Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 26-28, 2024

This weekend offers a diverse array of things to do in metro Atlanta. Music lovers can catch live performances at the River Rock Concert & Festival, relive '90s nostalgia with New Kids On The Block, or see Missy Elliott's "Out of This World" tour. "Sesame Street The Musical" is offering special ticket prices as it nears the end of its run. Comedy fans will enjoy the Moonfly Comedy Show or Cocoa Brown's performances. Foodies can indulge at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival or try a new restaurant during Buckhead Restaurant Week. If you love animals, the Creekwater Alpaca Farm Barn Tour sounds like fun for the whole family.

MUSIC

River Rock Concert & Festival

What: Live music, food trucks, beverage vendors, a children's area, and more. Performers include Sam Carter, Bryce Leatherwood, Whiskey Rose Band, Ty Herndon, The Cadillac Three, and more.

When: July 26 and 27

Where: Etowah Park

How much: Free

More info

New Kids On The Block

What: New Kids On The Block is bringing their "The Magic Summer Tour," featuring their iconic '90s songs, to Atlanta. Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

When: July 27

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta

How much: Starts at $21

More info

8th Annual Jazz Matters

What: The 8th annual Jazz Matters concert will pay tribute to Dante's Down the Hatch, the country's longest-standing jazz club that ceased operations in 2014. Among Atlanta's various jazz venues, none rival the iconic status of Dante's.

When: July 26

Where: Wren's Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta

Tickets: Starts at $30

More info

Over The Rhine

What: Over The Rhine is on tour to promote their 15th studio album, "Love & Revelation."

When: 8 p.m. July 26

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

Tickets: Starts at $30

More info

The Adele Drag Cabaret

What: The Adele Drag Cabaret by House of ALXNDR will feature music of Adele.

When: 9 to 11:30 p.m. July 26

Where: Red Light Cafe, 559 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $15

More info

Little 5 Points Summer Concert

What: Silly Goose will be the featured performer during the next installment of the Little 5 Summer Concert series. Other performers include Rotten Stitches, Howling Star, Michael Myers, Gut Rust, Hatred Hill, and more.

When: 1 to 10:30 p.m. July 27

Where: Little 5 Points

How much: Free

More info

Missy Elliott

What: Missy Elliott is bringing her "Out of This World" tour to Atlanta. Ciara and Busta Rhymes are the special guests.

When: 7 p.m. July 27 and 28

Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

How much: Starts at $79.50

More info

Nathan Nelson

What: Blues singer Nathan Nelson emerged on the Atlanta blues scene in the early 2000s.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 28

Where: Blind Willie's Blues Club, 828 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta

How much: Free

More info

Steel Pulse

What: Steel Pulse's 12th studio production, "Mass Manipulation," reflects four decades committed to bettering mankind through music.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 28

Where: The Eastern

How much: Starts at $35

More info

THEATER

"Sesame Street The Musical"

What: "Sesame Street The Musical," produced by Rockefeller Studios, is offering a ticket special for its final weeks in Atlanta.

When: Closes Aug. 4

Where: The Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta

How much: $29 for Rows M-O, $49 for Rows F-L, and $69 for Rows A-E (plus taxes and fees)

More info

Movies at The Strand Theatre

What: Movies at The Strand Theatre will feature "Hedwig and The Angry Inch" this weekend. Individuals under 17 will not be admitted without a guardian. Free organ show before the movie.

When: 8 p.m. July 26

Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 Park Square, Marietta

How much: $12 general admission

More info

COMEDY

Moonfly Comedy Show with Kelly Collette

What: Moonfly Comedy Show with headliner Kelly Collette, Faith Mueller, Jay B, and Lisandra Vasquez.

When: 7 p.m. July 26

Where: Limelight Theatre, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $7

More info

Cocoa Brown

What: Comedian Cocoa Brown, who is known for her roles in "Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse," "The Single Moms Club," "Ted 2," and "9-1-1," is back in Atlanta.

When: July 26-28

Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, 397 Central Ave., Hapeville

How much: Starts at $20

More info

ART

Wild Heaven Art Market

What: 10+ local artisans, live music, 10+ beers on draft. All ages and pups welcome.

When: 12 p.m. July 27

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 135B Maple St., Decatur

How much: Free

More info

Midtown Artisan Market

What: 50 local artists and more. Presented by GVG Events and Midtown Alliance.

When: 12 to 6 p.m. July 28

Where: 1093 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

How much: Free

More info

FOOD/DRINK

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

What: 14th annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival featuring ice cream, vendors, wellness zone, a high school marching band, and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 27

Where: 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, Atlanta

How much: Free

More info

Buckhead Restaurant Week

What: Multiple restaurants in the Buckhead neighborhood are offering special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus (generally at a discount) during Buckhead Restaurant Week.

When: July 22-27

Where: Multiple locations

How much: Price varies

More info

FAMILY

"Danny Go Live!"

What: "Danny Go," created in 2019 by Daniel Coleman and two friends who wanted to inspire kids to get off the couch and have fun learning and exercising, is coming to Atlanta.

When: 5 p.m. July 28

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

How much: $75

More info

Creekwater Alpaca Farm Barn Tour

What: Meet alpacas at Creekwater Alpaca Farm. You can also meet bunnies, goats, sheep, horses, and pigs.

Where: Creekwater Alpaca Farm, Snellville

When: 11 a.m. July 27

How much: $12

More info

Stories & S'Mores

What: Join Ranger Jonah for an evening of stories and s'mores. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnic dinners are welcome. It's a 1/2-mile walk to the campfire location.

Where: Mason Mill Park, 1400 McConnell Drive, Decatur

How much: Free

More info

OTHER

Walking Tour of Downtown Atlanta

What: "Flatirons, Fires and Early Atlanta: Historic Downtown Atlanta Tour" will feature the exteriors of several of Atlanta's landmark structures and their environs. Learn how Atlanta's business district developed in the 19th and 20th centuries.

When: 12 p.m., July 26

Where: 133 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

How much: $9.50 (tickets required)

More info

Watch Party for Olympics Opening Ceremony

What: Cheer on your favorite athletes while watching the opening ceremony on an outdoor big screen and dance into the night with a DJ playing the best of the '90s.

When: 1 p.m., July 26

Where: Citizens Market Food Hall, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

How much: Free

More info

Bridgerton on Edgewood

What: Smoke and Chill ATL: Bridgerton on Edgewood will feature Bridgerton-themed cosplay, live performances, a full bar, house food, and various vendors.

When: 5 to 10 p.m., July 26

Where: 339 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $30

More info

"Titanic: An Immersive Voyage"

What: Life-sized recreation of rooms, immersive video animations, and 3D views place you onboard the Titanic as a passenger.

When: Opens July 26

Where: Exhibition Hub Atlanta, 5660 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta

Tickets: $32.90 general admission

More info

COMING UP

"Funny Girl"

What: The Broadway revival "Funny Girl," featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, takes the stage in Atlanta.

When: July 30-Aug. 4

Where: Fox Theatre

How much: Starts at $34

More info

"Sweet Baby James"

What: Bill Griese performs the songs of the legendary James Taylor during the tribute show "Sweet Baby James."

When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3

Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike Street, Lawrenceville

How much: Starts at $40

More info

If you would like to submit information for a future things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.