked potato and forest mushrooms) and sharable desserts. Prices are per couple (excluding 24% service charge and tax), and children’s meals are available for $15 (hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers). The festivities run 3:30-7:30 p.m. and include live entertainment, a cigar gift for dad, four beers and complimentary two-hour self-parking. Make reservations via OpenTable .

Marcus Bar & Grille — All weekend long, reserve here to enjoy specialty items including a 32oz. savage tomahawk, served with roasted broccolini & lobster mac & cheese or the 20 oz. NY strip.

Ray’s in the City in downtown Atlanta will be open 12-9 p.m., serving its regular dinner menu all day boasting fresh seafood including made-to-order sushi and fresh oysters from the oyster bar. Ray’s will be handing out cigars to all dads and granddads who visit on Father’s Day, and a Ray’s Restaurants gift card is always the perfect fit. Reservations can be made via OpenTable .

Father’s Day and International Sushi Day collide on June 18. Chef Leonard Yu invites guests to his intimate Westside sushi restaurant Omakase Table to experience a revered dining experience using the freshest ingredients that he meticulously prepares. Omakase Table is located at 788 W. Marietta St. NW; reservations can be made online .

Palo Santo – Reserve here to brunch on a special, one-day-only Father’s Day menu curated by chef Santiago Gomez, featuring blue corn masa pancakes, chilaquiles – verdes or rojos & more.

Epicurean Atlanta is hosting Father's Day BBQ & Brews on the Sky Terrace Lawn from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy dozens of delicious menu selections from our chef action stations featuring Epicurean Atlanta’s trio of restaurants – Reverence, The Office Bar, and Aerial Kitchen & Bar! Complimentary beer for every day. Tickets are $65 for adults, $25 for children ages 12 and under.

Dad can get in the game at Your 3rd Spot on Father’s Day from 12-10:30 p.m. Families can celebrate the man of the day and make memories with a fun gaming experience, world-class food and incredible vibes. Located in The Works on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, Your 3rd Spot offers hi-tech bowling, arcade, darts, curling and more experience with five-star food and drinks. For Father’s Day, guests will enjoy a high-energy atmosphere, a special Father’s Day playlist, complimentary beer and the 3-fixe menu for groups of five or more guests. Book experiences online .

ACWORTH

Henry's Louisiana Grill is offering a Dad's Day Lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring andouille crusted oysters and shrimp, BBQ pulled pork wraps, chicken fried filet with smoked gouda whipped potatoes. Reservations recommended.

ALPHARETTA

Cattleshed Wine & Steak Bar invites all dads for brunch on Father’s Day and to celebrate, the eatery is offering $29 bottles of Champagne that come with a carafe of orange juice. Among chef Olivia Hurst’s brunch offerings are crab cake Benedict, fried chicken and biscuits and the wagyu breakfast burger. The Alpharetta eatery accepts reservations online .

Foundation Social Eatery – Now open for dinner on Sunday, join FSE for an elevated experience featuring caviar service, confit pork ribs, wood oven-roasted hanger steak & more (*hours update: please note Sunday dinner service is now offered instead of Sunday brunch)

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails’ helps families treat the special dads in their lives to a great meal on Father’s Day. The Crabapple eatery will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. featuring a specially crafted three-course prix fixe menu priced at $55 for adults and $27.50 for children (price does not include tax or gratuity). Milton’s regular menu will not be offered on Father’s Day. Reservations can be made online .

Ray’s at Killer Creek will be open regular hours on Father’s Day, serving its award-winning Sunday brunch and dinner menus. Ray’s will be handing out cigars to all dads and granddads who visit on Father’s Day, and a Ray’s Restaurants gift card is always a winning Father’s Day gift. Reservations can be made via OpenTable .

BUCKHEAD

The Iberian Pig Buckhead – Reserve here for a special selection of tapas and raciones including Wagyu beef tartare and pato con langosta (Rohan duck breast), plus $7 old fashioneds & more.

DECATUR

The Iberain Pig Decatur – Dine with Dad over smoked duck wings and milanesa con ojo rojo (crispy breaded bone-in pork chop) plus, a mez-call me old fashioned, pine-basil punch & much more. Reserve here .

JOHNS CREEK

Sugo – Celebrate Dad with a 3-course prix-fixe menu ($35 per person). Menu highlights include smoked pork ribs with a bourbon glaze, lamb burger and bourbon caramel gelato. Reserve here to enjoy.

SANDY SPRINGS

Ray’s on the River will be open during its regular hours of 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Father’s Day, serving its award-winning dinner menu of prime steaks, fresh seafood and fine wines all day. Ray’s will be handing out cigars to all dads and granddads who visit on Father’s Day, and a Ray’s Restaurants gift card is always the perfect gift. Reservations can be made via OpenTable .

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

All HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern locations—Brookhaven, Perimeter, Atlantic Station, and Halcyon in Alpharetta—invite families to celebrate dad and start the day with brunch. Menu highlights include the Million Dollar omelet, apple pie French toast and Low Country shrimp and grits. The Brookhaven and Perimeter locations also will be offering mimosa carafes for $19.95 and for $17.95 at the Halcyon and Atlantic Station locations. Reservations can be made online .

EVENTS/OTHER

The Father's Day Bourbon Bash, presented by Lexus, is happening at The Fox Theatre. There will be 30+ bourbons and whiskies from 10 distilleries. Special guest Charles Woodson. Tickets are $75.

Pratt Pullman District is hosting a Father's Day Weenie Woast from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be sausages of all shapes and sizes, pickled items, breads, hot dogs, popsicle vendors and other menu items.

Zoo Atlanta is celebrating Willie B. Day on Father's Day. Guests will enjoy special Keeper Talks from the Gorilla Care Team, interactive educational activities on the Takamenda Gorilla Deck, and a chance to spot the late legend’s newest grandchild, Willie B. III, who was named in his honor last month. Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Winery Atlanta is hosting a Father's Day Jazz Brunch featuring Brooke Alford.

A Father's Day Pop-Up Market is happening 1 to 6 p.m. June 18 at Martin Street Foundry in East Point. Vendors will offer handmade goods, arts and crafts, candles, soaps, vintage items and more. Shop local and explore Atlanta Utility Works.

Dads will be celebrated at the Arts & Ales Fest on June 17 and 18 at 52 West Brewing in Dahlonega. There will be 12 local artists each day and locally-brewed beer.

The Children's Museum of Atlanta will celebrate Father's Day with special story times and a Father's Day dance party. There will also be a station in the Art Studio where kids can make cards for their dads.

