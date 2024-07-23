Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 26-28, 2024
ATLANTA - This weekend offers a diverse array of things to do in metro Atlanta. Music lovers can catch live performances at the River Rock Concert & Festival, relive '90s nostalgia with New Kids On The Block, or see Missy Elliott's "Out of This World" tour. "Sesame Street The Musical" is offering special ticket prices as it nears the end of its run. Comedy fans will enjoy the Moonfly Comedy Show or Cocoa Brown's performances. Foodies can indulge at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival or try a new restaurant during Buckhead Restaurant Week. If you love animals, the Creekwater Alpaca Farm Barn Tour sounds like fun for the whole family.
MUSIC
River Rock Concert & Festival
- What: Live music, food trucks, beverage vendors, a children's area, and more. Performers include Sam Carter, Bryce Leatherwood, Whiskey Rose Band, Ty Herndon, The Cadillac Three, and more.
- When: July 26 and 27
- Where: Etowah Park
- How much: Free
- More info
New Kids On The Block
- What: New Kids On The Block is bringing their "The Magic Summer Tour," featuring their iconic '90s songs, to Atlanta. Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
- When: July 27
- Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta
- How much: Starts at $21
- More info
8th Annual Jazz Matters
- What: The 8th annual Jazz Matters concert will pay tribute to Dante's Down the Hatch, the country's longest-standing jazz club that ceased operations in 2014. Among Atlanta's various jazz venues, none rival the iconic status of Dante's.
- When: July 26
- Where: Wren's Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta
- Tickets: Starts at $30
- More info
Over The Rhine
- What: Over The Rhine is on tour to promote their 15th studio album, "Love & Revelation."
- When: 8 p.m. July 26
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: Starts at $30
- More info
The Adele Drag Cabaret
- What: The Adele Drag Cabaret by House of ALXNDR will feature music of Adele.
- When: 9 to 11:30 p.m. July 26
- Where: Red Light Cafe, 559 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $15
- More info
Little 5 Points Summer Concert
- What: Silly Goose will be the featured performer during the next installment of the Little 5 Summer Concert series. Other performers include Rotten Stitches, Howling Star, Michael Myers, Gut Rust, Hatred Hill, and more.
- When: 1 to 10:30 p.m. July 27
- Where: Little 5 Points
- How much: Free
- More info
Missy Elliott
- What: Missy Elliott is bringing her "Out of This World" tour to Atlanta. Ciara and Busta Rhymes are the special guests.
- When: 7 p.m. July 27 and 28
- Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $79.50
- More info
Nathan Nelson
- What: Blues singer Nathan Nelson emerged on the Atlanta blues scene in the early 2000s.
- When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 28
- Where: Blind Willie's Blues Club, 828 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta
- How much: Free
- More info
Steel Pulse
- What: Steel Pulse's 12th studio production, "Mass Manipulation," reflects four decades committed to bettering mankind through music.
- When: 7:30 p.m. July 28
- Where: The Eastern
- How much: Starts at $35
- More info
THEATER
"Sesame Street The Musical"
- What: "Sesame Street The Musical," produced by Rockefeller Studios, is offering a ticket special for its final weeks in Atlanta.
- When: Closes Aug. 4
- Where: The Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta
- How much: $29 for Rows M-O, $49 for Rows F-L, and $69 for Rows A-E (plus taxes and fees)
- More info
Movies at The Strand Theatre
- What: Movies at The Strand Theatre will feature "Hedwig and The Angry Inch" this weekend. Individuals under 17 will not be admitted without a guardian. Free organ show before the movie.
- When: 8 p.m. July 26
- Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 Park Square, Marietta
- How much: $12 general admission
- More info
COMEDY
Moonfly Comedy Show with Kelly Collette
- What: Moonfly Comedy Show with headliner Kelly Collette, Faith Mueller, Jay B, and Lisandra Vasquez.
- When: 7 p.m. July 26
- Where: Limelight Theatre, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $7
- More info
Cocoa Brown
- What: Comedian Cocoa Brown, who is known for her roles in "Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse," "The Single Moms Club," "Ted 2," and "9-1-1," is back in Atlanta.
- When: July 26-28
- Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, 397 Central Ave., Hapeville
- How much: Starts at $20
- More info
ART
Wild Heaven Art Market
- What: 10+ local artisans, live music, 10+ beers on draft. All ages and pups welcome.
- When: 12 p.m. July 27
- Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 135B Maple St., Decatur
- How much: Free
- More info
Midtown Artisan Market
- What: 50 local artists and more. Presented by GVG Events and Midtown Alliance.
- When: 12 to 6 p.m. July 28
- Where: 1093 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Free
- More info
FOOD/DRINK
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
- What: 14th annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival featuring ice cream, vendors, wellness zone, a high school marching band, and more.
- When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 27
- Where: 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, Atlanta
- How much: Free
- More info
Buckhead Restaurant Week
- What: Multiple restaurants in the Buckhead neighborhood are offering special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus (generally at a discount) during Buckhead Restaurant Week.
- When: July 22-27
- Where: Multiple locations
- How much: Price varies
- More info
FAMILY
"Danny Go Live!"
- What: "Danny Go," created in 2019 by Daniel Coleman and two friends who wanted to inspire kids to get off the couch and have fun learning and exercising, is coming to Atlanta.
- When: 5 p.m. July 28
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall
- How much: $75
- More info
Creekwater Alpaca Farm Barn Tour
- What: Meet alpacas at Creekwater Alpaca Farm. You can also meet bunnies, goats, sheep, horses, and pigs.
- Where: Creekwater Alpaca Farm, Snellville
- When: 11 a.m. July 27
- How much: $12
- More info
Stories & S'Mores
- What: Join Ranger Jonah for an evening of stories and s'mores. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnic dinners are welcome. It's a 1/2-mile walk to the campfire location.
- Where: Mason Mill Park, 1400 McConnell Drive, Decatur
- How much: Free
- More info
OTHER
Walking Tour of Downtown Atlanta
- What: "Flatirons, Fires and Early Atlanta: Historic Downtown Atlanta Tour" will feature the exteriors of several of Atlanta's landmark structures and their environs. Learn how Atlanta's business district developed in the 19th and 20th centuries.
- When: 12 p.m., July 26
- Where: 133 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- How much: $9.50 (tickets required)
- More info
Watch Party for Olympics Opening Ceremony
- What: Cheer on your favorite athletes while watching the opening ceremony on an outdoor big screen and dance into the night with a DJ playing the best of the '90s.
- When: 1 p.m., July 26
- Where: Citizens Market Food Hall, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
- How much: Free
- More info
Bridgerton on Edgewood
- What: Smoke and Chill ATL: Bridgerton on Edgewood will feature Bridgerton-themed cosplay, live performances, a full bar, house food, and various vendors.
- When: 5 to 10 p.m., July 26
- Where: 339 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $30
- More info
"Titanic: An Immersive Voyage"
- What: Life-sized recreation of rooms, immersive video animations, and 3D views place you onboard the Titanic as a passenger.
- When: Opens July 26
- Where: Exhibition Hub Atlanta, 5660 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: $32.90 general admission
- More info
COMING UP
"Funny Girl"
- What: The Broadway revival "Funny Girl," featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, takes the stage in Atlanta.
- When: July 30-Aug. 4
- Where: Fox Theatre
- How much: Starts at $34
- More info
"Sweet Baby James"
- What: Bill Griese performs the songs of the legendary James Taylor during the tribute show "Sweet Baby James."
- When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3
- Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike Street, Lawrenceville
- How much: Starts at $40
- More info
If you would like to submit information for a future things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.