Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 20-22, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend? From vibrant festivals and cultural exhibitions to live music performances and outdoor fun, metro Atlanta has something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of food and drink festivals, eager to enjoy top-tier concerts, or interested in unique art shows and community events, there's no shortage of activities to fill your calendar. Here’s a roundup of the best things to do, featuring everything from the Atlanta Greek Festival to Revolt World and more.
FESTIVALS
- When: Sept. 19-22 (hours vary)
- Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
- What: Authentic Greek food, music, and dancing. Enjoy gyros, souvlaki, and baklava.
- How much: $5 general admission
- When: Sept. 20 and 21
- Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
- What: Annual Happy Days Weekend with free concerts, food, and artist vendors.
- How much: Free admission
- When: Sept. 21-22
- Where: Howard Finster's Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville
- What: A 2-day festival featuring 70 folk, craft, and fine artists, music, dance performances, and guest presentations.
- How much: $10 general admission
Indie Craft Experience Fall Market
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Yaarab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
- What: A one-day craft and vintage market featuring more than 60 vendors, local food, and free tote bags for the first 100 in line.
- How much: $5 general admission
Oktoberfest at Fire Maker Brewing Company
- When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
- What: Oktoberfest-themed menu, live music, German beers, and pretzel necklaces.
- How much: Free general admission
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Adair Park, 742 Catherine Street SW, Atlanta
- What: Family-friendly festival with live music and pie.
- How much: Free admission
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22
- Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Atlanta
- What: Celebrate Japanese culture with crafts, fashion, food, and technology.
- How much: $20 at the door
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22
- Where: Peachtree Corners, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners
- What: Family-friendly event with live music, food, and a car show.
- How much: Free admission
- When: 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Castleberry Hill
- What: Festival with a vendor market, pop-up gallery, costume contest, and boat race using bicycles.
- How much: Free admission
- When: Sept. 20-22
- Where: Minter's Farm, 283 Hill's Bridge Road, Fayetteville
- What: Features tractors, cars, engines, local vendors, food, and historical demonstrations, paying tribute to the farming community.
- How much: Free admission
- When: Sept. 21-22
- Where: Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
- What: 40th-anniversary '80s-themed festival with a parade, vendors, rides, games, and food.
- How much: Free general admission
- When: Sept. 19-29 (hours vary)
- Where: Jim R. Miller Park
- What: Classic fair with midway games, concerts, livestock shows, funnel cakes, and more.
- How much: $10 general admission
OTHER EVENTS
Elevate 2024: 50 Years of Culture
- When: Sept. 20-Oct. 13
- Where: Various locations
- What: Celebrating 50 years of culture with events every weekend, including art exhibitions, performances, and conversations with notable figures.
- How much: Varies
YELLE For The Culture: Hip Hop Vote 2
- When: 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Dancing Crepes/Yelle Skincare, The Underground, 68 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta
- What: A community event featuring live performances, voter education, wellness zones, and local vendors. Hosted by Yandy Smith-Harris.
- How much: Free admission
Pet Adoption Day at Governor's Mansion
- When: 10 a.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Governor's Mansion, 391 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
- What: Pet adoption event hosted by Georgia's First Lady, offering dog adoptions and other pets available for adoption.
- How much: Free admission
- When: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta
- What: Celebrate HBCU culture with food trucks, games, live entertainment, and a showing of "Stomp the Yard."
- How much: Free admission with reservation
- When: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Adults-only wine-tasting event while exploring Zoo Atlanta at night.
- How much: $65 and up
- When: Sept. 21-22
- Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young Intl. Blvd., Atlanta
- What: The nation's largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention, featuring celebrity guests and a concert by Steve Aoki.
- How much: Tickets start at $25
Winder/Bethlehem Home Depot Car Show
- When: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22
- Where: Winder/Bethlehem Home Depot, 649 Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder
- What: The car show will feature 2,000 to 3,000 cars, with proceeds benefiting the Barrow County Crisis Fund to support Apalachee High School mass shooting victims.
- How much: $20 entry fee
MUSIC
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
- What: Keith Sweat's The Sweat Hotel Tour with special guests.
- How much: Tickets start at $89
- When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta
- What: Slim Gambill, known for his work with Lady A, performs music from his album Fake Jazz & Theme Songs.
- How much: Tickets start at $42
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: Fat Matt's Rib Shack, 1811 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Blues performance by the BG Family Band at Fat Matt's. First come, first served.
- How much: Free admission
- When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta
- What: British DJ and producer Chris Lake performs. Known for appearances at major music festivals, including Coachella.
- How much: Tickets start at $55
Candler Concerts: Violinist Sarah Chang and Pianist Sonya Ovrutsky
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road NE, Atlanta
- What: World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Sonya Ovrutsky perform pieces by Brahms and Prokofiev.
- How much: $55 general admission, $10 for Emory University students
- When: Sept. 20-22 (hours vary)
- Where: 1018 Roswell St. NE, Marietta
- What: Featuring performances by Yung Miami, Offset, Key Glock, Coi Leray, Mariah the Scientist, Cam Newton, Method Man, and more.
- How much: Free
- When: 6 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street #110, Atlanta
- What: Hail the Sun, a post-hardcore band from Chico, California, performs live.
- How much: $28.50 plus
- When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
- What: A Thousand Horses, an American country music band from Nashville, performs live.
- How much: Tickets start at $28.50
- When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur
- What: Renowned folk musician David Wilcox brings his deeply lyrical music to Eddie's Attic.
- How much: Tickets start at $41.72
Hootie & The Blowfish: Summer Camp with Trucks Tour
- When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta
- What: The iconic American rock band Hootie & The Blowfish, formed in 1986, performs live.
- How much: Tickets start at $92
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Southern rock band The Georgia Thunderbolts brings their 70s-inspired sound to Smith's Olde Bar.
- How much: $18 general admission
An Evening Of Soul: Ledisi Featuring Kevin Ross
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton
- What: Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi, known for her jazz-influenced voice, performs with special guest Kevin Ross.
- How much: (Pricing not listed)
ART
Artist Greg Mike's Exhibition: CHAPTER NEW
- When: Sept. 20-21
- Where: ABV Gallery, 1206 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Visual artist Greg Mike hosts grand opening receptions at the new ABV Gallery with his solo exhibition, Chapter New, showcasing the evolution of his work after a decade. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20. The event also celebrates ABV’s new location in East Atlanta Village.
- How much: Free admission
Joel Sternfeld: When It Changed
- When: Sept. 21-Dec. 1
- Where: Georgia Museum of Art, University of Georgia
- What: Renowned photographer Joel Sternfeld showcases When It Changed, a series of photographs taken at the 2005 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The exhibition highlights global efforts to address climate change. The museum is also hosting a fall open house on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- How much: Free admission
THEATER
- When: Sept. 20 to Sept. 29
- Where: Wildflower Meadow at Serenbe, 10690 Hutchenson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills
- What: A performance of the musical Little Shop of Horrors featuring Melinda Doolittle and Diana DeGarmo.
- How much: Tickets start at $40
- When: Sept. 20 through Oct. 20
- Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
- What: A Mexican folktale presented as a puppet show. Includes a create-a-puppet workshop.
- How much: $20.50 for members, $22.75 for non-members
COMEDY
Matteo Lane: Stop Talking Tour
- When: Sept. 22
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: New York-based comedian Matteo Lane brings his Stop Talking Tour to Atlanta, featuring his signature stand-up comedy. Matteo has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and HBO’s Crashing.
- How much: Tickets start at $40
FAMILY FUN
- When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Piney Woods Farm, 485 Hudson Road, LaGrange
- What: A farm tour featuring sustainable farming practices, farm animals, and honeybee education.
- How much: $20 general admission
- When: 12 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22
- Where: Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell
- What: A free carnival-style birthday bash with games, inflatables, food trucks, face painting, and BOGO movies and mini-golf.
- How much: Free general admission
FOOD/DRINK
- When: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 20
- Where: Kirkwood, Hosea L. Williams Drive SE
- What: The Kirkwood Wine Stroll is an annual event held in the historic Kirkwood neighborhood, featuring a variety of wine tastings and local food.
- How much: $70 plus
- When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22
- Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center
- What: An outdoor food and craft beer festival that supports the Unity Garden at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
- How much: $90 general admission, discounts available for kids
SPORTS
6th Annual 44 Classic presented by Nike
- When: Sept. 22
- Where: Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: A baseball event featuring top high school talent from the Southeast, part of the Braves’ Nike RBI Fall Development Program.
- How much: Free admission
COMING UP
- When: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sept. 29
- Where: The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Open-level dance-fitness class offering a communal, fun dance experience for all.
- How much: $22 per person
- When: Oct. 4-6
- Where: Georgia World Congress Center
- What: A 3-day gaming lifestyle festival with live role-playing games, cosplay drag show, game developers, and live performances.
- How much: Tickets start at $45
