Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 15-17, 2024

By
Published  November 14, 2024 3:23pm EST
Things To Do
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do around Atlanta this weekend? From tasty food festivals like the Atlanta Chili Cook Off and Hot Sauce Fest ATL to lively music, art, and comedy performances, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood to taste, laugh, or explore, check out these exciting events happening across the city.

FESTIVALS

First Voices Festival: Art of Activism

  • When: Nov. 15-17
  • Where: 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
  • What: Celebration of indigenous cultures, featuring Muscogee elder William Harjo and a powwow with song, crafts, food, and dance.
  • Cost: Free
  • More Info: 7 Stages - First Voices Festival

Flannel Fest

  • When: 12 to 6 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Pontoon Brewing, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Dunwoody
  • What: Local artisans, beers on tap, music, and games. All ages welcome.
  • Cost: Free admission
  • More Info: Pontoon Brewing

PugFest

  • When: 12 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
  • What: Pug races, vendors, photos with Hippie Santa. Proceeds benefit Pug Rescue of Florida and Georgia.
  • Cost: Free admission
  • More Info: Fire Maker Brewing

FOODIE EVENTS

Atlanta Wine Festival

  • When: 1 to 5 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Historic 4th Ward Skate Park
  • What: 50+ wines, live music, DJ, and food available for purchase.
  • Cost: $55 after Nov. 7, $65 day of event
  • More Info: Atlanta Wine Festival

Atlanta Chili Cook Off

  • When: 12 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody
  • What: Taste over 50 chili recipes from amateur chefs, restaurants, and caterers. Attendees vote for their favorites.
  • Cost: $25+
  • More Info: Atlanta Chili Cook Off

Hot Sauce Fest ATL

  • When: 12 to 8 p.m., Nov. 17
  • Where: Krog Street Market, 99 Krog Street NE, Atlanta
  • What: A fiery festival with multiple vendors, hot sauces, food, beverages, live music, and more.
  • Cost: $25 general admission
  • More Info: Hot Sauce Fest ATL

MUSIC

Tritone Orchestra: Castle in the Sky

  • When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell
  • What: Symphonic concert featuring Studio Ghibli music by youth, chamber, and community orchestras.
  • Cost: $20
  • More Info: Roswell Cultural Arts Center

Abacab - The Music of Genesis

  • When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
  • What: Genesis tribute band from Charlotte, NC.
  • Cost: $29.50+
  • More Info: MadLife Stage & Studios

Stryper

  • When: 8 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Center Stage Theater, 1374 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta
  • What: Legendary Christian rock band celebrating 40 years with their anniversary tour.
  • Cost: $32.50+
  • More Info: Stryper Tour

Sirvan Khosravi

  • When: 8 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
  • What: One of Iran’s top artists, with opening act by the duo Ehaam.
  • Cost: $60+
  • More Info: Cobb Energy Centre

Stoney Brooks

  • When: 10 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
  • What: A night with legendary harmonica player Stoney Brooks.
  • Cost: $10
  • More Info: Northside Tavern

Bohemian Rhapsody with Georgia Philharmonic

  • When: 7 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta
  • What: Georgia Philharmonic performs Queen's music alongside pieces by Kodály, Haydn, and Dvořák.
  • Cost: $10+
  • More Info: Lassiter Concert Hall

Justin Timberlake

  • When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
  • What: Justin Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
  • Cost: $55+
  • More Info: State Farm Arena

Pony Bradshaw

  • When: 8 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta
  • What: Georgia native with an emotional voice, fiddle, and storytelling country/folk songs.
  • Cost: $25+
  • More Info: Terminal West

Atlanta Vice

  • When: 8 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Moonshadow Tavern, 3976 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker
  • What: Live '80s Rewind Experience with a costume contest for best '80s look.
  • Cost: $10 general admission
  • More Info: Moonshadow Tavern

The King's Singers

  • When: 3 p.m., Nov. 17
  • Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow
  • What: Renowned vocal group performs their "close harmony" repertoire.
  • Cost: $40+
  • More Info: Spivey Hall

ART/THEATER

Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival

  • When: Nov. 16-17
  • Where: The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
  • What: Two days of cross-generational storytelling. Featured storyteller Noa Baum on Saturday night, with a story cabaret and open mic event on Sunday.
  • Cost: $18+
  • More Info: Eventbrite - Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival

Sesame Street Live

  • When: 2 and 7 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
  • What: Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and friends bring Sesame Street to life for kids and families.
  • Cost: $67.50, $47.50, $37.50, & $27.50+
  • More Info: Cobb Energy Centre - Sesame Street Live

Spruill Gallery Holiday Art Fair

  • When: 6 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
  • What: 31st annual art fair featuring unique pieces by Georgia artists, perfect for holiday gifts.
  • Cost: Free admission
  • More Info: Spruill Arts

Middle Earth Marketplace

  • When: 12 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta
  • What: Shop goods inspired by Middle Earth and fantasy themes, with over 30 local vendors.
  • Cost: Free admission
  • More Info: Middle Earth Marketplace

Independent Distilling Company Art Market

  • When: 3 to 9 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Independent Distilling Company, 731 E. College Ave., Decatur
  • What: A market featuring over 10 local artisans, live music, and craft cocktails. Family-friendly.
  • Cost: Free admission
  • More Info: Independent Distilling Company

Atlanta Magic Night with Rick Silver and Paul Sponaugle

  • When: 8 p.m., Nov. 17
  • Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
  • What: Monthly magic night featuring performances by magicians Rick Silver and Paul Sponaugle.
  • Cost: $20 at the door
  • More Info: Red Light Cafe - Atlanta Magic Night

COMEDY

Craig Robinson

  • When: Nov. 15-17
  • Where: Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta
  • What: Craig Robinson, known for his role as Darryl Philbin on The Office, brings his comedy to Alpharetta.
  • Cost: $33+
  • More Info: Helium Comedy Club

Cory Holcomb - The Joke King Tour

  • When: 8 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Tabernacle, Atlanta
  • What: Comedian Cory Holcomb performs live in Atlanta as part of The Joke King Tour.
  • Cost: $57.50+
  • More Info: Tabernacle - Cory Holcomb

Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike

  • When: 8 p.m., Nov. 17
  • Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
  • What: Comedy legend Dave Chappelle teams up with Atlanta’s own Killer Mike for an exclusive night at the Fox Theatre.
  • Cost: $79.50
  • More Info: Fox Theatre - Dave Chappelle & Killer Mike

HOLIDAYS

Skate the Station

  • When: Nov. 15-Jan. 20
  • Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta
  • What: Atlanta's largest outdoor skating rink returns with seasonal theme nights and season passes available.
  • Cost: $17+
  • More Info: Atlantic Station

IllumiNights at Zoo Atlanta

  • When: Nov. 14-Jan. 19
  • Where: Zoo Atlanta
  • What: Lantern festival showcasing more than 200 intricately crafted lanterns celebrating the diversity of nature.
  • Cost: $16.99+ (discounts for members)
  • More Info: Zoo Atlanta - IllumiNights

World of Illumination’s Cosmic Sleighride Light Show

  • When: Nov. 15-Dec. 19
  • Where: Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta
  • What: Join Shiny the Star for a mystical holiday adventure in this interactive light show.
  • Cost: $39.99+
  • More Info: World of Illumination - Cosmic Sleighride

Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting

  • When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
  • What: Kick off the season with the 3rd annual tree lighting, featuring live music, Santa, and photos with the Pink Pig.
  • Cost: $35 for non-members
  • More Info: Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting

Southeastern Railway Museum Festival of Trees

  • When: Nov. 16-Dec. 29
  • Where: Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth
  • What: The annual Festival of Trees with up to 70 decorated trees and Santa’s arrival on Nov. 16. Also featuring a new exhibit: Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy.
  • Cost: $12+
  • More Info: Southeastern Railway Museum

OTHER

Glow in the Dark Pickleball

  • When: 6:30 p.m. every Friday
  • Where: Pickle and Social, 2925 Buford Drive, Buford
  • What: Glow-in-the-dark pickleball games, hourly slots.
  • Cost: $35 per court
  • More Info: Pickle and Social Gwinnett

BabyPalooza

  • When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16
  • Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
  • What: Products for parents, along with pediatricians, doulas, and sleep consultants.
  • Cost: $5+
  • More Info: BabyPalooza

COMING UP

Woodstock’s Holiday Sip + Shop

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas