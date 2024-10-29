Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 1-3, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for things to do in Atlanta this weekend? From Dia de los Muertos celebrations and the Native American Festival to live music, art exhibits, and family-friendly festivals, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy chili at the Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp, catch a Bach concert, or experience "The Phantom of the Opera" with live organ music. Check out the full list and grab your tickets or reservations!
Festivals & Events
Native American Festival and Pow Wow
- When: Oct. 31-Nov. 3
- Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain
- What: Georgia's largest Native American gathering with inter-tribal dance, drum competitions, craft demonstrations, storytelling, vendors, and wildlife presentations.
- How much: $15.99 or included with attractions ticketMore info
Dia de los Muertos Movie Night
- When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
- Where: The Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta
- What: Live Mariachi band, dance performances, vendors, food trucks, cultural crafts, and a movie on the lawn.
- How much: Free admission (reservations required)More info
Oxford Bites & Southern Bites
- When: 7 p.m. Nov. 1
- Where: Hotel Clermont, 789 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
- What: Tailgate party featuring the culture and cuisine of Oxford, Mississippi, with multiple food stations and craft cocktails on the rooftop.
- How much: Tickets start at $65More info
MOWtion – An Unforgettable Night for Meals on Wheels Atlanta
- When: Nov. 1
- Where: St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
- What: DJ sets, dancing, an afterparty featuring Jermaine Dupri, with proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
- How much: Tickets start at $125More info
Dia de los Muertos Festival
- When: 12 p.m. Nov. 2
- Where: Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: Live mariachi music with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians, dancers, stilt walkers, food trucks, and a children's zone with face painting and games.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
Dia de los Muertos Event
- When: 2 p.m. Nov. 2
- Where: H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Chapel, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta
- What: Learn about Dia de los Muertos, with a focus on ofrendas and La Calavera Catrina, plus a screening of Disney’s "Coco" and light refreshments.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
Dia de los Muertos for Kids
- When: Nov. 2
- Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Family event featuring crafts, dancing, and activities to celebrate and remember loved ones.
- How much: Tickets start at $19.95More info
Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp
- When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2
- Where: Cabbagetown Park, 701 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Chili, beer, bluegrass music, and a 5K run in the heart of Atlanta.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
Taste of Kennesaw
- When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2
- Where: Downtown Kennesaw
- What: Food, shopping, live music, and a beer garden, sponsored by Kennesaw Business Association and Superior Plumbing.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
High Spirits: Frightfully Good Cocktails & Art
- When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2
- Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Guided art tour with cocktails, led by the chief curator, exploring macabre masterpieces and art inspired by Dia de los Muertos.
- How much: $125 members, $150 non-membersMore info
Dia de los Muertos at Oakland Cemetery
- When: 12-5 p.m. Nov. 3
- Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Traditional Dia de los Muertos festival with music, dancing, food, crafts, face painting, and costume contests.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
Sandy Springs Jam Fest
- When: 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3
- Where: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, 5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
- What: Live music from regional bands, food trucks, vendor pop-ups, and beverages.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
Music
Bach Lunch Concert
- When: 12 p.m. Nov. 1
- Where: First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- What: Lunchtime concert featuring violist Ettore Causa performing the music of Bach.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
The Phantom of the Opera with Live Organist
- When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1
- Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow
- What: Screening of the 1925 silent film with live accompaniment by organist David Briggs.
- How much: Tickets start at $25More info
Ghostbusters in Concert with the ASO
- When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & 2
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: Screening of "Ghostbusters" with the score performed live by the ASO.
- How much: Tickets start at $39.50More info
Theater, Comedy, and Art
Tommy Davidson
- When: Nov. 1-3
- Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross
- What: Stand-up comedy shows featuring Tommy Davidson, an original cast member of "In Living Color."
- How much: Tickets start at $48.25More info
Les MisAmerica – A Political Parody
- When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
- Where: Limelight Theatre, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta
- What: Satirical take on the musical "Les Misérables," featuring figures from the American far-right.
- How much: Tickets start at $16More info
Coming Up
Latin Fever Ball
- When: Nov. 9
- Where: Flourish Atlanta, 3143 Maple Drive NE, Atlanta
- What: Fundraising event celebrating the Latino community with live entertainment and an auction.
- How much: Tickets start at $750More info
Drive-By Truckers
- When: Nov. 9
- Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta
- What: Performance by the Drive-By Truckers on their Southern Rock Opera Revisited Tour.
- How much: Tickets start at $53More info
Suwannee Classic City Car/Bike Show
- When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10
- Where: 363 Main Street NW, Suwanee
- What: Car and bike show with food, drinks, vendors, and unique vehicles.
- How much: Free admissionMore info
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.