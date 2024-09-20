Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 20-22, 2024

Published  September 20, 2024 11:26am EDT
Things To Do
ATLANTA - Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend? From vibrant festivals and cultural exhibitions to live music performances and outdoor fun, metro Atlanta has something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of food and drink festivals, eager to enjoy top-tier concerts, or interested in unique art shows and community events, there's no shortage of activities to fill your calendar. Here’s a roundup of the best things to do, featuring everything from the Atlanta Greek Festival to Revolt World and more.

FESTIVALS

Atlanta Greek Festival

  • When: Sept. 19-22 (hours vary)
  • Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
  • What: Authentic Greek food, music, and dancing. Enjoy gyros, souvlaki, and baklava.
  • How much: $5 general admission

Atlanta Greek Festival back with food and fun

You can escape to Greece without leaving the city as the Atlanta Greek Festival kicks off on Thursday. Michael Lambros Jr., Jimmy Economos and other special guests joined Alyse Eady to talk about all the great food, great music, dancing and tradition.

Hapeville Happy Days

  • When: Sept. 20 and 21
  • Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
  • What: Annual Happy Days Weekend with free concerts, food, and artist vendors.
  • How much: Free admission

Finster Fest

  • When: Sept. 21-22
  • Where: Howard Finster's Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville
  • What: A 2-day festival featuring 70 folk, craft, and fine artists, music, dance performances, and guest presentations.
  • How much: $10 general admission

Light & Sound with Eli Jordan: Howard Finster

This week, FOX 5 Atlanta Photojournalist Eli Jordan introduces the audience to Howard Finster and Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia.

Indie Craft Experience Fall Market

  • When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Yaarab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
  • What: A one-day craft and vintage market featuring more than 60 vendors, local food, and free tote bags for the first 100 in line.
  • How much: $5 general admission

Oktoberfest at Fire Maker Brewing Company

  • When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
  • What: Oktoberfest-themed menu, live music, German beers, and pretzel necklaces.
  • How much: Free general admission

Porches and Pies

  • When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Adair Park, 742 Catherine Street SW, Atlanta
  • What: Family-friendly festival with live music and pie.
  • How much: Free admission

JapanFest

  • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22
  • Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Atlanta
  • What: Celebrate Japanese culture with crafts, fashion, food, and technology.
  • How much: $20 at the door

JapanFest celebrates Georgia-Japan friendship

Georgia and Japan have maintained a close relationship for 50 years — and it’s a partnership being celebrated this weekend at the Gas South Convention Center.

Peachtree Corners Festival

  • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22
  • Where: Peachtree Corners, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners
  • What: Family-friendly event with live music, food, and a car show.
  • How much: Free admission

Urban Regatta

  • When: 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Castleberry Hill
  • What: Festival with a vendor market, pop-up gallery, costume contest, and boat race using bicycles.
  • How much: Free admission

Inman Farm Heritage Days

  • When: Sept. 20-22
  • Where: Minter's Farm, 283 Hill's Bridge Road, Fayetteville
  • What: Features tractors, cars, engines, local vendors, food, and historical demonstrations, paying tribute to the farming community.
  • How much: Free admission

Suwanee Fest

  • When: Sept. 21-22
  • Where: Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
  • What: 40th-anniversary '80s-themed festival with a parade, vendors, rides, games, and food.
  • How much: Free general admission

North Georgia State Fair

  • When: Sept. 19-29 (hours vary)
  • Where: Jim R. Miller Park
  • What: Classic fair with midway games, concerts, livestock shows, funnel cakes, and more.
  • How much: $10 general admission

OTHER EVENTS

Elevate 2024: 50 Years of Culture

  • When: Sept. 20-Oct. 13
  • Where: Various locations
  • What: Celebrating 50 years of culture with events every weekend, including art exhibitions, performances, and conversations with notable figures.
  • How much: Varies

YELLE For The Culture: Hip Hop Vote 2

  • When: 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Dancing Crepes/Yelle Skincare, The Underground, 68 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta
  • What: A community event featuring live performances, voter education, wellness zones, and local vendors. Hosted by Yandy Smith-Harris.
  • How much: Free admission

Pet Adoption Day at Governor's Mansion

  • When: 10 a.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Governor's Mansion, 391 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
  • What: Pet adoption event hosted by Georgia's First Lady, offering dog adoptions and other pets available for adoption.
  • How much: Free admission

BackYARD Fest

  • When: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta
  • What: Celebrate HBCU culture with food trucks, games, live entertainment, and a showing of "Stomp the Yard."
  • How much: Free admission with reservation 

Sippin' Safari

  • When: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
  • What: Adults-only wine-tasting event while exploring Zoo Atlanta at night.
  • How much: $65 and up

Collect-A-Con

  • When: Sept. 21-22
  • Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young Intl. Blvd., Atlanta
  • What: The nation's largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention, featuring celebrity guests and a concert by Steve Aoki.
  • How much: Tickets start at $25

Winder/Bethlehem Home Depot Car Show

  • When: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22
  • Where: Winder/Bethlehem Home Depot, 649 Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder
  • What: The car show will feature 2,000 to 3,000 cars, with proceeds benefiting the Barrow County Crisis Fund to support Apalachee High School mass shooting victims.
  • How much: $20 entry fee

MUSIC

Keith Sweat

  • When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
  • What: Keith Sweat's The Sweat Hotel Tour with special guests.
  • How much: Tickets start at $89

Slim Gambill

  • When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta
  • What: Slim Gambill, known for his work with Lady A, performs music from his album Fake Jazz & Theme Songs.
  • How much: Tickets start at $42

BG Family Band

  • When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: Fat Matt's Rib Shack, 1811 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
  • What: Blues performance by the BG Family Band at Fat Matt's. First come, first served.
  • How much: Free admission

Chris Lake

  • When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta
  • What: British DJ and producer Chris Lake performs. Known for appearances at major music festivals, including Coachella.
  • How much: Tickets start at $55

Candler Concerts: Violinist Sarah Chang and Pianist Sonya Ovrutsky

  • When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road NE, Atlanta
  • What: World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Sonya Ovrutsky perform pieces by Brahms and Prokofiev.
  • How much: $55 general admission, $10 for Emory University students

Revolt World

  • When: Sept. 20-22 (hours vary)
  • Where: 1018 Roswell St. NE, Marietta
  • What: Featuring performances by Yung Miami, Offset, Key Glock, Coi Leray, Mariah the Scientist, Cam Newton, Method Man, and more.
  • How much: Free

Revolt World back in Atlanta for 3-day event

Culture and creativity are colliding this weekend in Atlanta during Revolt World, a three-day immersive experience featuring shows, live performances, and more. CEO Detavio Samuels sat down with Alex Whittler to talk more about the experience.

Hail The Sun

  • When: 6 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street #110, Atlanta
  • What: Hail the Sun, a post-hardcore band from Chico, California, performs live.
  • How much: $28.50 plus

A Thousand Horses

  • When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
  • What: A Thousand Horses, an American country music band from Nashville, performs live.
  • How much: Tickets start at $28.50

David Wilcox

  • When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur
  • What: Renowned folk musician David Wilcox brings his deeply lyrical music to Eddie's Attic.
  • How much: Tickets start at $41.72

Hootie & The Blowfish: Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

  • When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta
  • What: The iconic American rock band Hootie & The Blowfish, formed in 1986, performs live.
  • How much: Tickets start at $92

The Georgia Thunderbolts

  • When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
  • What: Southern rock band The Georgia Thunderbolts brings their 70s-inspired sound to Smith's Olde Bar.
  • How much: $18 general admission

An Evening Of Soul: Ledisi Featuring Kevin Ross

  • When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton
  • What: Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi, known for her jazz-influenced voice, performs with special guest Kevin Ross.
  • How much: (Pricing not listed)

ART

Artist Greg Mike's Exhibition: CHAPTER NEW

  • When: Sept. 20-21
  • Where: ABV Gallery, 1206 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta
  • What: Visual artist Greg Mike hosts grand opening receptions at the new ABV Gallery with his solo exhibition, Chapter New, showcasing the evolution of his work after a decade. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20. The event also celebrates ABV’s new location in East Atlanta Village.
  • How much: Free admission

Atlanta artist Greg Mike opens new gallery

You've probably noticed the smiling, big, blue, chipped-tooth Larry Loudmouf on walls all around Atlanta. He's the work of artist Greg Mike, who has a new art gallery and solo exhibition over a decade in the making.

Joel Sternfeld: When It Changed

  • When: Sept. 21-Dec. 1
  • Where: Georgia Museum of Art, University of Georgia
  • What: Renowned photographer Joel Sternfeld showcases When It Changed, a series of photographs taken at the 2005 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The exhibition highlights global efforts to address climate change. The museum is also hosting a fall open house on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • How much: Free admission

THEATER

Little Shop of Horrors

  • When: Sept. 20 to Sept. 29
  • Where: Wildflower Meadow at Serenbe, 10690 Hutchenson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills
  • What: A performance of the musical Little Shop of Horrors featuring Melinda Doolittle and Diana DeGarmo.
  • How much: Tickets start at $40

Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote

  • When: Sept. 20 through Oct. 20
  • Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
  • What: A Mexican folktale presented as a puppet show. Includes a create-a-puppet workshop.
  • How much: $20.50 for members, $22.75 for non-members

COMEDY

Matteo Lane: Stop Talking Tour

  • When: Sept. 22
  • Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
  • What: New York-based comedian Matteo Lane brings his Stop Talking Tour to Atlanta, featuring his signature stand-up comedy. Matteo has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and HBO’s Crashing.
  • How much: Tickets start at $40

FAMILY FUN

Piney Woods Farm Tour

  • When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21
  • Where: Piney Woods Farm, 485 Hudson Road, LaGrange
  • What: A farm tour featuring sustainable farming practices, farm animals, and honeybee education.
  • How much: $20 general admission

Aurora Cineplex Birthday Bash

  • When: 12 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22
  • Where: Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell
  • What: A free carnival-style birthday bash with games, inflatables, food trucks, face painting, and BOGO movies and mini-golf.
  • How much: Free general admission

FOOD/DRINK

Kirkwood Wine Stroll

  • When: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 20
  • Where: Kirkwood, Hosea L. Williams Drive SE
  • What: The Kirkwood Wine Stroll is an annual event held in the historic Kirkwood neighborhood, featuring a variety of wine tastings and local food.
  • How much: $70 plus

Harvest on the Hooch

  • When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22
  • Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center
  • What: An outdoor food and craft beer festival that supports the Unity Garden at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
  • How much: $90 general admission, discounts available for kids

SPORTS

6th Annual 44 Classic presented by Nike

  • When: Sept. 22
  • Where: Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
  • What: A baseball event featuring top high school talent from the Southeast, part of the Braves’ Nike RBI Fall Development Program.
  • How much: Free admission

COMING UP

Dance Church

  • When: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sept. 29
  • Where: The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta
  • What: Open-level dance-fitness class offering a communal, fun dance experience for all.
  • How much: $22 per person

DreamHack Atlanta

  • When: Oct. 4-6
  • Where: Georgia World Congress Center
  • What: A 3-day gaming lifestyle festival with live role-playing games, cosplay drag show, game developers, and live performances.
  • How much: Tickets start at $45

If you would like to submit information for an upcoming things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. 