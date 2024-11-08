Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 8-10, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for fun things to do in and around Atlanta this weekend? Whether you're into art, music, food, or family-friendly activities, there's something for everyone. From the IrishFest in Roswell to the Winter Lantern Festival in Gwinnett and a Veterans Day parade in Midtown, the city is brimming with unique events. Check out live music performances, sample world wines in Decatur, take the kids to mini train rides in Conyers, or catch a holiday light show at Stone Mountain. Dive into the list below for details on when, where, what to expect, and how to join the excitement.
Festivals/Events
Babe Walls Mural Festival
- When: Nov. 7-10
- Where: Chamblee Rail Trail, Chamblee
- What: Celebration of women and non-binary artists through public art on 20 murals, live mural creation, vendors, and food trucks.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
IrishFest Atlanta
- When: Nov. 8-10
- Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell
- What: Irish music, dance, tea, whiskey tasting, bread-making, film festival, arts, crafts, and food trucks.
- How Much: Free general admission
- More Info
Winter Lantern Festival
- When: Nov. 8 - Jan. 5 (Thurs-Sun)
- Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- What: Over 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns and Chinese Acrobats performances.
- How Much: Tickets start at $16.99 and $26.99
- More Info
Renaissance Festival Fall Fling
- When: 2 - 9 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 2 - Dec. 7
- Where: Renaissance Festival, 6901 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn
- What: Live entertainment, festival food, and shopping.
- How Much: Tickets start at $9.95 and $17.95
Atlanta Lantern Boat Festival
- When: 1 - 9 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park
- What: Cultural performances, night market, visual displays by the Laotian American Society.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Parking Lot Skate Jam
- When: 3 - 8 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Muchacho, 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta
- What: Custom skate ramp, skate art show, vendors, live music, food, and drinks.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Lawrenceville Harvest Festival
- When: 12 - 9 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville
- What: Music, artists, games, pie-eating contest, fall food, and beverages.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Off Leash Fall Festival
- When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 10
- Where: Off Leash, 142 South Main Street, Alpharetta
- What: Family-friendly festival with vendors, dog treats, charcuterie boards, and handcrafted bandanas.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Foodie Events
Decatur Wine Festival
- When: 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Downtown Decatur, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur
- What: Sample over 350 wines, with proceeds benefiting Decatur Arts Alliance.
- How Much: Tickets start at $50
- More Info
Suwanee Chili Cook-Off and Music Festival
- When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
- What: Chili, vendors, food trucks, kids' play area, and live music.
- How Much: Free admission, $15 for voting chips
- More Info
Margarita & Taco Fiesta
- When: 4 - 8 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Live! at The Battery, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Tacos, margaritas, and vibrant entertainment.
- How Much: Tickets start at $25
- More Info
Art
Local Lenses Photography Exhibit
- When: 6 - 8 p.m. Nov. 7
- Where: Cultural Arts Council Douglasville, 8652 Campbellton Street, Douglasville
- What: Open-themed photography exhibit with reception.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Villa Albertine Resident Artist Talk
- When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: Atlanta Contemporary
- What: Photographer Geoffroy Mathiey shares his exhibit of Atlanta landscapes and pedestrian life.
- How Much: Free admission
Art of the Cocktail
- When: 6 - 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta
- What: Cocktail fundraising event with Tito's Vodka, live entertainment, and appetizers.
- How Much: Free for members, $10 for non-members
- More Info
Second Sunday at High Museum
- When: 12 - 5 p.m. Nov. 10
- Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- What: Free admission, local DJ, and drop-in art making.
- More Info
Theater/Film
East Point Peachtree International Film Festival
- When: Nov. 7-10
- Where: Multiple locations
- What: Film screenings, Q&As, workshops, concerts, opening party, and pitch tent.
- How Much: Costs vary
- More Info
"The Many Disguises of Robin Hood"
- When: Nov. 8-17, Fri. at 7:30 p.m., Sat. & Sun. at 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock
- What: Family-friendly adventure production of Robin Hood.
- How Much: Tickets start at $16
- More Info
Movies at The Battery
- When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta
- What: Outdoor screening of "Shrek 2"; bring blankets or chairs.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
"A Christmas Carol"
- When: Nov. 9 - Dec. 24
- Where: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- What: Classic holiday story with magical set design and costumes.
- How Much: Tickets start at $25
- More Info
Music
All 4 One
- When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Grammy-winning R&B group performs hits like "I Swear" and "So Much In Love."
- How Much: Tickets start at $65
- More Info
Georgia Gospel Music Festival
- When: Nov. 8-9
- Where: Glen Haven Baptist Church, 345 East Lake Road, McDonough
- What: Gospel music and Christian comedy with artists like Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and Point of Grace.
- How Much: Tickets start at $30
- More Info
Blues Traveler
- When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
- What: American rock band celebrates their "30 Years of Four" tour.
- How Much: $45 general admission
- More Info
The Cold Stares, Rare Birds
- When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Rock performance with The Cold Stares and Atlanta band Rare Birds.
- How Much: Tickets start at $17
- More Info
Kitchen Dwellers, Shadowgrass
- When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: Terminal West, 887 West Marietta Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Montana-based string quartet Kitchen Dwellers perform with Shadowgrass.
- How Much: Tickets start at $25
- More Info
Clairo
- When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Indie-pop artist Clairo performs with a blend of bedroom pop and lo-fi sounds.
- How Much: Tickets start at $92
- More Info
Arianna String Quartet
- When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8
- Where: Kennesaw State University, Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw
- What: Renowned string quartet performs in concert.
- How Much: Tickets start at $20
- More Info
Cyndi Lauper
- When: 8 p.m. Nov. 10
- Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
- What: "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Farewell Tour.
- How Much: Tickets start at $29.50
- More Info
Veterans Day
10th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K
- When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee Street, Marietta
- What: 5K race supporting local veterans and military initiatives.
- How Much: $45 on race day
- More Info
43rd Annual Veterans Day Parade, Expo, and Ceremony
- When: Nov. 9
- Where: Midtown Atlanta, Peachtree Street, and Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Veterans Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m., parade at 11 a.m., expo with 40+ exhibits.
- How Much: Free general admission
- More Info
Six Flags Over Georgia Veteran & Military Appreciation Days
- When: Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 16-17
- Where: Six Flags Over Georgia
- What: Free admission for military members and veterans, discounted tickets for family and friends.
- How Much: Free for veterans/military, $9.99 for family/friends
- More Info
Veterans Day Blues Festival
- When: 4 - 11 p.m. Nov. 10
- Where: Westside Motor Lodge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Live blues performances, BBQ, and multiple vendors.
- How Much: Tickets start at $10
- More Info
Holiday
Stone Mountain Christmas
- When: Nov. 9 - Jan. 5 (select dates)
- Where: Stone Mountain Park, 100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain
- What: Holiday attractions, light shows, Santa, and more.
- How Much: Tickets start at $34.99
- More Info
Family-Friendly
DeKalb County School District Safety Fair
- When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: DCSD Administrative and Instructional Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain
- What: Safety fair with fire and police demonstrations, giveaways, face painting, refreshments, and music.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
North Georgia Live Steamers
- When: 1 - 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: 1632 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers
- What: Mini train rides on the Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad.
- How Much: Tickets are $2 (cash only)
- More Info
Other
Acworth Tour of Homes
- When: 12 - 6 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: Downtown Acworth
- What: Tour charming homes in Acworth, with proceeds benefiting Brookwood Christian School’s dyslexia reading program.
- How Much: $25 in advance, $30 day of event
- More Info
Cruz-In Car Show
- When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 9
- Where: American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta
- What: Classic, exotic, custom cars and motorcycles on display, along with a baseball game.
- How Much: Free general admission
- More Info
Next Week
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights
- When: Nov. 14 - Jan. 12
- Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden
- What: Holiday light displays and seasonal decor.
- How Much: Tickets start at $16.95 for members, $19.95 for non-members (Nov. 14 pricing)
- More Info
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Grand Opening
- When: Nov. 14
- Where: Midtown Promenade, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta
- What: Free ice cream for first 100 guests, giveaways, DJ, Tiny Doors ATL installation.
- More Info
Fight Night at Your 3rd Spot
- When: Nov. 15
- Where: Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta
- What: Watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight with themed food and drink specials.
- More Info