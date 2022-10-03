Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 3 - Oct. 9

article

This week, we have our eyes set on fairs, frights and plenty of food.

Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week.

Georgia State Fair

Atlanta Motor Speedway; 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

Through Oct. 9

The fair is in town. Get ready for live music, exciting rides, and all of your favorite fair food. Check out the military appreciation discount at the virtual ticket booth.

Atlanta Water Lantern Festival

Jim R Miller Park; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8

Light up the North Georgia Fairground Lake with the Atlanta Water Lantern Festival. Write your dreams, goals and wishes on a paper lantern and set it off to float under the sunset. If you plan to go, we recommend getting your tickets early. According to the website, tickets more than double in price at the door.

Sunset Mountain Hike

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

5:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. Oct. 8

Let the hustle and bustle of the week roll off your back like water with this relaxing 1.75-mile sunset mountain hike. Don't forget your flashlight, bug spray, hiking boots and plenty of water. All you have to do is call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register.

Chalktoberfest

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art; 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9

Marietta's annual Chalk Art Festival meets the Craft Beer Festival. At Chalktoberfest, you can enjoy a cold one while professional chalk artists paint the streets with unique designs. Organizers say it's a great opportunity to get the family out and about. The Chalk Art Festival is free for all. If you plan to drink, you can find tickets here.

Four Hands Guest Chef Series at Atlas with Kirk Westaway

Atlas; 88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8

Two famous chefs, one kitchen. For just four nights, ticket holders will experience dishes in a 7-course meal from around the globe. You can find more details, including how to make reservations, here.

Adventure Cubs

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

Oct. 18

Take your cubs, ages 0-5, on an adventure they'll never forget. Zoo Atlanta wants to get your little ones moving and learning about new animals around the world. This month's lesson is all about ‘Silly Sloths’.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. through Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Basic Archery

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 23

Awaken your inner Robin Hood with an hour-long archery class. You don't even need equipment, everything will be provided for you. Close-toed shoes are required and organizer recommend arriving 15 minutes early.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday through Oct 30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Every Sunday through Oct. 30

It's a park by day, and a light show by night. Take an adventure through some of your favorite classic storybook tales in 10 new themed areas with immersive light displays and huge carved pumpkins. This not-so-spooky event is perfect for family or date night.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Through Oct. 31

It's officially spooky season. Enjoy family-friendly thrills by day and heart-racing frights by night at Six Flags Over Georgia. Your little ones can even go trick-or-treating between rides.

Brews and Boos Lawrenceville Pub Crawl

Lawrenceville Square; 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Through Oct. 31

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

Get ready to get transported into the galaxy through an ‘out-of-this-world’ immersive experience.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Time slots are in 30-minute increments.

Atlanta Fair

Across from the old Turner Field; 688 Central Ave SW, Atlanta

Through Nov. 6

Funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, hot dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade--do we really need to go on? Take the kids out during the day, or snuggle up to your loved one under the stars and fair lights at night. Children get in for $3. Tickets start at $5 during the week for anyone over 42".

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.