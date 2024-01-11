Disney's Aladdin, MLK Weekend, New Moon at Ponce: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

As MLK Weekend quickly approaches, we put together an exciting array of events to get you out of the house.

From the enchanting magic carpet ride with Disney's Aladdin to honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through unique celebrations, this weekend's lineup of fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta has something inspiring for everyone.

Disney's Aladdin

Fox Theatre

Jan. 9-14

Get ready to take a Magic Carpet Ride into "A Whole New World." The Fox Theatre is bringing the magical story of Disney's "Aladdin" to Atlanta and you may see some familiar faces.

If you were wondering whether the show is worth it, Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken previewed it for you.

New Moon Activation

Modern Mystic Shop at Ponce City Market; 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE N214, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Embrace your power under the new moon at Modern Mystic Shop's New Moon Ceremony this weekend. There will be intention setting, meditation, and a plethora of crystals, candles and rituals to help you begin the new lunar cycle. Learn more.

Skate the Station

Atlantic Station; 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

Jan. 12-15

The kids are out of school to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. If you're looking for something fun to do, check out Atlanta's "largest outdoor skating rink." Learn more.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend

There are plenty of ways to have fun this weekend as we celebrate an American peacemaker who encouraged real change and unity. Check out FOX 5 Atlanta's list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in metro Atlanta.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Skate City Springs

City Green at City Springs; Sandy Springs

Until Jan. 21

This festive ice skating rink spans 5,000 square feet. They will operate on special hours during school breaks and the holidays, making it an icy escape for the kids – and your inner child.

Organizers say tickets are $15 per hour for adults, and $13 for children. Admission includes skate rentals. Learn more.

Ice Skating in Olde Town

Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers

Until Feb. 11

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave – There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating at Sugar Hill

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill

Until Feb. 18

If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.

WildWoods: AGLOW

Fernbank Museum of Natural History; 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Until Feb. 25

For a limited time, go on a multi-sensory adventure into the wonders of nature. This exhibit is a combination of the real environment, glowing displays, and mood music. Learn more.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

