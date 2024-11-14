Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 15-17, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do around Atlanta this weekend? From tasty food festivals like the Atlanta Chili Cook Off and Hot Sauce Fest ATL to lively music, art, and comedy performances, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood to taste, laugh, or explore, check out these exciting events happening across the city.
FESTIVALS
First Voices Festival: Art of Activism
- When: Nov. 15-17
- Where: 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Celebration of indigenous cultures, featuring Muscogee elder William Harjo and a powwow with song, crafts, food, and dance.
- Cost: Free
- More Info: 7 Stages - First Voices Festival
Flannel Fest
- When: 12 to 6 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Pontoon Brewing, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Dunwoody
- What: Local artisans, beers on tap, music, and games. All ages welcome.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Pontoon Brewing
PugFest
- When: 12 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
- What: Pug races, vendors, photos with Hippie Santa. Proceeds benefit Pug Rescue of Florida and Georgia.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Fire Maker Brewing
FOODIE EVENTS
Atlanta Wine Festival
- When: 1 to 5 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Historic 4th Ward Skate Park
- What: 50+ wines, live music, DJ, and food available for purchase.
- Cost: $55 after Nov. 7, $65 day of event
- More Info: Atlanta Wine Festival
Atlanta Chili Cook Off
- When: 12 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody
- What: Taste over 50 chili recipes from amateur chefs, restaurants, and caterers. Attendees vote for their favorites.
- Cost: $25+
- More Info: Atlanta Chili Cook Off
Hot Sauce Fest ATL
- When: 12 to 8 p.m., Nov. 17
- Where: Krog Street Market, 99 Krog Street NE, Atlanta
- What: A fiery festival with multiple vendors, hot sauces, food, beverages, live music, and more.
- Cost: $25 general admission
- More Info: Hot Sauce Fest ATL
MUSIC
Tritone Orchestra: Castle in the Sky
- When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell
- What: Symphonic concert featuring Studio Ghibli music by youth, chamber, and community orchestras.
- Cost: $20
- More Info: Roswell Cultural Arts Center
Abacab - The Music of Genesis
- When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
- What: Genesis tribute band from Charlotte, NC.
- Cost: $29.50+
- More Info: MadLife Stage & Studios
Stryper
- When: 8 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Center Stage Theater, 1374 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Legendary Christian rock band celebrating 40 years with their anniversary tour.
- Cost: $32.50+
- More Info: Stryper Tour
Sirvan Khosravi
- When: 8 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
- What: One of Iran’s top artists, with opening act by the duo Ehaam.
- Cost: $60+
- More Info: Cobb Energy Centre
Stoney Brooks
- When: 10 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
- What: A night with legendary harmonica player Stoney Brooks.
- Cost: $10
- More Info: Northside Tavern
Bohemian Rhapsody with Georgia Philharmonic
- When: 7 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta
- What: Georgia Philharmonic performs Queen's music alongside pieces by Kodály, Haydn, and Dvořák.
- Cost: $10+
- More Info: Lassiter Concert Hall
Justin Timberlake
- When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
- What: Justin Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
- Cost: $55+
- More Info: State Farm Arena
Pony Bradshaw
- When: 8 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Georgia native with an emotional voice, fiddle, and storytelling country/folk songs.
- Cost: $25+
- More Info: Terminal West
Atlanta Vice
- When: 8 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Moonshadow Tavern, 3976 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker
- What: Live '80s Rewind Experience with a costume contest for best '80s look.
- Cost: $10 general admission
- More Info: Moonshadow Tavern
The King's Singers
- When: 3 p.m., Nov. 17
- Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow
- What: Renowned vocal group performs their "close harmony" repertoire.
- Cost: $40+
- More Info: Spivey Hall
ART/THEATER
Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival
- When: Nov. 16-17
- Where: The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Two days of cross-generational storytelling. Featured storyteller Noa Baum on Saturday night, with a story cabaret and open mic event on Sunday.
- Cost: $18+
- More Info: Eventbrite - Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival
Sesame Street Live
- When: 2 and 7 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
- What: Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and friends bring Sesame Street to life for kids and families.
- Cost: $67.50, $47.50, $37.50, & $27.50+
- More Info: Cobb Energy Centre - Sesame Street Live
Spruill Gallery Holiday Art Fair
- When: 6 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
- What: 31st annual art fair featuring unique pieces by Georgia artists, perfect for holiday gifts.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Spruill Arts
Middle Earth Marketplace
- When: 12 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Shop goods inspired by Middle Earth and fantasy themes, with over 30 local vendors.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Middle Earth Marketplace
Independent Distilling Company Art Market
- When: 3 to 9 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Independent Distilling Company, 731 E. College Ave., Decatur
- What: A market featuring over 10 local artisans, live music, and craft cocktails. Family-friendly.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Independent Distilling Company
Atlanta Magic Night with Rick Silver and Paul Sponaugle
- When: 8 p.m., Nov. 17
- Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Monthly magic night featuring performances by magicians Rick Silver and Paul Sponaugle.
- Cost: $20 at the door
- More Info: Red Light Cafe - Atlanta Magic Night
COMEDY
Craig Robinson
- When: Nov. 15-17
- Where: Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta
- What: Craig Robinson, known for his role as Darryl Philbin on The Office, brings his comedy to Alpharetta.
- Cost: $33+
- More Info: Helium Comedy Club
Cory Holcomb - The Joke King Tour
- When: 8 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Tabernacle, Atlanta
- What: Comedian Cory Holcomb performs live in Atlanta as part of The Joke King Tour.
- Cost: $57.50+
- More Info: Tabernacle - Cory Holcomb
Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike
- When: 8 p.m., Nov. 17
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Comedy legend Dave Chappelle teams up with Atlanta’s own Killer Mike for an exclusive night at the Fox Theatre.
- Cost: $79.50
- More Info: Fox Theatre - Dave Chappelle & Killer Mike
HOLIDAYS
Skate the Station
- When: Nov. 15-Jan. 20
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta
- What: Atlanta's largest outdoor skating rink returns with seasonal theme nights and season passes available.
- Cost: $17+
- More Info: Atlantic Station
IllumiNights at Zoo Atlanta
- When: Nov. 14-Jan. 19
- Where: Zoo Atlanta
- What: Lantern festival showcasing more than 200 intricately crafted lanterns celebrating the diversity of nature.
- Cost: $16.99+ (discounts for members)
- More Info: Zoo Atlanta - IllumiNights
World of Illumination’s Cosmic Sleighride Light Show
- When: Nov. 15-Dec. 19
- Where: Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta
- What: Join Shiny the Star for a mystical holiday adventure in this interactive light show.
- Cost: $39.99+
- More Info: World of Illumination - Cosmic Sleighride
Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting
- When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
- What: Kick off the season with the 3rd annual tree lighting, featuring live music, Santa, and photos with the Pink Pig.
- Cost: $35 for non-members
- More Info: Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting
Southeastern Railway Museum Festival of Trees
- When: Nov. 16-Dec. 29
- Where: Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth
- What: The annual Festival of Trees with up to 70 decorated trees and Santa’s arrival on Nov. 16. Also featuring a new exhibit: Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy.
- Cost: $12+
- More Info: Southeastern Railway Museum
OTHER
Glow in the Dark Pickleball
- When: 6:30 p.m. every Friday
- Where: Pickle and Social, 2925 Buford Drive, Buford
- What: Glow-in-the-dark pickleball games, hourly slots.
- Cost: $35 per court
- More Info: Pickle and Social Gwinnett
BabyPalooza
- When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16
- Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
- What: Products for parents, along with pediatricians, doulas, and sleep consultants.
- Cost: $5+
- More Info: BabyPalooza
COMING UP
Woodstock’s Holiday Sip + Shop
- When: 5 to 9 p.m., Nov. 21
- Where: Downtown Woodstock
- What: Holiday shopping with special deals, raffle prizes.
- Cost: $10
- More Info: Visit Woodstock GA - Holiday Sip + Shop
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
- When: 3 p.m., Nov. 24
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Holiday concert with Christmas classics and visual effects.
- Cost: $49.50+
- More Info: Fox Theatre - Mannheim Steamroller Christmas