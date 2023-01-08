Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 9 – Jan. 15

article

Turn your day off into a day on with our list of events to get into leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday on Jan. 15 and the holiday celebrating his life's work of civil rights on Jan. 16. We have insight on how you can become one with nature, enrich your homeschooled child's mind, hit the ice on skates with some hot cocoa or learn about the history of our country.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Ice Skating Rink at the Rail Park

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays

Ice skating is available on a first-come, first-served basis at $15 per adult and $12 for children ages 15 and under. The cost includes rental skates. When the weather warms back up for good, the rink will host roller skating.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9, 13-15

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 9, 13-15

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Jan. 9, 13-15

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Jan. 9 - Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Avalon on Ice

Avalon; 300 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

Jan. 9 - Jan. 14

Lace up your skates and hit those figure eights. The ice rink at Avalon is officially open. Times vary by day, so check out the schedule ahead of time here.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 9 - Jan. 14

Get ready for a magical night filled with gorgeous sights. Tis the season for "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights". This year's experience includes the new "Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk". You can find more information and the rates here.

Ice Days in Olde Town Conyers

Olde Town Pavilion; 949 S. Main Street NE, Conyers

Jan. 9 - Feb. 12

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave--There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Toddler Tuesday

Fort Yargo State Park; 210 South Broad Street, Winder

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 10

You can bring your tiny human to Fort Yargo State Park twice a month for STEAM-centered nature programs that will teach them through hands on play. The agenda for this particular session is native and non-native animals of Georgia. Call ahead to learn more at 770-867-3489.

Homeschool at Fort Yargo

Fort Yargo State Park; 210 South Broad Street, Winder

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Jan. 11

If you homeschool your kids, this one might be perfect for you. Class is in session! The Interpretative Center is open for lesson on "Space, the Stars, and the Final Frontier." Your children will learn all about introductory physics and earth science for the day. Admission is $15 and organizers say space is limited, so you may want to sign up sooner than later. The only thing you need to bring is your own notebook and writing utensil.

Homeschool at Panola: The Buzz on Pollinators

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 11

What is a pollinator, and why should you care about them? This learning experience is all about animals and insects that keep our pollen moving. Your student will learn the parts of a flower and tips to help pollinators all around us. We hear there's even a craft you can take home as a souvenir at the end of the session. This is recommended for children ages six to twelve years old.

Museum Story Hour

Sweetwater Creek State Park; 1750 Mount Vernon Road, Lithia Springs

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 13

Bring your kids for a story time in the museum. Every participant will create their own small arts and craft project while you enjoy hot chocolate and the views of the museum. Admission is $5.

Discovery Saturday at Elachee

Elachee Nature Science Center; 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 14

Spend your Saturday becoming one with nature at the Elachee Nature Science Center. First get in a good workout in the Chicopee Woods with fitness trainer Terra. Participants even as young as 4 years old can join. Then tour the live animal exhibit after a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee Teaching Naturalist. There are two sessions to choose from that can fit your schedule.

Lost But Found Safe and Sound

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Jan. 14

Unleash your inner mountain man with a quick class on techniques to keep yourself safe while exploring the great outdoors. Diane Stone and her trust K-9 companion Maisey from the Search and Rescue Dog Team are expected to lead the group through an interactive class. You must register in advance by calling 770-389-7801 to participate. If you can't make this one, don't worry. The group meets up every month.

Sunset Mountain Hike

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14

Let the hustle and bustle of the week roll off your back like water with this relaxing 1.75-mile sunset mountain hike. Don't forget your flashlight, bug spray, hiking boots and plenty of water. All you have to do is call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register.

Atlanta's Journey for Civil Rights

Bicycle Tours of Atlanta; 659 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 12 a.m. Jan. 14

You are in the heart of a place that holds an incredible amount of U.S. history. Rent a bike and tour through the areas where some of the biggest moments in the Civil War, Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras occurred. The crew laid out a plan to visit a community settled by freed slaves, the birthplace and burial site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Historic Sweet Auburn Neighborhood and so much more. Check out the full schedule and sign up here.

Celebrate the Legacy of Dr. King at The Center

National Center for Civil and Human Rights; 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 4p.m. Jan. 14-15

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Jan. 16

For $16, there are numerous activities and programs available to help you honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The whole family can come enjoy dance performances, story time, games and giveaways. Everything is included with your ticket.

Basic Archery

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 - 16

Awaken your inner Robin Hood with an hour-long archery class. You don't even need equipment, everything will be provided for you. Close-toed shoes are required and organizer recommend arriving 15 minutes early.

Find out more information here.