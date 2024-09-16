Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Hispanic Heritage Month, observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, honors the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The celebration highlights the vibrant traditions and achievements of people with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Throughout the month, events across the country showcase music, dance, art, and more, offering an opportunity to learn and appreciate the lasting impact of Hispanic culture. Below is a list of Hispanic Heritage Month events happening in metro Atlanta, where you can join in the celebrations.

AMC Hispanic Heritage Month

When: Sept. 13 through Oct. 11

Where: AMC Theatres across the U.S.

What: AMC is showing select Spanish-language films at 25 locations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

How much: $5 per movie

Hispanic Heritage Storytime with Guillermo Mendoz

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 18

Where: Northwest Branch Library, 6131 Riverdale Road, Riverdale

What: Guillermo Mendoz, assistant director of operations and maintenance for Clayton County, will read for Hispanic Heritage Month.

How much: Free

La Candela Flamenco

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell

What: Experience the rich history of flamenco and its Latin American connections through world-class performances by Ania La Candela and her ensemble.

How much: Tickets start at $22.50

Celebrating Mexico with Alma Mexicana

When: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21

Where: Aurora Children's Playhouse, 147 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville

What: Join Alma Mexicana as they showcase the beauty of Mexican culture through music and dance in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

How much: $7 general admission

Concert on the Green: Hispanic Heritage Month

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Logan Farm Park, Acworth

What: Enjoy live music and food in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

How much: Free admission

Hispanic Heritage Festival

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale

What: Clayton County's Hispanic Heritage Festival will feature music, food, a mariachi band, inflatables, vendors, and a mechanical bull.

How much: Free admission

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Forest Park Branch Library, 4812 West Street, Forest Park

What: Join the library for a reading of Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo, the story of a Dominican-American family told through the voices of its women.

How much: Free admission

Capoeira Workshop at Maculele Capoeira Atlanta

When: 7:15 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Maculele Capoeira Atlanta, downtown Decatur

What: Free capoeira workshop with live music, led by world-renowned Mestre Fran, celebrating Latin American Heritage Month. Experience world-class training in the art of capoeira, taught by mestres with 50 years of experience.

How much: Free admission with tickets

Brookhaven Food Truck Roundup

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

What: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Hispanic-themed food trucks, a free piñata workshop for kids, and live salsa music by Son Latino Atlanta.

How much: Free admission

8th Annual Los Bravos Night

When: Sept. 25

Where: Truist Park

What: The Atlanta Braves will honor the Hispanic and Latino communities with a special Los Bravos Night, featuring salsa performances, a mariachi band, and authentic Latino cuisine.

How much: Tickets start at $45

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Maculele Capoeira

When: 11:15 a.m. Sept. 28

Where: Maculele Capoeira Atlanta, downtown Decatur

What: Enjoy kids' capoeira workshops, vibrant performances, and creative activities. Kids can make Hispanic Heritage-themed crafts, and there will be a sweet treat giveaway featuring Brazilian snacks.

How much: Free admission

Hispanic Heritage Month Culture Craft

When: 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Grayson Branch Library, 700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson

What: Enjoy bilingual storytime and crafts, learn introductory Spanish words, and sing along to Spanish songs.

How much: Free

Latino Fest Gainesville

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Midtown Greenway, Gainesville

What: Celebrate local Latino culture with art, music, food, and more. Proceeds support scholarships for Latino youth in the community.

How much: Free admission

Azúcar Music Festival and Art Exhibit

When: 3:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Wolf Creek Amphitheater

What: Celebrate Hispanic culture with live music from Tito Puente Jr., Latin food, and an art exhibit.

How much: Free admission

Roswell Riverside Sounds presents Twanguero

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Roswell's Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell

What: Enjoy an electrifying performance by Latin Grammy Award winner Twanguero, featuring an eclectic mix of Latin, jazz, and country sounds.

How much: Free admission

Hispanic Heritage Festival Peachtree City

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City

What: A celebration of Hispanic culture with live music, dance performances, and food from various Latin American countries.

How much: Free admission

8th Annual Conyers Latin Festival

When: 12 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Streets of Olde Town Conyers

What: Enjoy live music, cultural performances, authentic cuisine, and family-friendly activities celebrating Latin American heritage.

How much: Free admission

OYE Fest

When: Oct. 6

Where: Historic Old Fourth Ward Park

What: Atlanta’s Latinx arts and music festival featuring performances by La India, visual arts, and a vendor market.

How much: Tickets start at $55

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs

What: Celebrate Hispanic culture with live music, food, and displays representing various Latin American countries.

How much: Free admission

Fiesta on the Plaza

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: City Plaza, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville

What: Enjoy live music, food, and family fun in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

How much: Free admission

Cielo Tejido (Woven Sky) Exhibit

When: Month of October

Where: Peachtree Creek Greenway, 1801 Corporate Blvd., Brookhaven

What: A 665-foot hand-woven canopy from Jalisco, Mexico, will be displayed over the PCG overlook bridge.

If you would like to submit information for the list above, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.