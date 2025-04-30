Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | May 2-4, 2025

article

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia? From film festivals and live music to food celebrations, theater productions, family fun, and even a visit from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this weekend is packed with events for every age and interest. Here's your guide to the top things to do from May 2–4.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

When: Saturday, May 3, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Walmart Supercenter, 3245 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd, Suwanee

What: The world’s largest traveling car show rolls into Georgia with over 100 unique custom vehicles, life-size Hot Wheels cars, kids’ play zones, exclusive merchandise, and a chance for one builder to advance toward becoming a Hot Wheels die-cast model.

How Much: Free admission

Free Comic Book Day – Lawrenceville

When: Saturday, May 3, beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Lawrenceville Square and Galactic Quest

What: Celebrate National Free Comic Book Day with free comics, live music, vendors, and a special display of historic comics. Nearly 50 titles for kids, teens, and adults will be available at participating businesses and restaurants.

How Much: Free admission

Mother’s Day Celebration

When: Sunday, May 4, 2–4 p.m.

Where: Alpharetta Town Green, Alpharetta City Center

What: A family-friendly afternoon featuring live jazz, cookie and parasol decorating, sweet treats, a flower bar for early shoppers, and special promotions at local shops and restaurants.

How Much: Free admission (cost varies for food and purchases)

MUSIC

The War and Treaty

When: Friday, May 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

What: Experience the soulful blend of gospel, blues, and rock from the dynamic duo, The War and Treaty.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

Bartees Strange with Ekko Astral

When: Friday, May 2

Where: Terminal West, Atlanta

What: Enjoy a live performance by Bartees Strange, known for his genre-blending music, with opening act Ekko Astral.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

Karma and The Killjoys with Bohemian Mayday and Valories

When: Friday, May 2

Where: Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta

What: Enjoy a night of great rock with Karma and The Killjoys.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

DJ Pauly D

When: Friday, May 2

Where: District Atlanta, Atlanta

What: Dance the night away with DJ Pauly D spinning live.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

First Friday Concert Series: Rock Station

When: Friday, May 2, 7–10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Gainesville Square, Gainesville

What: Kick off Gainesville’s summer concert series with Rock Station, an Atlanta-based party rock band playing decades of hit music live.

How Much: Free

RadioStar at The Lou Sobh Amphitheater

When: Friday, May 2

Where: Cumming City Center, Cumming

What: Enjoy a live performance by RadioStar at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.

How Much: Free

Siegfried – Atlanta Opera

When: Friday, May 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

What: Witness Wagner's epic opera, "Siegfried," a tale of heroism and adventure.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

Mary Fahl, formerly of October Project

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

What: Experience atmospheric chamber pop with soaring vocals and emotive stories from Mary Fahl.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

Chateau Meichtry Live Music

When: Saturday, May 3, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Where: Chateau Meichtry, Talking Rock

What: Enjoy live music from Brett Cantrell while sipping on your favorite glass of wine; food trucks available.

How Much: Free with wine purchase

Legends of Rock – 10 Tributes / 1 Band

When: Saturday, May 3, 9 p.m.

Where: Southern Roots Tavern & Eatery, McDonough

What: One band performs tributes to AC/DC, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, and more.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

Curren$y

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Center Stage, Atlanta

What: Hip-hop artist Curren$y performs live, bringing his unique style to the stage.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

Amigo the Devil with Tele Novella

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

What: Experience the dark folk music of Amigo the Devil, accompanied by Tele Novella.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

THEATER/FILM/ART

TGIFF: Art at the Plaza – Winder

When: Friday, May 2, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Jackson Plaza, Downtown Winder

What: Kick off a month of art-themed events with live music, food trucks, free caricatures, face painting, and family fun at this free community celebration of creativity.

How Much: Free admission

Peter Pan

When: Through Sunday, May 4

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

What: A high-flying Broadway musical that brings the classic story of Peter, Wendy, and Neverland to life.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.



An Evening with Ed Helms – "SNAFU"

When: Friday, May 2; Red carpet 6:15–6:45 p.m., event begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta

What: Part of the Atlanta Film Festival, this special event features actor and comedian Ed Helms in a live discussion celebrating his new book SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History’s Greatest Screwup.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the festival website for details

DAMAGED

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: The Atlanta Theater, 5566 Old National Hwy, Atlanta

What: A gripping drama about trauma, strength, and healing, with an unforgettable cast and script.

How Much: General admission starts at $25

Tinker Bell

When: Friday–Sunday, May 2–4

Where: Blue Ridge Community Theater, Blue Ridge

What: A magical retelling of Peter Pan from Tinker Bell’s point of view, perfect for families and young audiences.

How Much: Tickets $12 for adults, $7 for children

Suwanee SculpTour & Mimosas & a Matinee

When: Sunday, May 4 (SculpTour runs 2025–2027; celebration begins at 11 a.m.)

Where: Town Center Park and Town Center on Main, Suwanee

What: Celebrate the launch of Suwanee’s 8th SculpTour with 24 new outdoor sculptures by artists from across the country. Enjoy guided art walks, artist meet-and-greets, mimosas, a public artist reception, and live performances including In the Heights and Twelfth Night.

How Much: Free admission

An Evening with David O. Russell: The Fighter 15th Anniversary Screening

When: Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4:15 p.m.

Where: The Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Fighter with a 35mm screening and live Q&A featuring director David O. Russell, who will also receive the Atlanta Film Festival’s Originator Award. Part of ATLFF’s spotlight on landmark films and visionary directors.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the festival website for details

FOOD

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Tour

When: Thursday–Sunday, May 1–4 (times vary by location)

Where: Multiple Wayfield Foods and Eden Fresh locations across College Park, East Point, Jonesboro, and Atlanta

What: Meet the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and its drivers, Grill ‘Em Up Ellie and Pickle Pip. Enjoy free wiener-whistles, photos, tours, and fun for the whole family.

How Much: Free admission

Taste of East Cobb

When: Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Marietta

What: An outdoor food festival featuring dishes from East Cobb's top restaurants, along with live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

How Much: Free admission; food available for purchase

FESTIVALS

Acworth Dragon Boat Race and Festival

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Dallas Landing Park, Acworth

What: Experience the excitement of dragon boat races, along with vendors, food, and family-friendly activities.

How Much: Free admission

Johns Creek International Festival

When: Saturday, May 3, 12–6 p.m.

Where: Atlanta Athletic Club Fields, Johns Creek

What: A multicultural celebration with international cuisine, live music, art, and family activities.

How Much: Free admission

Whine Walk Run 5K & International Food Festival

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

What: A 5K run followed by a food festival featuring Caribbean and international cuisines, live performances, and cultural displays.

How Much: Registration fees apply for the 5K; festival admission is free

Cotton Pickin' Fair

When: Saturday–Sunday, May 3–4

Where: 18830 Hwy 85, Gay

What: An arts, crafts, and antiques show featuring over 300 artisans, live music, and Southern food.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details.

Atlanta Mushroom Market

When: Saturday, May 3, 12–3 p.m.

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta

What: A monthly market showcasing specialty mushrooms, local chefs, live music, and vendors from the Atlanta Mushroom Festival.

How Much: Free admission

Tacos & Margs Crawl

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Midtown Atlanta

What: A bar crawl featuring taco and margarita pairings at Midtown's best bars and restaurants, with giveaways along the way.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details

Tequila Fest Atlanta

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Underground Atlanta

What: A Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration with tequila tastings, food vendors, and live entertainment.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details

Frozen Margarita Fest

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

What: A festival featuring a variety of frozen margaritas, food trucks, and live music in celebration of Cinco de Mayo weekend.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details

Taste of Spring Festival

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Olde Town Conyers

What: A family-friendly festival with arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, a children's business fair, car show, and food trucks.

How Much: Free admission

Peg Leg Howell BBQ & Blues Festival

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Downtown Eatonton

What: A festival celebrating blues music and barbecue with live performances and delicious food.

How Much: Free admission

OUTDOORS

Bear Days of the Appalachia

When: Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Brasstown Bald, North Georgia

What: Meet Gerald Hodge of Appalachia Georgia Friends of the Bears and learn about black bear safety, conservation, and how to coexist with bears in the region.

How Much: Included with site admission

Wildflower Hike

When: Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Brasstown Bald, North Georgia

What: Enjoy a guided hike to see trilliums, orchids, and other wildflowers along scenic trails at Georgia’s highest peak.

How Much: Included with site admission

SPORTS

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Friday, May 2, 7:15 p.m.

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

What: Catch the Braves as they take on the Dodgers in this exciting MLB matchup.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details

Spin the District: College Park Crit Finals

When: Saturday, May 3, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (Block Party noon–6 p.m.)

Where: Downtown College Park

What: Don’t miss the USA Crits Speed Week finals with high-speed cycling races, including junior and pro events, plus free kids’ races, an artist market, food trucks, music, games, and family fun.

How Much: Free admission

Drive, Putt and Chip Tournament – Covington

When: Saturday, May 3, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Ashton Hills Golf Course, Covington

What: Support local students at the Fifth Annual Drive, Putt and Chip golf tournament, hosted by Fox 5’s Jonathan Stacey. The event benefits the Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship Foundation and features prizes including Top Golf gift cards, UGA memorabilia, and more.

How Much: $30 per player; $110 per team of four

Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC

When: Saturday, May 3, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

What: Join the passionate fans as Atlanta United faces off against Nashville SC in MLS action.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details

COMING UP

Taste of Alpharetta

When: Thursday, May 8

Where: Downtown Alpharetta

What: Sample dishes from over 60 local restaurants, enjoy culinary demonstrations, and partake in family-friendly activities.

How Much: Admission is free; food samples range from $1–$4

Millions

When: May 9-15

Where: Alliance Theatre – Hertz Stage, Atlanta

What: A heartfelt musical about two brothers and their widowed father navigating a life-changing windfall.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue for details.

Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival

When: Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Enjoy wine tastings, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, live music, and guided garden tours in the scenic North Georgia mountains.

How Much: General admission is $45; includes wine tastings

Spring Parade and Festival – McDonough

When: Saturday, May 10; Parade starts at 10 a.m., Festival begins at 11 a.m.

Where: Red Hawk Park, McDonough

What: Celebrate spring and Mother’s Day with a festive parade along Henry Parkway followed by a community festival featuring themed floats, inflatables, food trucks, and family fun.

How Much: Free admission; vendor fees apply ($100 for food, $50 for crafts)

Mother’s Day at Zoo Atlanta

When: Sunday, May 11

Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

What: Celebrate all moms—human and animal—with free admission for mothers with a paid ticket, themed crafts, scavenger hunts, a photo station, and interactive activities throughout the Zoo. Members also enjoy access and special moments with Zoo moms like orangutans, gorillas, and sloths.

How Much: Free admission for moms with purchase of a regularly priced ticket

If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

