Mother's Day, BeltLine Lantern Parade, Wanda Sykes: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? FOX 5 Atlanta's Judayah Murray can show you a couple of ways to have a good time around our city.

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

May 10

The hilarious Wanda Sykes is making an appearance at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. If you loved her in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Upshaws or even Pootie Tang, you'll love her even more live, on stage. More details.

US actress and comedian Wanda Sykes arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

May 10-12

The Chastain Park Arts Festival is a two-day outdoor event all about visual art. It's a festival for artists, created by artists. Learn more.

Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade

Adair Park; 742 Catherine Street SW, Atlanta

7:45 p.m. May 11

Head to the BeltLine this weekend for the annual parade of lanterns and live bands. FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken previewed it for you! Learn more.

Atlanta OMG Food Fest

Atlantic Station; 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 10 p.m. May 11

They say they call it the OMG Food Fest, because there's no way you're taking a bite without saying, "Oh my God!" The music, food and drinks will be free flowing all day at Atlantic Station. Learn more.

Dunwoody Art Festival

Dunwoody Village; 1317 Dunwoody Parkway, Dunwoody

May 11-12

Bring your camera and appetite, there's so much to experience at the Dunwoody Art Festival. It's a Mother's Day tradition that's held rain or shine, but the weather is expected to be gorgeous!

RnB Soul Picnic

Westside Reservoir Park; Johnson Road NW, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 11 p.m. May 11-12

Here's another one for mom! If the leading lady in your life loves R&B music, consider a day at Piedmont Park this weekend. General admission tickets are still available.

To Kill A Mockingbird

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. May 11

"The most successful American play in Broadway history" is live at the Fox Theatre this weekend. Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird" has been reprised by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. Tickets start at $39.00.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

May 11-12 2024

They call this "the largest family reunion in the world" because everyone's invited.

There will be food, jazz, prizes, and more. Best of all, it's free to the public. Learn more.

Turkish Food Fest

591 N. Main Street, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. May 11-12

Looking for a festival with a little more culture? The annual Turkish Food Fest is being held at the Istanbul Cultural Center Atlanta. You'll be able to try traditional foods, like shish kebab, baklava and dolma, and drinks like Turkish coffee and tea. Best of all – it's family-friendly. Learn more.

Atlanta Cycling Festival

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. May 11-18 2024

Ever hear of bicycle speed dating? Yeah, me neither, but they're offering it at the Atlanta Cycling Festival. Grab your bike and meet a new friend or beau at a variety of riding events across Atlanta.

There will also be a fashion show, lots of food and drinks. Learn more.

Chefs Markets

Pullman Yards; Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. every Saturday

This is the kind of event you wear the stretchy pants to. Everything you possibly want is an option at Chefs Markets at Pullman Yards. From cereal-topped ice cream, to paella, to beignets, to bbq. Check out Chefs Markets on Instagram for a look at this Saturday's exclusive menu.

Georgia Renaissance Festival

6732 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Until June

The Georgia Renaissance Festival is open for its 39th season. Every weekend brings a new theme and adventure, and this one is all about vikings and barbarians. Tickets are available now.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

21st Annual Southern Entertainment Awards

May 17-19

The Southern Entertainment Awards is being held in Atlanta next weekend. If you work in the entertainment industry, or want to make some new connections, this is the series of events for you. There are parties, networking events and a fashion show leading up to the big award show on Sunday. Learn more.

