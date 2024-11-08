Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 8-10, 2024

article

Looking for fun things to do in and around Atlanta this weekend? Whether you're into art, music, food, or family-friendly activities, there's something for everyone. From the IrishFest in Roswell to the Winter Lantern Festival in Gwinnett and a Veterans Day parade in Midtown, the city is brimming with unique events. Check out live music performances, sample world wines in Decatur, take the kids to mini train rides in Conyers, or catch a holiday light show at Stone Mountain. Dive into the list below for details on when, where, what to expect, and how to join the excitement.

Festivals/Events

Babe Walls Mural Festival

When : Nov. 7-10

Where : Chamblee Rail Trail, Chamblee

What : Celebration of women and non-binary artists through public art on 20 murals, live mural creation, vendors, and food trucks.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

IrishFest Atlanta

When : Nov. 8-10

Where : Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell

What : Irish music, dance, tea, whiskey tasting, bread-making, film festival, arts, crafts, and food trucks.

How Much : Free general admission

More Info

Winter Lantern Festival

When : Nov. 8 - Jan. 5 (Thurs-Sun)

Where : Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

What : Over 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns and Chinese Acrobats performances.

How Much : Tickets start at $16.99 and $26.99

More Info

Renaissance Festival Fall Fling

When : 2 - 9 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 2 - Dec. 7

Where : Renaissance Festival, 6901 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn

What : Live entertainment, festival food, and shopping.

How Much: Tickets start at $9.95 and $17.95

Atlanta Lantern Boat Festival

When : 1 - 9 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : Lake Lanier Olympic Park

What : Cultural performances, night market, visual displays by the Laotian American Society.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

Parking Lot Skate Jam

When : 3 - 8 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : Muchacho, 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta

What : Custom skate ramp, skate art show, vendors, live music, food, and drinks.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

Lawrenceville Harvest Festival

When : 12 - 9 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville

What : Music, artists, games, pie-eating contest, fall food, and beverages.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

Off Leash Fall Festival

When : 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 10

Where : Off Leash, 142 South Main Street, Alpharetta

What : Family-friendly festival with vendors, dog treats, charcuterie boards, and handcrafted bandanas.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

Foodie Events

Decatur Wine Festival

When : 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : Downtown Decatur, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur

What : Sample over 350 wines, with proceeds benefiting Decatur Arts Alliance.

How Much : Tickets start at $50

More Info

Suwanee Chili Cook-Off and Music Festival

When : 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

What : Chili, vendors, food trucks, kids' play area, and live music.

How Much : Free admission, $15 for voting chips

More Info

Margarita & Taco Fiesta

When : 4 - 8 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : Live! at The Battery, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

What : Tacos, margaritas, and vibrant entertainment.

How Much : Tickets start at $25

More Info

Art

Local Lenses Photography Exhibit

When : 6 - 8 p.m. Nov. 7

Where : Cultural Arts Council Douglasville, 8652 Campbellton Street, Douglasville

What : Open-themed photography exhibit with reception.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

Villa Albertine Resident Artist Talk

When : 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : Atlanta Contemporary

What : Photographer Geoffroy Mathiey shares his exhibit of Atlanta landscapes and pedestrian life.

How Much: Free admission

Art of the Cocktail

When : 6 - 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta

What : Cocktail fundraising event with Tito's Vodka, live entertainment, and appetizers.

How Much : Free for members, $10 for non-members

More Info

Second Sunday at High Museum

When : 12 - 5 p.m. Nov. 10

Where : High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What : Free admission, local DJ, and drop-in art making.

More Info

Theater/Film

East Point Peachtree International Film Festival

When : Nov. 7-10

Where : Multiple locations

What : Film screenings, Q&As, workshops, concerts, opening party, and pitch tent.

How Much : Costs vary

More Info

"The Many Disguises of Robin Hood"

When : Nov. 8-17, Fri. at 7:30 p.m., Sat. & Sun. at 2:30 p.m.

Where : Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock

What : Family-friendly adventure production of Robin Hood.

How Much : Tickets start at $16

More Info

Movies at The Battery

When : 7 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta

What : Outdoor screening of "Shrek 2"; bring blankets or chairs.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

"A Christmas Carol"

When : Nov. 9 - Dec. 24

Where : Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What : Classic holiday story with magical set design and costumes.

How Much : Tickets start at $25

More Info

Music

All 4 One

When : 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Grammy-winning R&B group performs hits like "I Swear" and "So Much In Love."

How Much : Tickets start at $65

More Info

Georgia Gospel Music Festival

When : Nov. 8-9

Where : Glen Haven Baptist Church, 345 East Lake Road, McDonough

What : Gospel music and Christian comedy with artists like Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and Point of Grace.

How Much : Tickets start at $30

More Info

Blues Traveler

When : 8 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What : American rock band celebrates their "30 Years of Four" tour.

How Much : $45 general admission

More Info

The Cold Stares, Rare Birds

When : 8 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Rock performance with The Cold Stares and Atlanta band Rare Birds.

How Much : Tickets start at $17

More Info

Kitchen Dwellers, Shadowgrass

When : 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : Terminal West, 887 West Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

What : Montana-based string quartet Kitchen Dwellers perform with Shadowgrass.

How Much : Tickets start at $25

More Info

Clairo

When : 8 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What : Indie-pop artist Clairo performs with a blend of bedroom pop and lo-fi sounds.

How Much : Tickets start at $92

More Info

Arianna String Quartet

When : 8 p.m. Nov. 8

Where : Kennesaw State University, Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw

What : Renowned string quartet performs in concert.

How Much : Tickets start at $20

More Info

Cyndi Lauper

When : 8 p.m. Nov. 10

Where : State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What : "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Farewell Tour.

How Much : Tickets start at $29.50

More Info

Veterans Day

10th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K

When : 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9

Where : Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee Street, Marietta

What : 5K race supporting local veterans and military initiatives.

How Much : $45 on race day

More Info

43rd Annual Veterans Day Parade, Expo, and Ceremony

When : Nov. 9

Where : Midtown Atlanta, Peachtree Street, and Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What : Veterans Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m., parade at 11 a.m., expo with 40+ exhibits.

How Much : Free general admission

More Info

Six Flags Over Georgia Veteran & Military Appreciation Days

When : Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 16-17

Where : Six Flags Over Georgia

What : Free admission for military members and veterans, discounted tickets for family and friends.

How Much : Free for veterans/military, $9.99 for family/friends

More Info

Veterans Day Blues Festival

When : 4 - 11 p.m. Nov. 10

Where : Westside Motor Lodge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

What : Live blues performances, BBQ, and multiple vendors.

How Much : Tickets start at $10

More Info

Holiday

Stone Mountain Christmas

When : Nov. 9 - Jan. 5 (select dates)

Where : Stone Mountain Park, 100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

What : Holiday attractions, light shows, Santa, and more.

How Much : Tickets start at $34.99

More Info

Family-Friendly

DeKalb County School District Safety Fair

When : 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : DCSD Administrative and Instructional Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain

What : Safety fair with fire and police demonstrations, giveaways, face painting, refreshments, and music.

How Much : Free admission

More Info

North Georgia Live Steamers

When : 1 - 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : 1632 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers

What : Mini train rides on the Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad.

How Much : Tickets are $2 (cash only)

More Info

Other

Acworth Tour of Homes

When : 12 - 6 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : Downtown Acworth

What : Tour charming homes in Acworth, with proceeds benefiting Brookwood Christian School’s dyslexia reading program.

How Much : $25 in advance, $30 day of event

More Info

Cruz-In Car Show

When : 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 9

Where : American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta

What : Classic, exotic, custom cars and motorcycles on display, along with a baseball game.

How Much : Free general admission

More Info

Next Week

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

When : Nov. 14 - Jan. 12

Where : Atlanta Botanical Garden

What : Holiday light displays and seasonal decor.

How Much : Tickets start at $16.95 for members, $19.95 for non-members (Nov. 14 pricing)

More Info

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Grand Opening

When : Nov. 14

Where : Midtown Promenade, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

What : Free ice cream for first 100 guests, giveaways, DJ, Tiny Doors ATL installation.

More Info

