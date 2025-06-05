Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 6-8, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for fun around metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend? From live music and art shows to foodie festivals and family adventures, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to the best things to do!
LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Mahler’s Symphony No. 7
When: Thursday, June 5, and Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
What: The orchestra’s season finale features guest conductor Peter Oundjian leading Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 and Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1, with pianist Inon Barnatan and a trumpet showcase.
Cost: Tickets start around $30
River Tiber
When: Friday, June 6
Where: Aisle 5, Atlanta
What: Canadian R&B/electronic artist River Tiber performs live.
Cost: Tickets from $20
First Friday Concert Series: Funky Fresh Night
When: Friday, June 6, 7–10 p.m.
Where: Historic Downtown Square, Gainesville
What: Free outdoor concert featuring The Sentimental Gentlemen and Go-Machine.
Cost: Free
Happy Together Tour 2025
When: Friday, June 6, 7 p.m.
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: A nostalgic concert featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, Little Anthony, and more.
Cost: All seats $50
Lil Baby – Wham World Tour
When: Saturday, June 7
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
What: Atlanta native and Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby brings his high-energy performance to the hometown crowd.
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Atlanta Opera: Semele
When: Saturday, June 7; Tuesday, June 10; Friday, June 13; and Sunday, June 15
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
What: The Atlanta Opera presents Handel’s Baroque masterpiece Semele, telling the story of Princess Semele entangled in a love triangle with Jupiter, king of the gods, and his wife Juno.
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Kooks – All Over The World Tour
When: Saturday, June 7
Where: The Tabernacle, Atlanta
What: British indie rock band The Kooks perform hits from their latest album.
Cost: Tickets from $35
The Isley Brothers with After 7
When: Saturday, June 7
Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton
What: Legendary R&B group The Isley Brothers perform classic hits with special guests After 7.
Cost: Tickets start at $45
Ray Howard Band Concert
When: Saturday, June 7, 7–10 p.m.
Where: Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna
What: Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and cooler to enjoy classic soul and R&B by the Ray Howard Band. Reserved tables with six chairs available for rent.
Cost: Free; table rental $60 for residents, $75 for nonresident
Fuzzstock Festival 2025
When: Saturday, June 7, doors at 2 p.m.
Where: Boggs Social & Supply, Atlanta
What: Celebrate the fifth year of Fuzzstock with a night of peace, love, and fuzz featuring Leafblower, Bleach Garden (Album Release), Bog Monkey, The Pinx, MammaBear, Gas Hound (7" Release), and more. Enjoy brunch from Ria’s Baby Bird, dinner from Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and a DJ set from Vikki Vaden. Sponsored by Nocturnal Brewing, WFMU, Now Dig This, and others. 21+ event with ADA-accessible facilities.
Cost: $10 Early Bird, $15 Advance, $20 Day of Show
Classical Remix Music Festival: Music Under the Moon
When: Sunday, June 8, 7:30 p.m. (additional performances June 22 and June 27)
Where: Leafmore-Creek Park Club, Decatur (June 8); Historic DeKalb Courthouse, Downtown Decatur (June 22 and 27)
What: The Classical Remix Music Festival blends pop and classical music, beginning with Music Under the Moon. Musicians from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Alabama Symphony, Toronto Symphony, and others perform in this unique series.
Cost: Varies by performance
ART SHOWS & EXHIBITS
Cheryl Henos: It’s Not Just Black & White
When: June 5–Aug. 7
Where: The Gallery at Abernathy Arts Center, Bridgewood Valley Road NW, Sandy Springs
What: Cheryl Henos presents It’s Not Just Black & White, an exhibit of hand-painted photography using oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolor, and pencil. Henos blends her background in painting and photography to revive the traditional technique of hand-coloring black-and-white photos.
Cost: Free
Marietta Square Art Walk
When: Friday, June 6, 5–9 p.m.
Where: Marietta Square, Marietta
What: A free, self-guided tour of local art galleries and studios with live music and food vendors. First Friday event.
Cost: Free
Noah James Saunders: Wire Portraits
When: Through Sunday, June 8
Where: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
What: Intricate three-dimensional wire sculptures of human faces.
Cost: Included with museum admission
Beth LaCour: Mountains and Valleys
When: Through June 19
Where: Zuckerman Museum of Art, Kennesaw
What: Artist Beth LaCour presents a series of folded paper vessels and a large installation, exploring themes of form and space.
Cost: Free
Anonymous Fragments
When: Through June 29
Where: Michael C. Carlos Museum, Emory University, Atlanta
What: Timothy Hull's series of paintings and drawings inspired by ancient Greek vase fragments, exploring histories of collecting and antiquities.
Cost: Free – $10
Call and Response
When: Through June 22
Where: Michael C. Carlos Museum, Emory University, Atlanta
What: An exhibition featuring five contemporary artists responding to the museum's collections, examining whose voices are heard in the stories museums tell.
Cost: Free – $10
Ferguson Family: Clay and Kin Exhibit
When: Through Sept. 17
Where: Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia, Sautee Nacoochee
What: An exhibit showcasing the Ferguson family's contributions to folk pottery.
Cost: Included with museum admission
Solomon C. Judge: Contemporary Art Exhibition
When: Through July 8
Where: Stonecrest Library, Stonecrest
What: Multidisciplinary artist Solomon C. Judge explores themes of normalcy and identity through works created over three years, focusing on the intersection of mind, body, and soul.
Cost: Free
FOODIE EVENTS & FARMERS MARKETS
Wonderful Wizards of Raw
When: Friday–Sunday, June 6–8
Where: Tassili's Raw Reality Cafe, Atlanta
What: A festival celebrating raw, plant-based cuisine with workshops, vendors, and tastings.
Cost: Varies
Alpharetta Brew Moon Festival
When: Saturday, June 7, 6:30–11 p.m.
Where: Milton Avenue between Hwy 9 and Roswell/Canton Street, Alpharetta
What: Enjoy an evening of craft beer, food trucks, and live music by Chuck Martin and the Line Up in downtown Alpharetta.
Cost: Free
Epic Farmer’s Market
When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8
Where: Riverside EpiCenter, Mableton
What: A weekend market featuring fresh produce, artisanal goods, and live entertainment.
Cost: Free
Midtown Black Makers Market
When: Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: The Art Walk, 987 Peachtree Walk NE, Atlanta
What: Support Black-owned businesses and creators at this outdoor market featuring vendors, live performances, and interactive art installations.
Cost: Free
Taste of Korea
When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8
Where: Uptown Atlanta, Main Street
What: Experience Korean culture with traditional food, music, dance performances, and cultural exhibits.
Cost: Free admission
Farmers Market Featuring the Bark Market
When: Sunday, June 8 and 22, 1–4 p.m.
Where: The Battery Atlanta
What: Browse a selection of farm-fresh produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and wellness products. Dog owners can explore the Bark Market for treats and accessories. A petting zoo will also be on-site.
Cost: Free
Grant Park Farmers Market
When: Sunday, June 8
Where: Grant Park, Atlanta
What: Local produce, meats, artisanal foods, and live chef demos.
Cost: Free admission
THEATER & COMEDY
Atlanta Fringe Festival
When: Through Sunday, June 8
Where: Multiple venues across Atlanta
What: Experimental and boundary-pushing performances, including "Don Toberman: Ping Pong Champ" and "40.4.40 (The Hip Hop Musical for Dreamers)."
Cost: Tickets vary by show
Millions
When: Through June 15
Where: The Coca-Cola Stage, Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
What: "Millions" is the heartwarming tale of brothers dealing with the loss of their mother in different ways.
Cost: Tickets from $60 (various discounts)
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
When: Friday, June 6, 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta
What: A rapid-fire showcase featuring 10+ of Atlanta's top comedians performing their best 10-minute sets.
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
When: Friday–Sunday, June 6–8
Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
What: A Broadway musical chronicling the rise of The Temptations.
Cost: Tickets from $39
Grease – The Musical
When: Through June 22
Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta
What: A live stage production of the classic musical "Grease."
Cost: Tickets from $25
Mark Curry Stand-Up Comedy
When: Friday–Saturday, June 6–7
Where: City Winery, Atlanta
What: Comedian and actor Mark Curry performs stand-up comedy.
Cost: Tickets from $30
Witch Cake
When: Saturday, June 7
Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta
What: Immersive horror play set in a dystopian neocolonial village.
Cost: Tickets from $25
Jackie Fabulous
When: Saturday-Sunday, June 6-7
Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross
What: Comedian Jackie Fabulous was a semi-finalist on the 2019 season of "America's Got Talent."
Cost: Tickets start at $20
FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY EVENTS
Virginia-Highland Summerfest
When: Friday-Sunday, June 6-8
Where: Virginia-Highland neighborhood, Atlanta
What: Arts festival with live music, food, art vendors, and a 5K run.
Cost: Free
Flying Colors Butterfly Festival
When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
What: A family-friendly festival with butterfly encounters, educational exhibits, and live entertainment.
Cost: Included with general admission
Suwanee Asian Festival 2025
When: Saturday, June 7, 12–8 p.m.
Where: Suwanee Town Center Park, Suwanee
What: The 3rd Annual Suwanee Asian Festival, founded by Michelle Kang, celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander culture with performances from JAAGO and traditional acts from Korea, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and more. Enjoy family-friendly activities including bounce houses, K-pop dance challenges, Squid Game-inspired games, and a Korean circle dance. Explore over 80 food and retail vendors along with civic and nonprofit booths.
Cost: Free
Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival & Highland Games
When: Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Scottish cultural festival with traditional games, music, and food.
Cost: Tickets from $20
FAMILY
A Turtles Shell-ebration
When: Saturday, June 7
Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta
What: Celebrate the grand opening of the "Turtles" exhibit with hands-on activities, crafts, and opportunities to meet live turtles.
Cost: Included with museum admission
Zoo Atlanta Neighborhood Block Party
When: Sunday, June 8, 3:30–7:30 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.)
Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: Take advantage of reduced admission to see the animals, attend Ask-A-Zookeeper Talks, engage with interactive displays, enjoy music by DJ Matt, color a mural, get airbrush tattoos, and play yard games.
Cost: Adults $19.95, children 3 and up $14.95, free for under 3 and Zoo Atlanta members
Summer Party at Atlanta Botanical Garden
When: Saturday, June 21
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
What: Celebrate the summer solstice with an enchanted evening of glowing lanterns, live music, magic, artistic exhibits, and more.
Cost: Tickets from $60 (for adults)
Family Saturday and UPS Second Sunday at the High Museum of Art
When: Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Family Saturday); Sunday, June 8, noon–5 p.m. (UPS Second Sunday)
Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta
What: Family Saturday features toddler programming (ages 15 months–3 years), drop-in art-making classes for older kids, and docent-led family tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Sunday, enjoy free admission with art activities, free art supplies, music by an Atlanta DJ, and a 3 p.m. workshop and open rehearsal with Giwayen Mata, an all-sistah African drum, dance, and vocal ensemble.
Cost: Saturday included with museum admission; Sunday free admission
Kennesaw Outdoor Movie Series
When: Saturday, June 7, 6 p.m. premovie fun, movie starts at 8:15 p.m.
Where: Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
What: Enjoy food vendors, games, and other activities before a screening of "Moana 2" on a large inflatable screen.
Cost: Free
RockFest at Tellus Science Museum
When: Saturday–Sunday, June 14-15
Where: Tellus Science Museum, Cartersville
What: Experience geology-themed activities to explore rocks, minerals, and jewels.
Cost: Included with museum admission
HEALTH
Strength In the City Wellness Fest
When: Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: The Battery Atlanta
What: A rain-or-shine event with over 35 fitness and wellness classes, including yoga, HIIT, dance, and meditation. The day kicks off with a free 5K run and 2-mile walk led by Body Art Run Club. Local vendors, recovery services, and prize giveaways included. Advance registration required.
Cost: Free to $115 (portion benefits Strength in the City Foundation)
OTHER
Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race
When: Thursday–Saturday, June 5–7
Where: Downtown Helen
What: Witness the South's oldest balloon event with colorful hot air balloons launching and competing in a race to the Atlantic.
Cost: Free to attend
JuneFest and Forest Forms Exhibit at Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville
When: Saturday, June 7 (JuneFest); Exhibit runs June 7–October 5
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville
What: Celebrate the Garden’s 10th anniversary with JuneFest, a family-friendly day featuring a DJ, educational booths, local vendors, kids’ activities, and an artist-led tour. Continue the experience with Forest Forms: Woodland Wonders, an outdoor exhibition of 21 larger-than-life metal sculptures of plants and animals by artist Huelani Mei.
Cost: Tickets from $25.95
Bark in the Park
When: Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs
What: Bring your leashed pet for a "paw-ty" with story time for pets and kids, pet vendors, exhibitions, adoptions, and contests for best costume, biggest dog, smallest pet, most exotic pet, and best owner/pet look-alike.
Cost: Free
Lakewood 400 Antiques Market
When: Friday–Sunday, June 6–8
Where: 1321 Atlanta Highway, Cumming
What: A monthly market featuring antiques, collectibles, and designer items.
Cost: $3 admission
COMING UP
Suwanee Summer Porch Jam
When: Friday, June 13, starting at 6 p.m.
Where: Old Town Suwanee, Suwanee
What: Enjoy a free evening of live music from local talent across 14 unique venues—including the mayor’s front porch! Performances feature bluegrass, folk, and rising artists like Anu & Ash, Rachael Mann, and Little Gracie. Food trucks and drinks available near the caboose. Free shuttle service from Town Center provided.
Cost: Free
Decatur Beach Party
When: Saturday, June 13
Where: Downtown Decatur, Decatur
What: Bask in the glow of summer with a pop-up beach, live music, games, boardwalk fare, and frozen treats.
Cost: Free
ATL Kids Summer Fest
When: Saturday, June 14
Where: Starr Park Amphitheatre, Forest Park
What: This summer concert specifically for kids features talented kid artists, vendors, engaging activities, and more.
Cost: Free
Midnight Market Atlanta
When: Saturday, June 14
Where: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station, downtown Atlanta
What: Night market with food vendors, DJs, and games.
Cost: Tickets from $15
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest
When: Saturday, June 14
Where: Old Fourth Ward Skatepark, Atlanta
What: Sample over 100 beers, plus wine and seltzers, with live music.
Cost: Tickets from $45
Wine & Wildflower Festival at Serenity Cellars
When: Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: Serenity Cellars, Cleveland, GA (about 10 minutes from Helen)
What: Celebrate the inaugural Wine & Wildflower Festival at Serenity Cellars with wine tastings, food trucks, local artisan vendors, flower bouquet sales, and live entertainment. Guests can also explore Luce dei Flori, the winery’s new wildflower field planted with over 325 million blooms.
Cost: $30 advance tickets
