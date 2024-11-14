Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 15-17, 2024

Looking for something fun to do around Atlanta this weekend? From tasty food festivals like the Atlanta Chili Cook Off and Hot Sauce Fest ATL to lively music, art, and comedy performances, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood to taste, laugh, or explore, check out these exciting events happening across the city.

FESTIVALS

First Voices Festival: Art of Activism

When : Nov. 15-17

Where : 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Celebration of indigenous cultures, featuring Muscogee elder William Harjo and a powwow with song, crafts, food, and dance.

Cost : Free

More Info: 7 Stages - First Voices Festival

Flannel Fest

When : 12 to 6 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Pontoon Brewing, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Dunwoody

What : Local artisans, beers on tap, music, and games. All ages welcome.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Pontoon Brewing

PugFest

When : 12 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

What : Pug races, vendors, photos with Hippie Santa. Proceeds benefit Pug Rescue of Florida and Georgia.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Fire Maker Brewing

FOODIE EVENTS

Atlanta Wine Festival

When : 1 to 5 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Historic 4th Ward Skate Park

What : 50+ wines, live music, DJ, and food available for purchase.

Cost : $55 after Nov. 7, $65 day of event

More Info: Atlanta Wine Festival

Atlanta Chili Cook Off

When : 12 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

What : Taste over 50 chili recipes from amateur chefs, restaurants, and caterers. Attendees vote for their favorites.

Cost : $25+

More Info: Atlanta Chili Cook Off

Hot Sauce Fest ATL

When : 12 to 8 p.m., Nov. 17

Where : Krog Street Market, 99 Krog Street NE, Atlanta

What : A fiery festival with multiple vendors, hot sauces, food, beverages, live music, and more.

Cost : $25 general admission

More Info: Hot Sauce Fest ATL

MUSIC

Tritone Orchestra: Castle in the Sky

When : 7 p.m., Nov. 15

Where : Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell

What : Symphonic concert featuring Studio Ghibli music by youth, chamber, and community orchestras.

Cost : $20

More Info: Roswell Cultural Arts Center

Abacab - The Music of Genesis

When : 7 p.m., Nov. 15

Where : MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

What : Genesis tribute band from Charlotte, NC.

Cost : $29.50+

More Info: MadLife Stage & Studios

Stryper

When : 8 p.m., Nov. 15

Where : Center Stage Theater, 1374 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

What : Legendary Christian rock band celebrating 40 years with their anniversary tour.

Cost : $32.50+

More Info: Stryper Tour

Sirvan Khosravi

When : 8 p.m., Nov. 15

Where : Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

What : One of Iran’s top artists, with opening act by the duo Ehaam.

Cost : $60+

More Info: Cobb Energy Centre

Stoney Brooks

When : 10 p.m., Nov. 15

Where : Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

What : A night with legendary harmonica player Stoney Brooks.

Cost : $10

More Info: Northside Tavern

Bohemian Rhapsody with Georgia Philharmonic

When : 7 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta

What : Georgia Philharmonic performs Queen's music alongside pieces by Kodály, Haydn, and Dvořák.

Cost : $10+

More Info: Lassiter Concert Hall

Justin Timberlake

When : 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What : Justin Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour .

Cost : $55+

More Info: State Farm Arena

Pony Bradshaw

When : 8 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

What : Georgia native with an emotional voice, fiddle, and storytelling country/folk songs.

Cost : $25+

More Info: Terminal West

Atlanta Vice

When : 8 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Moonshadow Tavern, 3976 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker

What : Live '80s Rewind Experience with a costume contest for best '80s look.

Cost : $10 general admission

More Info: Moonshadow Tavern

The King's Singers

When : 3 p.m., Nov. 17

Where : Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow

What : Renowned vocal group performs their "close harmony" repertoire.

Cost : $40+

More Info: Spivey Hall

ART/THEATER

Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival

When : Nov. 16-17

Where : The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

What : Two days of cross-generational storytelling. Featured storyteller Noa Baum on Saturday night, with a story cabaret and open mic event on Sunday.

Cost : $18+

More Info: Eventbrite - Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival

Sesame Street Live

When : 2 and 7 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

What : Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and friends bring Sesame Street to life for kids and families.

Cost : $67.50, $47.50, $37.50, & $27.50+

More Info: Cobb Energy Centre - Sesame Street Live

Spruill Gallery Holiday Art Fair

When : 6 p.m., Nov. 15

Where : Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

What : 31st annual art fair featuring unique pieces by Georgia artists, perfect for holiday gifts.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Spruill Arts

Middle Earth Marketplace

When : 12 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta

What : Shop goods inspired by Middle Earth and fantasy themes, with over 30 local vendors.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Middle Earth Marketplace

Independent Distilling Company Art Market

When : 3 to 9 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Independent Distilling Company, 731 E. College Ave., Decatur

What : A market featuring over 10 local artisans, live music, and craft cocktails. Family-friendly.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Independent Distilling Company

Atlanta Magic Night with Rick Silver and Paul Sponaugle

When : 8 p.m., Nov. 17

Where : Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Monthly magic night featuring performances by magicians Rick Silver and Paul Sponaugle.

Cost : $20 at the door

More Info: Red Light Cafe - Atlanta Magic Night

COMEDY

Craig Robinson

When : Nov. 15-17

Where : Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta

What : Craig Robinson, known for his role as Darryl Philbin on The Office , brings his comedy to Alpharetta.

Cost : $33+

More Info: Helium Comedy Club

Cory Holcomb - The Joke King Tour

When : 8 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Tabernacle, Atlanta

What : Comedian Cory Holcomb performs live in Atlanta as part of The Joke King Tour.

Cost : $57.50+

More Info: Tabernacle - Cory Holcomb

Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike

When : 8 p.m., Nov. 17

Where : Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What : Comedy legend Dave Chappelle teams up with Atlanta’s own Killer Mike for an exclusive night at the Fox Theatre.

Cost : $79.50

More Info: Fox Theatre - Dave Chappelle & Killer Mike

HOLIDAYS

Skate the Station

When : Nov. 15-Jan. 20

Where : Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta

What : Atlanta's largest outdoor skating rink returns with seasonal theme nights and season passes available.

Cost : $17+

More Info: Atlantic Station

IllumiNights at Zoo Atlanta

When : Nov. 14-Jan. 19

Where : Zoo Atlanta

What : Lantern festival showcasing more than 200 intricately crafted lanterns celebrating the diversity of nature.

Cost : $16.99+ (discounts for members)

More Info: Zoo Atlanta - IllumiNights

World of Illumination’s Cosmic Sleighride Light Show

When : Nov. 15-Dec. 19

Where : Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta

What : Join Shiny the Star for a mystical holiday adventure in this interactive light show.

Cost : $39.99+

More Info: World of Illumination - Cosmic Sleighride

Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting

When : 7 p.m., Nov. 15

Where : Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

What : Kick off the season with the 3rd annual tree lighting, featuring live music, Santa, and photos with the Pink Pig.

Cost : $35 for non-members

More Info: Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting

Southeastern Railway Museum Festival of Trees

When : Nov. 16-Dec. 29

Where : Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth

What : The annual Festival of Trees with up to 70 decorated trees and Santa’s arrival on Nov. 16. Also featuring a new exhibit: Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy .

Cost : $12+

More Info: Southeastern Railway Museum

OTHER

Glow in the Dark Pickleball

When : 6:30 p.m. every Friday

Where : Pickle and Social, 2925 Buford Drive, Buford

What : Glow-in-the-dark pickleball games, hourly slots.

Cost : $35 per court

More Info: Pickle and Social Gwinnett

BabyPalooza

When : 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16

Where : Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

What : Products for parents, along with pediatricians, doulas, and sleep consultants.

Cost : $5+

More Info: BabyPalooza

COMING UP

Woodstock’s Holiday Sip + Shop

When : 5 to 9 p.m., Nov. 21

Where : Downtown Woodstock

What : Holiday shopping with special deals, raffle prizes.

Cost : $10

More Info: Visit Woodstock GA - Holiday Sip + Shop

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas