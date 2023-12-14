DreamHack, holidays and Howard vs. FAMU Celebration Bowl: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Whether you're a hunk of burning love, looking for the holiday cheer, find yourself stoked about stegosauruses or totally glued to gaming, FOX 5 Atlanta has got you covered with a plethora of Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Grab some loved ones and get ready to create some lasting holiday memories around the vibrant city of Atlanta.

Cricket Celebration Bowl MEAC vs SWAC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dec. 15-16

Do we have any Bison or Rattlers fans? This weekend, you'll see a clash of two rich, HBCU cultures. Whether you're game for a battle of the bands on Friday, or want to see Howard and Florida A&M duke it out on the iron grid on Saturday, check out the MEAC/SWAC Cricket Celebration Bowl.

We also hear the Divine Nine will be in full force, so plan ahead to get your sorors and frats in line. Learn more.

DreamHack Atlanta 2023

Georgia World Congress Center

Dec. 15-17

T-Pain. Esports. Cosplay. Comedy. Everything a gamer and friendly, neighborhood hacker could ever want could come true at DreamHack Atlanta 2023, and that includesv potentially taking home a wild amount of money just for winning at your favorite game.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Eddie Ortega takes a selfie with cosplayers Allison Brantley, left, and Katie Adkins during DreamHack Atlanta 2018 at the Georgia World Congress Center on November 17, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty (Getty Images) Expand

Despite the absolutely bananas turnout expected this year, tickets are still on sale for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Learn more.

Inman Park Christmas Market

963 Edgewood Avenue NE, Atlanta

Dec. 15-17

The Inman Park Christmas Market is back at the Trolley Barn for another year of spreading holiday joy. There will be food, drinks, Santa visits and the chance to find unique gifts for all your friends, family, or even yourself! Learn more.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

290 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta

Dec. 16-17

The Christkindl Market is back. You can get some early holiday shopping in while supporting local artists and creatives, catch a couple of Christmas movies and stuff your face. Did we mention admission is free? Learn more.

Indie Studios presents The Holiday Bazaar

SweetWater Brewing Company; 190 Ottley Drive, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 16

Bring your kids for a day full of holiday shopping and family-friendly entertainment! If you shop until you drop, you can regain your energy over a plate from any one of the participating food trucks, and sip on a holiday-themed drink to fill yourself back up with cheer.

The Holiday Bazaar is free for all to attend. Learn more.

Christmas with Elvis

MadLife Stage & Studios; 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17

Maybe some of this Burning Love can keep you warm this Sunday night. Elvis fans can spend the holidays

Don't have a Blue Christmas. Tickets are selling here.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Building 10, Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

They say it's the closest you'll ever come to living dinosaurs! The Exhibition is open in Atlanta and children of all ages are welcome to attend. You'll need a ticket to enter Jurassic World. You can find more information here.

The Holiday: Live in Concert with the ASO

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Dec. 16-17

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is playing a live score set to the hit Christmas film, The Holiday. Watch as Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black tell the story of two women who switch homes for the holidays and somehow find love. Learn more.

Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Tinsel Tavern at Live! at The Battery Atlanta; 825 Battery Avenue SE #600, Atlanta

Until Dec. 23

Live! at the Battery Atlanta has a brand-new holiday pop-up bar called Tinsel Tavern.

The totally Instagram-able, over-the-top, bright shop promises to be a "holiday experience like no other." There are themed nights planned throughout the month, like the karaoke party from last week or the ugly sweater party next week. All events are 21+. Learn more.

Magic of Lights® Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular

Dixie Speedway; 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock

Until Dec. 31

They pride themselves as being "one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events." Let the two million magical lights guide your drive at the Dixie Speedway. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Magic of Lights Drive-Through (Credit: Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright

Wild Adventures Theme Park;

Until Dec. 31

Whether you're interested in seeing holiday lights, want to have brunch with Santa, or are curious to see what the "Foam Snowstorm Party" is all about, Wild Adventures Theme Park seems like the place to be this month.

Organizers say proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Check out the full event calendar to plan your weekends out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright (Credit: Wild Adventures Theme Park)

Holidays at Georgia Aquarium

Until Jan. 1

The Georgia Aquarium is inviting you over for the holidays, too. Every day, something new and exciting is planned. Maybe you'll catch Santa scuba-diving, an otter hugging a menorah or walk right into a live concert from the Georgia State University School of Music.

Here's a full list of the holiday enhancements.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

State Farm Arena; Atlanta

7:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Will Ja Morant join the Grizzlies in time to take on the Atlanta Hawks next weekend?

Fans are hoping the 24-year-old point guard returns from his 25-game suspension by Dec. 19 as anticipated. He's currently battling legal problems stemming from allegations that he punched a teenager during a basketball game in 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com