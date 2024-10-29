Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 1-3, 2024

article

Looking for things to do in Atlanta this weekend? From Dia de los Muertos celebrations and the Native American Festival to live music, art exhibits, and family-friendly festivals, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy chili at the Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp, catch a Bach concert, or experience "The Phantom of the Opera" with live organ music. Check out the full list and grab your tickets or reservations!

Festivals & Events

Native American Festival and Pow Wow

When: Oct. 31-Nov. 3

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

What: Georgia's largest Native American gathering with inter-tribal dance, drum competitions, craft demonstrations, storytelling, vendors, and wildlife presentations.

How much: $15.99 or included with attractions ticket $15.99 or included with attractions ticket More info

Dia de los Muertos Movie Night

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: The Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta

What: Live Mariachi band, dance performances, vendors, food trucks, cultural crafts, and a movie on the lawn.

How much: Free admission (reservations required) Free admission (reservations required) More info

Oxford Bites & Southern Bites

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Hotel Clermont, 789 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta

What: Tailgate party featuring the culture and cuisine of Oxford, Mississippi, with multiple food stations and craft cocktails on the rooftop.

How much: Tickets start at $65 Tickets start at $65 More info

MOWtion – An Unforgettable Night for Meals on Wheels Atlanta

When: Nov. 1

Where: St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

What: DJ sets, dancing, an afterparty featuring Jermaine Dupri, with proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

How much: Tickets start at $125 Tickets start at $125 More info

Dia de los Muertos Festival

When: 12 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

What: Live mariachi music with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians, dancers, stilt walkers, food trucks, and a children's zone with face painting and games.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

Dia de los Muertos Event

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Chapel, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta

What: Learn about Dia de los Muertos, with a focus on ofrendas and La Calavera Catrina, plus a screening of Disney’s "Coco" and light refreshments.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

Dia de los Muertos for Kids

When: Nov. 2

Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

What: Family event featuring crafts, dancing, and activities to celebrate and remember loved ones.

How much: Tickets start at $19.95 Tickets start at $19.95 More info

Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Cabbagetown Park, 701 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Chili, beer, bluegrass music, and a 5K run in the heart of Atlanta.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

Taste of Kennesaw

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Downtown Kennesaw

What: Food, shopping, live music, and a beer garden, sponsored by Kennesaw Business Association and Superior Plumbing.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

High Spirits: Frightfully Good Cocktails & Art

When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Guided art tour with cocktails, led by the chief curator, exploring macabre masterpieces and art inspired by Dia de los Muertos.

How much: $125 members, $150 non-members $125 members, $150 non-members More info

Dia de los Muertos at Oakland Cemetery

When: 12-5 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Traditional Dia de los Muertos festival with music, dancing, food, crafts, face painting, and costume contests.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

Sandy Springs Jam Fest

When: 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, 5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

What: Live music from regional bands, food trucks, vendor pop-ups, and beverages.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

Music

Bach Lunch Concert

When: 12 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: Lunchtime concert featuring violist Ettore Causa performing the music of Bach.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

The Phantom of the Opera with Live Organist

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow

What: Screening of the 1925 silent film with live accompaniment by organist David Briggs.

How much: Tickets start at $25 Tickets start at $25 More info

Ghostbusters in Concert with the ASO

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & 2

Where: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

What: Screening of "Ghostbusters" with the score performed live by the ASO.

How much: Tickets start at $39.50 Tickets start at $39.50 More info

Theater, Comedy, and Art

Tommy Davidson

When: Nov. 1-3

Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross

What: Stand-up comedy shows featuring Tommy Davidson, an original cast member of "In Living Color."

How much: Tickets start at $48.25 Tickets start at $48.25 More info

Les MisAmerica – A Political Parody

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Limelight Theatre, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta

What: Satirical take on the musical "Les Misérables," featuring figures from the American far-right.

How much: Tickets start at $16 Tickets start at $16 More info

Coming Up

Latin Fever Ball

When: Nov. 9

Where: Flourish Atlanta, 3143 Maple Drive NE, Atlanta

What: Fundraising event celebrating the Latino community with live entertainment and an auction.

How much: Tickets start at $750 Tickets start at $750 More info

Drive-By Truckers

When: Nov. 9

Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta

What: Performance by the Drive-By Truckers on their Southern Rock Opera Revisited Tour.

How much: Tickets start at $53 Tickets start at $53 More info

Suwannee Classic City Car/Bike Show

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: 363 Main Street NW, Suwanee

What: Car and bike show with food, drinks, vendors, and unique vehicles.

How much: Free admission Free admission More info

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.