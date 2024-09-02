Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | September 2024

article

September in Atlanta is packed with exciting events, from food festivals and culinary showcases to new restaurant openings and special deals.

EVENTS

Ann Byrn and special guests will discuss Southern baking from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Midtown campus of the Atlanta History Center. The event will feature a panel discussion of Byrn's newest cookbook. She will be joined by author and editor Jim Auchmutey and Chef Sonya Jones, founder of Sweet Auburn Bread Company. The discussion will be moderated by longtime Atlanta food writer Susan Puckett. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. More details here.

The Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival is happening from 12 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Morris Brown College, 643 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. The event will feature a variety of seafood and Caribbean dishes, live music, and DJs. Tickets start at $35. More details here.

Cobb Foodie Week is happening Sept. 7 through 14. Participating restaurants will offer deals and discounts during the week. These include 1738 Restaurant & Bar, Silla del Toro, Sushiology, Round Trip Brewing Company, Cinco Mexican Cantina, Forno Vero, and Bikes & Barrels. More details here.

Pontoon Brewing Company in Dunwoody is hosting a Luau Party with oysters, local art, live music, fire dancing, and 15+ beers on tap, starting at noon on Sept. 7. All ages and pups are welcome. More details here.

The Mill Kitchen & Bar in Roswell is bringing back the popular Town Square Dinners starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8. Chef Derek Dollar will showcase his culinary expertise in a four-course outdoor dining experience on select evenings in September and October. The cost is $140 per person. More details here.

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is bringing his Meili Vodka to Roaring Social Alpharetta on Sept. 11. The vodka, co-created with Blaine Halvorson, uses "living water" from a 300-million-year-old aquifer and fresh grains from Montana. There will also be two bottle-signing events at Mega Package Store and at Tower, Beer, Wine & Spirits. Jason's newly formed band, The OOF TATATAs, will perform on Sept. 12 at Terminal West. More details here.

The 2024 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is happening Sept. 12-15 at Historic Fourth Ward Park. The festival will feature more than 50 tasting stations in the Tasting Tents presented by Goya, along with live entertainment, craft cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits. Tickets are $135 for general admission and $185 for VIP tickets. For a more intimate experience, the Intimate Dinner Series will feature Food Network talent Scott Conant at The Americano, a dinner at Chai Pani with Sahar Siddiqi, Mia Orino, and Henna Bakshi, a dinner at Atrium with Trevor Shibuya and Jared Hucks, and Cayman Jack's Sip & Savor Brunch hosted by Kardea Brown. More details here.

Atlanta's biggest late-night foodie festival, Midnight Market, is returning on Sept. 13 and 15 at Atlantic Station's Pinnacle Lot. All menu items are capped at $8, and each vendor offers a $5 Midnight Market special. Cocktails and live DJs will also be featured. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets start at $25. More details here.

Les Bon II is happening on Sept. 14 in Parson's Alley in downtown Duluth. The event begins at 1 p.m. and will feature Saison-style beers paired with oysters. Tickets are sold a la carte on the day of the event, with each ticket priced at $4, which gets you either a 4oz pour or 2 shucked oysters. Les Bon will feature almost 20 breweries, 3 oyster farmers, a makers market, and music from DJ Fernando and Penelope Road. More details here.

The Grilled Food, Firework & Coolers Festival is happening from 3 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Bonfire ATL, 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. There will be food trucks, vendors, live DJs, and more. Free grilled food will be available until 4 p.m. for everyone. Lawn chairs and personal coolers are welcome. Fireworks will close out the event. Tickets start at $10. More details here.

Indulge, a three-night dinner series featuring several of Atlanta's most celebrated chefs, is happening Sept. 22-24 at 103 West. Chefs include Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours), Duane Nutter (Southern National), Terry Koval (The Deer & The Dove), Arnaldo Castillo (Tio Lucho's), Mia Orino (Kamayan), and Jared Hucks (The Alden). Tickets are now available for $150 per person for each evening on Atlanta magazine’s website. The dinner series will be held at 103 West, located at 103 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening. More details here.

The 14th annual Veggie Taste is happening from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Morris Brown College. It is the largest outdoor vegan/plant-based festival in Atlanta, featuring food trucks, nutritional speakers, an artisan marketplace, live music, product samples, and more. More details here.

The Atlanta Dessert Festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE. The festival will feature food trucks and sweet vendors. Admission is free. More details here.

FUNDRAISERS

Bad Daddy's CURE Fundraiser is happening on Sept. 5 at all five of their locations. Fifteen percent of all sales will be donated to CURE Childhood Cancer Atlanta. Dine at any of the Bad Daddy's Atlanta area locations. More details here.

Open Hand Atlanta's 21st annual Party in the Kitchen fundraiser is happening on Sept. 26 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. The event will feature 20 of the city’s top chefs, including Peter Kaiser and Kevin Rathbun, celebrating culinary excellence and community spirit. Guests can enjoy an evening of creative cuisine, innovative mixology, live music from The American Flyers, and exciting auctions. There will also be a VIP Patron reception held at the new Community Nutrition Campus on Sept. 12, offering an exclusive preview and special live auction. Tickets are $350 for the main event and $1,000 for the VIP reception, with proceeds benefiting Open Hand’s vital programs. More details here.

Zunzi’s + Zunzibar, the Savannah-based sister brands with locations in Savannah, Tybee Island, Atlanta, and Hilton Head Island, are launching fundraising for ZUNZIFEST! The fundraising period runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. During this time, 1% of all sales from the four stores will benefit CURE Childhood Cancer. More details here. | More details here.

NEW MENU ITEMS/DEALS

Checkers & Rally's are offering a 5 for $5 meal deal, which includes a choice of cheese double burger or spicy chicken sandwich, 8 chicken bites, a small order of their famous seasoned fries, a 16 oz. cold soft drink, and an apple pie. Available through Sept. 11. More details here.

Del Taco (multiple locations) has teamed up with Danny Trejo to offer Trejo's Tacos. The new limited-time-only menu will also feature loaded fries, epic burritos, and cheddar quesadillas, all made with roasted pork al pastor. More details here.

Dunkin' has introduced a $6 meal deal featuring a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash browns, and a medium coffee for a limited time. Dunkin' has also unveiled the Dunkalatte, the brand's first-ever coffee milk latte. Alongside these new offerings, the brand celebrates the return of beloved fall favorites, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon, and more. Other offers include $2 Green Goddess wraps with beverage purchase through Sept. 12, $1 muffins from Sept. 10-16, $3 Dunkalatte from Sept. 17-23, $1 chocolate chunk cookies with beverage purchase from Sept. 19-Oct. 2, $1 off a half dozen donuts or 25 Munchkins donut hole treats from Sept. 24-30, and more. More details here.

DQ restaurants (multiple locations) are welcoming fall with the new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu and the return of the beloved seasonal Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. From Sept. 9 through Sept. 22, fans can enjoy a BOGO deal on Blizzard Treats through the mobile app. More details here.

JINYA Ramen Bar is offering two new items to welcome the fall season. The Tangy Shrimp Cilantro Ramen features pork broth infused with shrimp flavor, with toppings that include shrimp tempura, mushrooms, cilantro, a spicy sauce, a hint of lime, and a sprinkle of Korean chili flake. The Chicken Wings with Sweet Soy Glaze are garnished with white pepper and sesame seeds. More details here.

Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q (multiple locations) is launching its "11 Under $11" menu on Sept. 3 in select cities. The menu includes The Pork BBQ Salad ($10.99), Not So Naked Potato ($6.99), Brisket Chili & Salad ($8.99), Loaded Baker with Pork ($10.99), Loaded Mac with Pork ($10.49), Pulled Pork Sandwich with One Trimming ($10.99), Chicken Sandwich with One Trimming ($10.99), Turkey Sandwich with One Trimming ($10.99), Original Burger ($8.49), Double Burger ($10.99), and Buttermilk Chicken Tenders ($10.99). The menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More details here.

Panda Express has introduced Blazing Bourbon Chicken to its menu for a limited time. It will be available starting Sept. 4. The dish contains crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies, wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce fused with the signature Hot Ones™ Last Dab Apollo hot sauce—all topped with sesame seeds. More details here.

Scooter's Coffee (multiple locations) is celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 with nearly a month of $1 any-sized iced or hot brewed coffee redeemable using their mobile app. Score any size iced or hot brewed coffee, even the new XL Super Scooter. Additional Scooter’s Coffee Month surprises will be announced ahead of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 to close out the month. More details here.

Snooze A.M. Eatery (multiple locations) has introduced a new fall menu featuring pumpkin lattes, pumpkin martinis, and pumpkin pecan pie pancakes with cream cheese filling, topped with caramel sauce, candied pecans, and a sweet cream drizzle. More details here.

Mezcal Week at Superica (multiple locations) is happening Sept. 8-15. There will be mezcal flights, special menu pairings, and cocktails, including the Mezcal Margarita, Under the Volcano, The Tempest, The Highwaymen, Mezcal Mule, and The Friday. More details here.

Willy's Mexicana Grill (multiple locations) is offering 20% off taco boxes during the month of September. Must order online using the code TACO20. Willy’s Taco Boxes feed four to six people and include a choice of two proteins, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, a choice of one salsa, 16 hard or soft shells, rice, chips, and a choice of black or pinto beans. Cheese dip, guacamole, and chocolate chip cookies can be added for an additional cost. More details here.

OPENINGS/CLOSINGS

Cluck-N-Mooh in Marietta is having a grand re-opening celebration at 12 p.m. on Sept. 6. Fifteen percent of all sales from 5:30 to 8 p.m. will benefit the Northwest Family YMCA. Face painting and a balloon artist will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. The first 100 guests starting at 12 p.m. will receive a free hand-spun vanilla or chocolate milkshake. More details here.

JINYA Ramen Bar is opening its 8th Georgia location in Kennesaw at 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway. It will be their first location in Kennesaw. JINYA offers ramen with a thick, rich broth, flavorful noodles, and a wide array of authentic toppings. JINYA's menu also features tapas and craft beer. More details here.

Nan Thai, from the family who introduced Thai fine dining to Atlanta with Nan's on Spring Street and 17th, is scheduled to open this October in Buckhead. Chai Yo Modern Thai Executive Chef and Owner DeeDee Niyomkul, the daughter of pioneering Atlanta restaurateurs Nan and the late Charlie Niyomkul, is poised to transform her popular space located at 3050 Peachtree Road into Nan Thai Buckhead. An opening date has not been announced. More details here.

Rio's Italian Ice has opened its third location at Conyers Plaza. Rio's is a local favorite offering a delicious and refreshing escape with its wide variety of Italian ice flavors. The new location can be found at 1360 Dogwood Drive SE, Conyers. More details here.

Sheauxthyme Kitchen & Lounge is now open at 4727 N. Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge. The restaurant’s atmosphere is a unique blend of Caribbean, Louisiana, and contemporary fusion, offering a relaxed yet vibrant setting for diners of all ages. With live R&B and jazz performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights, Sheauxthyme Kitchen & Lounge promises to become a go-to spot for both food lovers and music enthusiasts. More details here.

FOOTBALL SPECIALS

Dave & Buster's (multiple locations) will be offering game day deals during football season. These include AYCE wings and game play deals on Mondays and Thursdays, and half-priced games on Wednesdays. More details here.

Taffer's Tavern Alpharetta will be offering Game Day favorites all season long, including a hot tavern pretzel served with spicy queso and Guinness mustard; Taffer's Tavern wings; crispy chicken tenders; spinach artichoke dip; jalapeño poppers; and all-American cheeseburgers. Taffer's Tavern is also offering weekday "Appy Hour" specials with 50% off all starters in the bar and lounge from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. More details here.

OTHER

Wayback Burgers is celebrating September's status as the most popular birth month by awarding one year of free burgers to parents of September babies. Throughout the month, 30 parents will be chosen—one for each day of September—via a giveaway to receive this year-long reward. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, new parents can enter for a chance to win free Wayback Burgers for a year at WaybackBurgers.com/Bundle-of-Joy/. All entrants will be entered into a raffle, with 30 winners chosen through a random drawing. Winners will be notified by Wayback Burgers via email by Oct. 7 and will receive one free Classic Burger on the first day of each month for a year. Restrictions may apply. More details here.

If you would like to submit an item for this roundup or a future Atlanta Bites list, send an email with details and photos to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.