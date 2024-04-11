R&B Mimosa Festival, Georgia Renaissance, Repticon: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

From clinking glasses full of bubbly at the R&B Mimosa Festival, to the thunderous roars at Monster Jam. We'll show you how you can have a good time in Atlanta's vibrant weekend scene.

Kountry Wayne: The King of Hearts Tour 2024

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. April 12

He probably had you cracking up on Facebook. Netflix's hit comedian Kountry Wayne is on tour, and he has a stop in our city. Learn more.

R&B Mimosa Festival

Underground Atlanta; 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta

Part One: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. April 13

Part Two: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 13

Raise a (filled!) glass. The R&B Mimosa Festival is in town this weekend. There will be live music, plenty of food and new faces. We hope you got your tickets early, because both sessions are sold out.

The Ultimate Spring Fest 2024

Christian Village Campus; 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 13

Snag free tickets to the first annual "Ultimate Spring Fest."

Power Springs' Christian Village will be filled with food, local vendors, bounce houses, games and more. Plus, enjoy live music from local artists. Learn more.

Brick Fest Live 2024

Cobb Galleria; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 13

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 14

If your kid loves LEGO, bring 'em to Brick Fest Live® at Cobb Galleria. The live family event is hands-on with activities designed to "inspire, educate, and entertain." Learn more.

Autism Sensory Festival

Wilkerson Mill-Farris Park; 8095 Wilkerson Mill Road, Palmetto

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 13

It's a place where children can be themselves. Autism Branches presents the Autism Sensory Festival at Wilkerson Mill-Farris Park.

Tickets are all sold out, but you can still learn more about the event and its host.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

Amplify Decatur Music Festival is a four-day affair on and near Decatur Square.

Here's the schedule:

Amplify My Comedy

Waller's Coffee Shop; 240 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur

8 p.m. April 11

Tickets available online.

Free shows across town

Starting at 6 p.m. April 12

Click here and scroll down to learn more.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

Downtown Decatur Square; 509 N McDonough Street, Decatur

3 p.m. April 13

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival. The stellar lineup features two-time Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge, the esteemed folk-rock ensemble Dawes, and the legendary five-time Grammy victors Blind Boys of Alabama.

Tickets are now on sale.

Melissa Etheridge (Credit: Lenz, Inc.)

My Hometown: A tribute to Bruce Springsteen

Eddie's Attic; 515 N McDonough Street, Decatur

7 p.m. April 14

Springsteen's greatest songs will be covered by local and regional artists. Tickets available online.

Georgia Renaissance Festival

6732 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Until June

The Georgia Renaissance Festival is back for its 39th season, and they"

This weekend, the theme is Romance of the Renaissance: Chivalry and courtship. Tickets are available now.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2019/05/05: The Georgia Renaissance Festival. The famous event brings a 16th-century European country fair to the Atlanta area. It lasts for 8 weeks and it is an important tradition and tourist attraction in the Nort Expand

Monster Jam

Atlanta Motor Speedway; 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

7 p.m. April 13

3 p.m. April 14

Monster Jam® hits the roadway in Hampton for all Georgian NASCAR enthusiasts. It's an action-packed, mind-blowing, adrenaline-pumping, heart-racing good time for the whole family featuring some of the most famous monster trucks in the world. Don't miss out on the chance to meet your favorite drivers. They'll sign autographs and take photos if you want. There's even a Pit Stop Play Area for the little ones to get down and dirty like the professional crews.

The Monster Jam® consists of multiple competitions and challenges for drivers to show off their best stunts and skills. Pick your tickets up here.

Bad Company (Credit: Monster Jam)

Douglasville Police Department Music Festival & BBQ Cook-off

Douglasville Police Department; 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. April 13

Think you can sing? Show off your skills at the Douglasville Police Department Music Festival and BBQ Cook-off.

The only requirement is that the songs don't contain offensive material. The crowd will pick the winners and there are prizes!

Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a fun day under the sun. Learn more.

HBCU Choral Festival

Ray of Hope Christian Church; 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur

4 p.m. April 13

Kick off Greek and College weekend with Ray of Hope Christian Church at the HBCU Choral Festival.

Virginia State University, Grambling State University and Mississippi Valley State University will be bringing their choirs. The concert is free and open to the public. Learn more.

Acworth Art Fest

4569 Dallas Street, Acworth

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 13

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 14

This two-day festival features 50 artisans from around the country. Looking for paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art, and more? Plan to show your face at this free, fun event. Learn more.

Dueling Pianos at Park Bench

Park Bench Battery; 900 Battery Avenue, STE 1060, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. April 13

It's cool enough when just one person can play the piano, but imagine two virtuosos communicating back and forth through their keys.

Check out this intense musical face-off at The Battery. Learn more.

Repticon

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds; 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

April 13-14

Reptile lovers, this one is for you! Repticon Atlanta is back. Tons of vendors, breeders and educators are coming to the city this weekend with a host of reptiles and exotic animals. We hear some of them may even let you hold their creatures.

This fun, family-oriented event is designed to teach about our scaly, slimy friends in the animal kingdom. If you own one yourself, there are merchants equipped with state-of-the-art cages, supplies, feeders and even advice to help you in caring for your pet.

Venomous animals are not allowed to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Check out the list of exhibitors here, before you pick up your tickets.

UniverSoul Circus

Old Turner Field - Grey Lot

Opens April 12

From Gwinnett County to Atlanta, the UniverSoul Circus is continuing the celebration of 30 years of fun. It's an unforgettable show known for its flips, tricks and awe-inspiring feats. Tickets are available here.

Next week, the circus will move on to the Old Turner Field in Atlanta. Learn more.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Credit: UniverSoul Circus)

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

April 12-14

For over 80 years, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival has been a staple and fan-favorite spring event that feels like a taste of summer.

Are you an artist, an avid concertgoer, a connoisseur of spirits, or just a kid ready for a good time? Check out the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition. Or, pick up VIP tickets to the Mimosa 5K for a run in the park with a refreshing reward after. The festival is family-friendly, so bring your little ones. Kids Village will be open with arts and craft, a manicure station, face painting and so much more.

Click here for more information.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

SweetWater 420 Fest 2024

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 11 p.m. April 20-21

SweetWater Brewing made some major changes to this year's SweetWater 420 Fest. We covered them on FOX 5 Atlanta. Check out our article.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

