Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 28-30, 2024

If you like music, photography, art, plants, butterflies, parties, classic cars, motorcycles or C10 Chevy trucks, there's something for you to do this weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our list of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta.

Jazz Night at Reeves House

What: Live jazz music by a rotating ensemble playing on the back porch of the Reeves House.

When: 6 p.m. June 28

Where: Reeves House Visual Arts Center, 734 Reeves St., Woodstock

Cost: Free

More info

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival

What: Variety of events including workshops, dance parties, an artist market, outdoor entertainment, and more.

When: June 28-30

Where: Little Five Points

Cost: Varies

More info

Music & Monarchs

What: A butterfly exhibit and live music. Food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages available.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 28

Where: Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw

Cost: $25 members, $35 non-members

More info

All Talk and Chris Butler

What: All Talk plays music from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Chris Butler will perform an acoustic set.

When: 7:45 p.m. June 28

Where: 37 Main, 37 E. Main St., Buford

Cost: $10 general admission, tables available

More info

Blue Dogs

What: The Blue Dogs are known for blending bluegrass, country, rock, and soul.

When: 8 p.m. June 28

Where: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

Cost: $22

More info

Dividedby5

What: Dividedby5 from Atlanta is a funk/blues/rock/soul band with sprinkles of everything that grooves.

When: June 28 and 29

Where: Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

Cost: $10

More info

Gorlax Live! An Alien Game Show

What: Atlanta's most outrageous comedy show where human contestants are plucked from planet Earth and forced into an alien game show.

When: 8 p.m. June 28

Where: Dad's Garage, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta

Cost: $23-$28

More info

A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature

What: Life-size mirror maze that highlights mathematical patterns found in nature.

When: Now through Sept. 9

Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta

Cost: $23.95 to $25.95

More info

Tyler Mitchell: Idyllic Space Photography Exhibit

What: Tyler Mitchell is an American photographer and filmmaker known for his portrayals of Black self-determination and empowerment through scenes of love, leisure, and camaraderie.

Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

When: Through Dec. 1

Cost: $23.50 non-members

More info

Fundraiser for Daughters of Coweta County Deputy Eric Minx

What: The 9/11 Memorial Ride Foundation is hosting a fundraiser for two daughters of Coweta County Deputy Eric Minx, who was killed in the line of duty in January. This fundraiser is for his biological daughters, Adelynn and Harper. All motorcyclists, Jeep groups, classic car owners, and collectors of military vehicles are invited.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29

Where: Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, 2281 Highway 411 NE, Cartersville

Cost: Free

More info

Summer Downtown Classic Car Cruise

What: Dozens of classic cars on display.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. June 29

Where: Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth

Cost: Free ($5 entry fee for vehicles)

More info

2024 Southeast Plant Show

What: A 2-day event featuring growers, collectors, and crafters from all over the Southeast region. More than 70 vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30

Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

Cost: $15 and $25

More info

C10s in the City

What: C10s in the City is a classic Chevy truck show.

When: 9 a.m. June 29

Where: Summerhill, Turner Field parking lot, 288 Central Ave., Atlanta

Cost: Free

More info

Ryan Adams

What: Singer Ryan Adams is celebrating the 20th and 10th album anniversaries of LOVE IS HELL and SELF-TITLED.

When: 8 p.m. June 29

Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta

Cost: $72.50

More info

Cody Johnson & Friends

What: Cody Johnson is performing with Easton Corbin, Sammy Kershaw, and Jesse Raub Jr.

Where: Fifth Third Stadium, Kennesaw State University

Cost: Start at $45

More info

Afro Street Jams

What: Afro Street Jams is a celebration of culture, community, and creativity.

When: 2 to 10 p.m. June 29

Where: Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Cost: Free

More info

Stonewall Pride Celebration

What: A Stonewall Celebration and Ansley Square Block Party will feature a beer bust, food, and music.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. June 29

Where: Atlanta Eagle

Cost: $15 (beer bust)

More info

Hot Summer Fest!

What: Hot Summer Fest! will feature fireworks, kids zone, food, vendors, and live entertainment.

When: 4 to 9 p.m. June 29

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton

Cost: Free

More info

Sunday Funday Art Market

What: More than 15 local artisans, live music, food truck, and craft beer. All ages and pups welcome.

Where: Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St., Atlanta

Cost: Free

More info

Alpharetta Art in the Park

What: Artisans and makers selling handcrafted products and original artwork. Beer, wine, and mimosas also for sale.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 and 30

Where: Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

More info

COMING UP NEXT WEEK

R&B Mimosa Festival

What: R&B music and three flavors of mimosas. There will also be food vendors and other local business vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6

Where: Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta

Cost: Start at $40

More info

A Springsteen Celebration: Born in the USA

What: A high-energy tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band out of Nashville, Tennessee.

When: 8 p.m. July 6

Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

Cost: Start at $20

More info

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.