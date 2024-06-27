Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 28-30, 2024
ATLANTA - If you like music, photography, art, plants, butterflies, parties, classic cars, motorcycles or C10 Chevy trucks, there's something for you to do this weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our list of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta.
Jazz Night at Reeves House
What: Live jazz music by a rotating ensemble playing on the back porch of the Reeves House.
When: 6 p.m. June 28
Where: Reeves House Visual Arts Center, 734 Reeves St., Woodstock
Cost: Free
More info
Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival
What: Variety of events including workshops, dance parties, an artist market, outdoor entertainment, and more.
When: June 28-30
Where: Little Five Points
Cost: Varies
More info
Music & Monarchs
What: A butterfly exhibit and live music. Food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages available.
When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 28
Where: Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw
Cost: $25 members, $35 non-members
More info
All Talk and Chris Butler
What: All Talk plays music from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Chris Butler will perform an acoustic set.
When: 7:45 p.m. June 28
Where: 37 Main, 37 E. Main St., Buford
Cost: $10 general admission, tables available
More info
Blue Dogs
What: The Blue Dogs are known for blending bluegrass, country, rock, and soul.
When: 8 p.m. June 28
Where: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
Cost: $22
More info
Dividedby5
What: Dividedby5 from Atlanta is a funk/blues/rock/soul band with sprinkles of everything that grooves.
When: June 28 and 29
Where: Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
Cost: $10
More info
Gorlax Live! An Alien Game Show
What: Atlanta's most outrageous comedy show where human contestants are plucked from planet Earth and forced into an alien game show.
When: 8 p.m. June 28
Where: Dad's Garage, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta
Cost: $23-$28
More info
A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature
What: Life-size mirror maze that highlights mathematical patterns found in nature.
When: Now through Sept. 9
Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta
Cost: $23.95 to $25.95
More info
Tyler Mitchell: Idyllic Space Photography Exhibit
What: Tyler Mitchell is an American photographer and filmmaker known for his portrayals of Black self-determination and empowerment through scenes of love, leisure, and camaraderie.
Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
When: Through Dec. 1
Cost: $23.50 non-members
More info
RELATED: Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat this month | June 2024
Fundraiser for Daughters of Coweta County Deputy Eric Minx
What: The 9/11 Memorial Ride Foundation is hosting a fundraiser for two daughters of Coweta County Deputy Eric Minx, who was killed in the line of duty in January. This fundraiser is for his biological daughters, Adelynn and Harper. All motorcyclists, Jeep groups, classic car owners, and collectors of military vehicles are invited.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29
Where: Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, 2281 Highway 411 NE, Cartersville
Cost: Free
More info
Summer Downtown Classic Car Cruise
What: Dozens of classic cars on display.
When: 3 to 7 p.m. June 29
Where: Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth
Cost: Free ($5 entry fee for vehicles)
More info
2024 Southeast Plant Show
What: A 2-day event featuring growers, collectors, and crafters from all over the Southeast region. More than 70 vendors.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30
Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville
Cost: $15 and $25
More info
C10s in the City
What: C10s in the City is a classic Chevy truck show.
When: 9 a.m. June 29
Where: Summerhill, Turner Field parking lot, 288 Central Ave., Atlanta
Cost: Free
More info
Ryan Adams
What: Singer Ryan Adams is celebrating the 20th and 10th album anniversaries of LOVE IS HELL and SELF-TITLED.
When: 8 p.m. June 29
Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta
Cost: $72.50
More info
RELATED: Fourth of July celebrations & fireworks in metro Atlanta | 2024
Cody Johnson & Friends
What: Cody Johnson is performing with Easton Corbin, Sammy Kershaw, and Jesse Raub Jr.
Where: Fifth Third Stadium, Kennesaw State University
Cost: Start at $45
More info
Afro Street Jams
What: Afro Street Jams is a celebration of culture, community, and creativity.
When: 2 to 10 p.m. June 29
Where: Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
Cost: Free
More info
Stonewall Pride Celebration
What: A Stonewall Celebration and Ansley Square Block Party will feature a beer bust, food, and music.
When: 3 to 7 p.m. June 29
Where: Atlanta Eagle
Cost: $15 (beer bust)
More info
Hot Summer Fest!
What: Hot Summer Fest! will feature fireworks, kids zone, food, vendors, and live entertainment.
When: 4 to 9 p.m. June 29
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton
Cost: Free
More info
Sunday Funday Art Market
What: More than 15 local artisans, live music, food truck, and craft beer. All ages and pups welcome.
Where: Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St., Atlanta
Cost: Free
More info
Alpharetta Art in the Park
What: Artisans and makers selling handcrafted products and original artwork. Beer, wine, and mimosas also for sale.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 and 30
Where: Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
More info
COMING UP NEXT WEEK
R&B Mimosa Festival
What: R&B music and three flavors of mimosas. There will also be food vendors and other local business vendors.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6
Where: Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta
Cost: Start at $40
More info
A Springsteen Celebration: Born in the USA
What: A high-energy tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band out of Nashville, Tennessee.
When: 8 p.m. July 6
Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
Cost: Start at $20
More info