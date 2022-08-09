Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 8 - August 14

article

Will you be the subject of Lady Whistledown's next scandalous letter? The only way to find out is by checking out Pullman Yards' "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," which continues through September.

If craft cocktails and wildlife are more of your style, you have one more chance to experience Savanna Nights at Zoo Atlanta. There are also plenty of free events in the area.

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art; 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta

July 9 - Sept. 4

The 22nd annual juried exhibition features more than 900 submissions.

You can purchase tickets at the museum for $8.

Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

July 26 - Aug. 31

Step into the interactive adventure inspired by Lewis Carrol's Wonderland.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Multiple locations

Aug. 6 through Aug. 14

Explore the menus of Atlanta's most revered restaurants with events and specials happening this week.

See the full list of participating restaurants online.

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association; 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge

July 2 - Sept. 17

The north Georgia art center is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Artist Jennifer J. Danner's "Pieces of Me II" exhibit continues.

Pullman Yards

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10 - Sept. 11

The regal world of Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" comes to Atlanta's industrial Pullman Yards.

Tickets are limited, selling fast and start at $110 for one standard ticket.

Downtown Braselton; 27 E Lake Drive, Braselton

Aug. 11

If you were planning to stay up late and taste wine from renown local vineyards, you may be too late.

The 5th Annual event is sold out, but you can keep an eye on the event's website to see if more tickets or dates become available.

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Aug. 12 - Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 12-Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 12

It's the last change to experience wildlife-inspired craft cocktails while observing African elephants, giraffes, zebras, ostriches, warthogs, meerkats, and southern white rhinos.

Get tickets or learn more about featured cocktails on zooatlanta.org .

Free Admission - Friday, August 12, featuring "Bedtime Stories"

Town at Trilith; 210 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville

This week's movie features "Bedtime Stories", starring Adam Sandler.

It's a free event.

Downtown Griffin; 100 s Hill Street, Griffin

Aug. 13

Calling all ice cream lovers! Downtown businesses will offer free samples of different flavors.

Pullman Yards; Rogers St, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Aug. 13

Celebrate the culture of Atlanta: more than 50 Atlanta based vendors, local and national musical acts including: Big Boi from Outkast, Niko Moon, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, Ricky Retro and Hedonistas.

General admission starts at $60.

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW Stockbridge

Aug. 13 - Aug. 14

The state park hosts an introductory clinic each weekend. It's a perfect way to introduce kids to the sport.

Admission is $5 and it costs $5 to park.

Live! At The Battery Atlanta; 825 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Au.g 13

Taste more than 100 unique beers at The Battery & Terrapin Taproom.

Tickets are limited and cost $40 for general admission.