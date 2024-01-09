Expand / Collapse search
Wishes come true for metro Atlanta natives starring in 'Aladdin' tour

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta theater stars make magic in 'Aladdin'

The current national tour of Disney's "Aladdin" features some faces very familiar to Atlanta audiences, including Colt Prattes, Angelina Mullins, and Taylor Mackenzie Smith.

ATLANTA - Don’t you dare close your eyes — you might miss a very famous magic carpet coming in for a landing at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre!

Disney’s "Aladdin" — the stage musical based on the 1992 animated blockbuster — opens at the Fox Theatre this evening and continues performances through Sunday, Jan. 14, as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Atlanta season. Since opening in 2014, Aladdin has become one of the highest-grossing Broadway musicals in history, delighting audiences with song after song made famous by the Disney film: "Arabian Nights," "Friend Like Me," "A Whole New World," and more.

The current national tour of "Aladdin" features some faces very familiar to Atlanta audiences, including Colt Prattes, Angelina Mullins, and Taylor Mackenzie Smith. We’ve previously featured real-life spouses Prattes and Mullins here on Good Day Atlanta thanks to their work with City Springs Theatre Company in Sandy Springs; Prattes is a Marietta native who plays Kassim on the current tour, while Mullins is part of the show’s ensemble. Taylor Mackenzie Smith is also part of the Aladdin ensemble and grew up in southwest Atlanta before graduating from Spelman College.

Showtimes for Disney’s "Aladdin" at the Fox Theatre are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the Fox Theatre, as cast members granted our wish for a behind-the-scenes look at this epic live production! 