Juneteenth events in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Juneteenth is a national U.S. holiday commemorating June 19, 1865. On this day, the last American slaves were free. The following is a list of events planned in the metro-Atlanta area to celebrate the occasion.

The City of Atlanta is hosting their 11th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival. From June 16 to June 18, the city will commemorate the historic day of Juneteenth at Centennial Olympic Park with live music, food, cultural activities, parade floats, dance troops, marching bands, and more.

The First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta will host a classical music concert highlighting Juneteenth 2023. The jubilee will showcase premiere performers and composers of color. Co-presented by Challenge the Stats and Concerts @ First in partnership with The Atlanta Opera, the event is on June 17 at 8 p.m.

Fayetteville’s Trilith Town Centre is hosting a 2023 Juneteenth celebration. The event will include live entertainment, food trucks, and children’s activities. Two charities, Hosea Highlights and Clothes Less Traveled, will also be recognized. Each will have its booths and will hopefully attract interest from guests. The celebration will take place on June 17 from 4-9 p.m. The event and parking are free.

The Home Depot Backyard is kicking off a Summer Movie Series led by presenting partner Piedmont Healthcare. Located in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s backyard park, the event will include a showing of The Wiz, a laser light show, and Juneteenth-inspired visuals and music. It will take place June 17 from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Although entry is free, the public must register to go.

Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration called "Planted." The event will feature a series of curated experiences that lead guests to explore Juneteenth’s history through genealogy practices and agricultural techniques popularized by Black people. The day will begin on June 18 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with celebratory festivities at noon.

East Point is welcoming the community to celebrate Juneteenth 2023. The free event will include live music, vendors, and a Porsche club showcase. Attendees may expect performances by Keith Washington, Joyce Irby & Klymaxx, and Angela Windbush. The night will begin on June 17 from 5-9 p.m. It is for the entire family and people of all ages.

The City of Lawrenceville is continuing its annual outdoor concert series with a Juneteenth celebration headlined by Danielle Ponder on June 16. The free event will begin in the evening with food trucks ready at 6 p.m. and the concert kicking off at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to lay on the Lawrenceville Lawn. The city aims to create a unique experience that will keep guests singing and dancing.

For The Culture Fest is hosting its third inaugural Juneteenth event at The Legacy Center. Created and hosted by Alinone Weddings & Events, the Juneteenth celebration was started to turn the collective pain into a movement. On June 17 at 4 p.m., the event will showcase a variety of vendors and entertainment, along with educational resources for attendees.

Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin will present "Rejoice! It’s Emancipation Day Saturday!" The celebratory Juneteenth event is free and will take place on June 17 from 3-7 p.m. Attendees can look forward to music, dance, an art show, panel discussions on Health Care disparities, lessons learned by the COVID pandemic, and African American history. The event will take place in the Flint River Community Center.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Phi Phi Omega Chapter is hosting a Juneteenth celebration at the Alpharetta Arts Center on June 16 at 6 p.m. The event will include live entertainment and featured speaker Penny Brown Reynolds, Ph.D., the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The goal is to celebrate continued freedom and economic prosperity for all.

The Sandy Spring Juneteenth Federation, city and community are holding their second annual Juneteenth celebration. Black fatherhood will be a focal point since Father’s Day and Juneteenth fall on the same day this year. From 5-9 p.m. on June 18, attendees will arrive at City Green Park and recognize the fight for freedom Black people went through.

Flat Shoals Park is the location of a Juneteenth Jazz Festival that will celebrate African American heritage. On June 24 from 5-8 p.m., attendees may expect to be serenaded by violinist Ken Ford while enjoying food, prizes, vendors, local artists, spoken word, and more.

The City of Fairburn is celebrating Juneteenth by hosting a musical concert featuring Dottie Peoples, Dee Lucas, Oasis Worship & Praise, and more. Attendees may expect food trucks, vendors, kid zones, games, prizes, and more on June 16 at 6 p.m.

The Marietta History Center is celebrating Juneteenth with a cemetery walking tour. On June 19 at 6 p.m., the occasion will highlight African Americans buried in the cemetery who were slaves or became leaders in the community fighting for Civil Rights. The tours are $15 a ticket, and the History Center Director Amy Reed will be leading.

The Powder Springs Community is hosting a Celebration & Unity Walk in honor of Juneteenth at Thurman Springs Park. The Unity in HIStory Outreach Foundation, Inc. is responsible for the event on June 17 from 2-8 p.m. There will be a Juneteenth storytelling, African dance, a Unity Message & Unity Walk.

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation has chosen to display A Flag for Juneteenth by Kim Taylor as a "StoryWalk" throughout June. The children’s book tells a story of the celebration of the first Juneteenth from the perspective of a young girl. At Dunwoody Nature Center and near the playground at Brook Run Park, families may walk along a trail and read page by page of the book placed along the path.

The City of Stonecrest is putting on its 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on June 17 from 4 to 9 p.m. The occasion will be held in the city’s Southeast Athletic Complex and will include a kids zone, live performances, food, vendors and fireworks. The ultimate goal is to uplift black culture and celebrate the ending of slavery.

The Friends of the Acts of Change organization is putting on their 3rd annual Juneteenth Walk for Change. The 2.5K walk will take place June 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will start at Druid Hills High School, walk to the CDC main campus, and back to the high school. The goal is to celebrate America's progress while acknowledging that more work is left to do.

If you would like to submit an event for this list, please send an email with details to Jada White at jada.white@fox.com.