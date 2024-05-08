Lantern parade lighting up the Atlanta BeltLine this weekend

Creativity always shines here in metro Atlanta — but it never shines brighter than during the annual Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade!

The Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade returns this Saturday, May 11, continuing a magical tradition that began back in 2010 when parade artists Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons decided Atlanta needed another reason to celebrate! Rytter founded the Krewe in 1999 in New Orleans, and the group has since established several popular lantern parades — all with the common mission of inviting everyone in the community to make a lantern and join in on the festivities. Rytter calls the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade "the mothership" of their lantern parades; since its creation 14 years ago, it’s grown into a major production that draws more than 10,000 participants and spectators and some truly awe-inspiring lanterns.

Speaking of those lanterns, Rytter has already hosted several lantern-making workshops here in the community — but don’t panic if you missed one! There will be a lantern-making station at Westside BeltLine MarketPlace from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and a kid's lantern-making workshop starting at noon at Pittsburgh Yards. Kids are then invited to take part in a special kids' lantern parade at 6 p.m. at Pittsburgh Yards.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the main event begins at 7:45 p.m. at Adair Park, and the parade steps off onto the Westside Trail an hour later. There will also be a parade finale "jam session" from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lee + White mixed-use development.

For more information about this year’s Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting some hands-on lessons in crafting a colorful lantern for this year’s big event!