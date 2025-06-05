Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 6-8, 2025

article

Looking for fun around metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend? From live music and art shows to foodie festivals and family adventures, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to the best things to do!

LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Mahler’s Symphony No. 7

When: Thursday, June 5, and Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

What: The orchestra’s season finale features guest conductor Peter Oundjian leading Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 and Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1, with pianist Inon Barnatan and a trumpet showcase.

Cost: Tickets start around $30

River Tiber

When: Friday, June 6

Where: Aisle 5, Atlanta

What: Canadian R&B/electronic artist River Tiber performs live.

Cost: Tickets from $20

First Friday Concert Series: Funky Fresh Night

When: Friday, June 6, 7–10 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Square, Gainesville

What: Free outdoor concert featuring The Sentimental Gentlemen and Go-Machine.

Cost: Free

Happy Together Tour 2025

When: Friday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: A nostalgic concert featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, Little Anthony, and more.

Cost: All seats $50

Lil Baby – Wham World Tour

When: Saturday, June 7

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

What: Atlanta native and Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby brings his high-energy performance to the hometown crowd.

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Atlanta Opera: Semele

When: Saturday, June 7; Tuesday, June 10; Friday, June 13; and Sunday, June 15

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

What: The Atlanta Opera presents Handel’s Baroque masterpiece Semele, telling the story of Princess Semele entangled in a love triangle with Jupiter, king of the gods, and his wife Juno.

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Kooks – All Over The World Tour

When: Saturday, June 7

Where: The Tabernacle, Atlanta

What: British indie rock band The Kooks perform hits from their latest album.

Cost: Tickets from $35

The Isley Brothers with After 7

When: Saturday, June 7

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

What: Legendary R&B group The Isley Brothers perform classic hits with special guests After 7.

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Ray Howard Band Concert

When: Saturday, June 7, 7–10 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna

What: Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and cooler to enjoy classic soul and R&B by the Ray Howard Band. Reserved tables with six chairs available for rent.

Cost: Free; table rental $60 for residents, $75 for nonresident

Fuzzstock Festival 2025

When: Saturday, June 7, doors at 2 p.m.

Where: Boggs Social & Supply, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the fifth year of Fuzzstock with a night of peace, love, and fuzz featuring Leafblower, Bleach Garden (Album Release), Bog Monkey, The Pinx, MammaBear, Gas Hound (7" Release), and more. Enjoy brunch from Ria’s Baby Bird, dinner from Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and a DJ set from Vikki Vaden. Sponsored by Nocturnal Brewing, WFMU, Now Dig This, and others. 21+ event with ADA-accessible facilities.

Cost: $10 Early Bird, $15 Advance, $20 Day of Show

Classical Remix Music Festival: Music Under the Moon

When: Sunday, June 8, 7:30 p.m. (additional performances June 22 and June 27)

Where: Leafmore-Creek Park Club, Decatur (June 8); Historic DeKalb Courthouse, Downtown Decatur (June 22 and 27)

What: The Classical Remix Music Festival blends pop and classical music, beginning with Music Under the Moon. Musicians from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Alabama Symphony, Toronto Symphony, and others perform in this unique series.

Cost: Varies by performance

ART SHOWS & EXHIBITS

Cheryl Henos: It’s Not Just Black & White

When: June 5–Aug. 7

Where: The Gallery at Abernathy Arts Center, Bridgewood Valley Road NW, Sandy Springs

What: Cheryl Henos presents It’s Not Just Black & White, an exhibit of hand-painted photography using oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolor, and pencil. Henos blends her background in painting and photography to revive the traditional technique of hand-coloring black-and-white photos.

Cost: Free

Marietta Square Art Walk

When: Friday, June 6, 5–9 p.m.

Where: Marietta Square, Marietta

What: A free, self-guided tour of local art galleries and studios with live music and food vendors. First Friday event.

Cost: Free

Noah James Saunders: Wire Portraits

When: Through Sunday, June 8

Where: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

What: Intricate three-dimensional wire sculptures of human faces.

Cost: Included with museum admission

Beth LaCour: Mountains and Valleys

When: Through June 19

Where: Zuckerman Museum of Art, Kennesaw

What: Artist Beth LaCour presents a series of folded paper vessels and a large installation, exploring themes of form and space.

Cost: Free

Anonymous Fragments

When: Through June 29

Where: Michael C. Carlos Museum, Emory University, Atlanta

What: Timothy Hull's series of paintings and drawings inspired by ancient Greek vase fragments, exploring histories of collecting and antiquities.

Cost: Free – $10

Call and Response

When: Through June 22

Where: Michael C. Carlos Museum, Emory University, Atlanta

What: An exhibition featuring five contemporary artists responding to the museum's collections, examining whose voices are heard in the stories museums tell.

Cost: Free – $10

Ferguson Family: Clay and Kin Exhibit

When: Through Sept. 17

Where: Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia, Sautee Nacoochee

What: An exhibit showcasing the Ferguson family's contributions to folk pottery.

Cost: Included with museum admission

Solomon C. Judge: Contemporary Art Exhibition

When: Through July 8

Where: Stonecrest Library, Stonecrest

What: Multidisciplinary artist Solomon C. Judge explores themes of normalcy and identity through works created over three years, focusing on the intersection of mind, body, and soul.

Cost: Free

FOODIE EVENTS & FARMERS MARKETS

Wonderful Wizards of Raw

When: Friday–Sunday, June 6–8

Where: Tassili's Raw Reality Cafe, Atlanta

What: A festival celebrating raw, plant-based cuisine with workshops, vendors, and tastings.

Cost: Varies

Alpharetta Brew Moon Festival

When: Saturday, June 7, 6:30–11 p.m.

Where: Milton Avenue between Hwy 9 and Roswell/Canton Street, Alpharetta

What: Enjoy an evening of craft beer, food trucks, and live music by Chuck Martin and the Line Up in downtown Alpharetta.

Cost: Free

Epic Farmer’s Market

When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8

Where: Riverside EpiCenter, Mableton

What: A weekend market featuring fresh produce, artisanal goods, and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

Midtown Black Makers Market

When: Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: The Art Walk, 987 Peachtree Walk NE, Atlanta

What: Support Black-owned businesses and creators at this outdoor market featuring vendors, live performances, and interactive art installations.

Cost: Free

Taste of Korea

When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8

Where: Uptown Atlanta, Main Street

What: Experience Korean culture with traditional food, music, dance performances, and cultural exhibits.

Cost: Free admission

Farmers Market Featuring the Bark Market

When: Sunday, June 8 and 22, 1–4 p.m.

Where: The Battery Atlanta

What: Browse a selection of farm-fresh produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and wellness products. Dog owners can explore the Bark Market for treats and accessories. A petting zoo will also be on-site.

Cost: Free

Grant Park Farmers Market

When: Sunday, June 8

Where: Grant Park, Atlanta

What: Local produce, meats, artisanal foods, and live chef demos.

Cost: Free admission

THEATER & COMEDY

Atlanta Fringe Festival

When: Through Sunday, June 8

Where: Multiple venues across Atlanta

What: Experimental and boundary-pushing performances, including "Don Toberman: Ping Pong Champ" and "40.4.40 (The Hip Hop Musical for Dreamers)."

Cost: Tickets vary by show

Millions

When: Through June 15

Where: The Coca-Cola Stage, Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

What: "Millions" is the heartwarming tale of brothers dealing with the loss of their mother in different ways.

Cost: Tickets from $60 (various discounts)

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

When: Friday, June 6, 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta

What: A rapid-fire showcase featuring 10+ of Atlanta's top comedians performing their best 10-minute sets.

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

When: Friday–Sunday, June 6–8

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

What: A Broadway musical chronicling the rise of The Temptations.

Cost: Tickets from $39

Grease – The Musical

When: Through June 22

Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

What: A live stage production of the classic musical "Grease."

Cost: Tickets from $25

Mark Curry Stand-Up Comedy

When: Friday–Saturday, June 6–7

Where: City Winery, Atlanta

What: Comedian and actor Mark Curry performs stand-up comedy.

Cost: Tickets from $30

Witch Cake

When: Saturday, June 7

Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

What: Immersive horror play set in a dystopian neocolonial village.

Cost: Tickets from $25

Jackie Fabulous

When: Saturday-Sunday, June 6-7

Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross

What: Comedian Jackie Fabulous was a semi-finalist on the 2019 season of "America's Got Talent."

Cost: Tickets start at $20

FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY EVENTS

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

When: Friday-Sunday, June 6-8

Where: Virginia-Highland neighborhood, Atlanta

What: Arts festival with live music, food, art vendors, and a 5K run.

Cost: Free

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: A family-friendly festival with butterfly encounters, educational exhibits, and live entertainment.

Cost: Included with general admission

Suwanee Asian Festival 2025

When: Saturday, June 7, 12–8 p.m.

Where: Suwanee Town Center Park, Suwanee

What: The 3rd Annual Suwanee Asian Festival, founded by Michelle Kang, celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander culture with performances from JAAGO and traditional acts from Korea, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and more. Enjoy family-friendly activities including bounce houses, K-pop dance challenges, Squid Game-inspired games, and a Korean circle dance. Explore over 80 food and retail vendors along with civic and nonprofit booths.

Cost: Free

Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival & Highland Games

When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Scottish cultural festival with traditional games, music, and food.

Cost: Tickets from $20

FAMILY

A Turtles Shell-ebration

When: Saturday, June 7

Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the grand opening of the "Turtles" exhibit with hands-on activities, crafts, and opportunities to meet live turtles.

Cost: Included with museum admission

Zoo Atlanta Neighborhood Block Party

When: Sunday, June 8, 3:30–7:30 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.)

Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Take advantage of reduced admission to see the animals, attend Ask-A-Zookeeper Talks, engage with interactive displays, enjoy music by DJ Matt, color a mural, get airbrush tattoos, and play yard games.

Cost: Adults $19.95, children 3 and up $14.95, free for under 3 and Zoo Atlanta members

Summer Party at Atlanta Botanical Garden

When: Saturday, June 21

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the summer solstice with an enchanted evening of glowing lanterns, live music, magic, artistic exhibits, and more.

Cost: Tickets from $60 (for adults)

Family Saturday and UPS Second Sunday at the High Museum of Art

When: Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Family Saturday); Sunday, June 8, noon–5 p.m. (UPS Second Sunday)

Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta

What: Family Saturday features toddler programming (ages 15 months–3 years), drop-in art-making classes for older kids, and docent-led family tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Sunday, enjoy free admission with art activities, free art supplies, music by an Atlanta DJ, and a 3 p.m. workshop and open rehearsal with Giwayen Mata, an all-sistah African drum, dance, and vocal ensemble.

Cost: Saturday included with museum admission; Sunday free admission

Kennesaw Outdoor Movie Series

When: Saturday, June 7, 6 p.m. premovie fun, movie starts at 8:15 p.m.

Where: Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw

What: Enjoy food vendors, games, and other activities before a screening of "Moana 2" on a large inflatable screen.

Cost: Free

RockFest at Tellus Science Museum

When: Saturday–Sunday, June 14-15

Where: Tellus Science Museum, Cartersville

What: Experience geology-themed activities to explore rocks, minerals, and jewels.

Cost: Included with museum admission

HEALTH

Strength In the City Wellness Fest

When: Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: The Battery Atlanta

What: A rain-or-shine event with over 35 fitness and wellness classes, including yoga, HIIT, dance, and meditation. The day kicks off with a free 5K run and 2-mile walk led by Body Art Run Club. Local vendors, recovery services, and prize giveaways included. Advance registration required.

Cost: Free to $115 (portion benefits Strength in the City Foundation)

OTHER

Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race

When: Thursday–Saturday, June 5–7

Where: Downtown Helen

What: Witness the South's oldest balloon event with colorful hot air balloons launching and competing in a race to the Atlantic.

Cost: Free to attend

JuneFest and Forest Forms Exhibit at Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville

When: Saturday, June 7 (JuneFest); Exhibit runs June 7–October 5

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville

What: Celebrate the Garden’s 10th anniversary with JuneFest, a family-friendly day featuring a DJ, educational booths, local vendors, kids’ activities, and an artist-led tour. Continue the experience with Forest Forms: Woodland Wonders, an outdoor exhibition of 21 larger-than-life metal sculptures of plants and animals by artist Huelani Mei.

Cost: Tickets from $25.95

Bark in the Park

When: Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs

What: Bring your leashed pet for a "paw-ty" with story time for pets and kids, pet vendors, exhibitions, adoptions, and contests for best costume, biggest dog, smallest pet, most exotic pet, and best owner/pet look-alike.

Cost: Free

Lakewood 400 Antiques Market

When: Friday–Sunday, June 6–8

Where: 1321 Atlanta Highway, Cumming

What: A monthly market featuring antiques, collectibles, and designer items.

Cost: $3 admission

COMING UP

Suwanee Summer Porch Jam

When: Friday, June 13, starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Old Town Suwanee, Suwanee

What: Enjoy a free evening of live music from local talent across 14 unique venues—including the mayor’s front porch! Performances feature bluegrass, folk, and rising artists like Anu & Ash, Rachael Mann, and Little Gracie. Food trucks and drinks available near the caboose. Free shuttle service from Town Center provided.

Cost: Free

Decatur Beach Party

When: Saturday, June 13

Where: Downtown Decatur, Decatur

What: Bask in the glow of summer with a pop-up beach, live music, games, boardwalk fare, and frozen treats.

Cost: Free

ATL Kids Summer Fest

When: Saturday, June 14

Where: Starr Park Amphitheatre, Forest Park

What: This summer concert specifically for kids features talented kid artists, vendors, engaging activities, and more.

Cost: Free

Midnight Market Atlanta

When: Saturday, June 14

Where: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station, downtown Atlanta

What: Night market with food vendors, DJs, and games.

Cost: Tickets from $15

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

When: Saturday, June 14

Where: Old Fourth Ward Skatepark, Atlanta

What: Sample over 100 beers, plus wine and seltzers, with live music.

Cost: Tickets from $45

Wine & Wildflower Festival at Serenity Cellars

When: Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Serenity Cellars, Cleveland, GA (about 10 minutes from Helen)

What: Celebrate the inaugural Wine & Wildflower Festival at Serenity Cellars with wine tastings, food trucks, local artisan vendors, flower bouquet sales, and live entertainment. Guests can also explore Luce dei Flori, the winery’s new wildflower field planted with over 325 million blooms.

Cost: $30 advance tickets



