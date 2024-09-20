Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 20-22, 2024

Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend? From vibrant festivals and cultural exhibitions to live music performances and outdoor fun, metro Atlanta has something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of food and drink festivals, eager to enjoy top-tier concerts, or interested in unique art shows and community events, there's no shortage of activities to fill your calendar. Here’s a roundup of the best things to do, featuring everything from the Atlanta Greek Festival to Revolt World and more.

FESTIVALS

Atlanta Greek Festival

When : Sept. 19-22 (hours vary)

Where : Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta

What : Authentic Greek food, music, and dancing. Enjoy gyros, souvlaki, and baklava.

How much: $5 general admission

Hapeville Happy Days

When : Sept. 20 and 21

Where : Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville

What : Annual Happy Days Weekend with free concerts, food, and artist vendors.

How much: Free admission

Finster Fest

When : Sept. 21-22

Where : Howard Finster's Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville

What : A 2-day festival featuring 70 folk, craft, and fine artists, music, dance performances, and guest presentations.

How much: $10 general admission

Indie Craft Experience Fall Market

When : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Yaarab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta

What : A one-day craft and vintage market featuring more than 60 vendors, local food, and free tote bags for the first 100 in line.

How much: $5 general admission

Oktoberfest at Fire Maker Brewing Company

When : 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

What : Oktoberfest-themed menu, live music, German beers, and pretzel necklaces.

How much: Free general admission

Porches and Pies

When : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Adair Park, 742 Catherine Street SW, Atlanta

What : Family-friendly festival with live music and pie.

How much: Free admission

JapanFest

When : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22

Where : Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Atlanta

What : Celebrate Japanese culture with crafts, fashion, food, and technology.

How much: $20 at the door

Peachtree Corners Festival

When : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22

Where : Peachtree Corners, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners

What : Family-friendly event with live music, food, and a car show.

How much: Free admission

Urban Regatta

When : 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Castleberry Hill

What : Festival with a vendor market, pop-up gallery, costume contest, and boat race using bicycles.

How much: Free admission

Inman Farm Heritage Days

When : Sept. 20-22

Where : Minter's Farm, 283 Hill's Bridge Road, Fayetteville

What : Features tractors, cars, engines, local vendors, food, and historical demonstrations, paying tribute to the farming community.

How much: Free admission

Suwanee Fest

When : Sept. 21-22

Where : Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

What : 40th-anniversary '80s-themed festival with a parade, vendors, rides, games, and food.

How much: Free general admission

North Georgia State Fair

When : Sept. 19-29 (hours vary)

Where : Jim R. Miller Park

What : Classic fair with midway games, concerts, livestock shows, funnel cakes, and more.

How much: $10 general admission

OTHER EVENTS

Elevate 2024: 50 Years of Culture

When : Sept. 20-Oct. 13

Where : Various locations

What : Celebrating 50 years of culture with events every weekend, including art exhibitions, performances, and conversations with notable figures.

How much: Varies

YELLE For The Culture: Hip Hop Vote 2

When : 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Dancing Crepes/Yelle Skincare, The Underground, 68 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta

What : A community event featuring live performances, voter education, wellness zones, and local vendors. Hosted by Yandy Smith-Harris.

How much: Free admission

Pet Adoption Day at Governor's Mansion

When : 10 a.m. Sept. 21

Where : Governor's Mansion, 391 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

What : Pet adoption event hosted by Georgia's First Lady, offering dog adoptions and other pets available for adoption.

How much: Free admission

BackYARD Fest

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta

What: Celebrate HBCU culture with food trucks, games, live entertainment, and a showing of "Stomp the Yard."

How much: Free admission with reservation

Sippin' Safari

When : 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

What : Adults-only wine-tasting event while exploring Zoo Atlanta at night.

How much: $65 and up

Collect-A-Con

When : Sept. 21-22

Where : Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young Intl. Blvd., Atlanta

What : The nation's largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention, featuring celebrity guests and a concert by Steve Aoki.

How much: Tickets start at $25

Winder/Bethlehem Home Depot Car Show

When : 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22

Where : Winder/Bethlehem Home Depot, 649 Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder

What : The car show will feature 2,000 to 3,000 cars, with proceeds benefiting the Barrow County Crisis Fund to support Apalachee High School mass shooting victims.

How much: $20 entry fee

MUSIC

Keith Sweat

When : 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

What : Keith Sweat's The Sweat Hotel Tour with special guests.

How much: Tickets start at $89

Slim Gambill

When : 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta

What : Slim Gambill, known for his work with Lady A, performs music from his album Fake Jazz & Theme Songs .

How much: Tickets start at $42

BG Family Band

When : 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : Fat Matt's Rib Shack, 1811 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Blues performance by the BG Family Band at Fat Matt's. First come, first served.

How much: Free admission

Chris Lake

When : 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta

What : British DJ and producer Chris Lake performs. Known for appearances at major music festivals, including Coachella.

How much: Tickets start at $55

Candler Concerts: Violinist Sarah Chang and Pianist Sonya Ovrutsky

When : 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road NE, Atlanta

What : World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Sonya Ovrutsky perform pieces by Brahms and Prokofiev.

How much: $55 general admission, $10 for Emory University students

Revolt World

When : Sept. 20-22 (hours vary)

Where : 1018 Roswell St. NE, Marietta

What : Featuring performances by Yung Miami, Offset, Key Glock, Coi Leray, Mariah the Scientist, Cam Newton, Method Man, and more.

How much: Free

Hail The Sun

When : 6 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street #110, Atlanta

What : Hail the Sun, a post-hardcore band from Chico, California, performs live.

How much: $28.50 plus

A Thousand Horses

When : 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

What : A Thousand Horses, an American country music band from Nashville, performs live.

How much: Tickets start at $28.50

David Wilcox

When : 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

What : Renowned folk musician David Wilcox brings his deeply lyrical music to Eddie's Attic.

How much: Tickets start at $41.72

Hootie & The Blowfish: Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

When : 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta

What : The iconic American rock band Hootie & The Blowfish, formed in 1986, performs live.

How much: Tickets start at $92

The Georgia Thunderbolts

When : 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Southern rock band The Georgia Thunderbolts brings their 70s-inspired sound to Smith's Olde Bar.

How much: $18 general admission

An Evening Of Soul: Ledisi Featuring Kevin Ross

When : 8 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton

What : Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi, known for her jazz-influenced voice, performs with special guest Kevin Ross.

How much: (Pricing not listed)

ART

Artist Greg Mike's Exhibition: CHAPTER NEW

When : Sept. 20-21

Where : ABV Gallery, 1206 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta

What : Visual artist Greg Mike hosts grand opening receptions at the new ABV Gallery with his solo exhibition, Chapter New , showcasing the evolution of his work after a decade. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20. The event also celebrates ABV’s new location in East Atlanta Village.

How much: Free admission

Joel Sternfeld: When It Changed

When : Sept. 21-Dec. 1

Where : Georgia Museum of Art, University of Georgia

What : Renowned photographer Joel Sternfeld showcases When It Changed , a series of photographs taken at the 2005 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The exhibition highlights global efforts to address climate change. The museum is also hosting a fall open house on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much: Free admission

THEATER

Little Shop of Horrors

When : Sept. 20 to Sept. 29

Where : Wildflower Meadow at Serenbe, 10690 Hutchenson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills

What : A performance of the musical Little Shop of Horrors featuring Melinda Doolittle and Diana DeGarmo.

How much: Tickets start at $40

Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote

When : Sept. 20 through Oct. 20

Where : Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

What : A Mexican folktale presented as a puppet show. Includes a create-a-puppet workshop.

How much: $20.50 for members, $22.75 for non-members

COMEDY

Matteo Lane: Stop Talking Tour

When : Sept. 22

Where : Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What : New York-based comedian Matteo Lane brings his Stop Talking Tour to Atlanta, featuring his signature stand-up comedy. Matteo has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Late Night with Seth Meyers , and HBO’s Crashing .

How much: Tickets start at $40

FAMILY FUN

Piney Woods Farm Tour

When : 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where : Piney Woods Farm, 485 Hudson Road, LaGrange

What : A farm tour featuring sustainable farming practices, farm animals, and honeybee education.

How much: $20 general admission

Aurora Cineplex Birthday Bash

When : 12 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22

Where : Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell

What : A free carnival-style birthday bash with games, inflatables, food trucks, face painting, and BOGO movies and mini-golf.

How much: Free general admission

FOOD/DRINK

Kirkwood Wine Stroll

When : 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 20

Where : Kirkwood, Hosea L. Williams Drive SE

What : The Kirkwood Wine Stroll is an annual event held in the historic Kirkwood neighborhood, featuring a variety of wine tastings and local food.

How much: $70 plus

Harvest on the Hooch

When : 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22

Where : Chattahoochee Nature Center

What : An outdoor food and craft beer festival that supports the Unity Garden at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

How much: $90 general admission, discounts available for kids

SPORTS

6th Annual 44 Classic presented by Nike

When : Sept. 22

Where : Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

What : A baseball event featuring top high school talent from the Southeast, part of the Braves’ Nike RBI Fall Development Program.

How much: Free admission

COMING UP

Dance Church

When : 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sept. 29

Where : The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Open-level dance-fitness class offering a communal, fun dance experience for all.

How much: $22 per person

DreamHack Atlanta

When : Oct. 4-6

Where : Georgia World Congress Center

What : A 3-day gaming lifestyle festival with live role-playing games, cosplay drag show, game developers, and live performances.

How much: Tickets start at $45

If you would like to submit information for an upcoming things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.