Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Feb. 21-23, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for fun events in metro Atlanta this week? From Mardi Gras celebrations and live music performances to film festivals, art markets, and family-friendly activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out our list of the best things to do in and around Atlanta!
EVENTS
Art-Tiques Winter Market
When: Feb. 21-23
Where: Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival, 115 Harrison Street, Braselton
What: Browse more than 150 vendors selling antiques, vintage items, furniture, pottery, repurposed creations, and local artwork at this massive winter market.
How much: Free admission
More info
Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest
When: Feb. 22-23
Where: 1093 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: Steamhouse Lounge brings back its 37th annual oysterfest, featuring fresh roasted and chargrilled oysters, lobster bisque, fried oyster po'boys, ice-cold beer, cocktails, live music, and more.
How much: From $20
More info
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
When: Feb. 22, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
What: The 13th annual event featuring beer, bourbon, barbecue, biscuits, bluegrass, and more. Expect a lively crowd enjoying great drinks, food, and live entertainment.
How much: From $45
More info
Peaches & Strings Artisan Market
When: Feb. 22, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta
What: A pre-party for Billy Strings, featuring bluegrass and live music, specialty cocktails, comfort food, and local artists. A great way to support artisans while enjoying good music and drinks.
How much: Free admission
More info
Sweetwater 28th Anniversary Party
When: Feb. 22, 1 p.m.
Where: Sweetwater Brewery
What: Celebrate Sweetwater Brewery’s 28th anniversary with live music from STS9, Break Science, Marvel Years, and Sneezy, plus an interactive Heady Artist Village, regional and local food vendors, and official band and anniversary merchandise. Don’t miss the Rock Poster Show Artist Preview on Feb. 21.
How much: From $75
More info
Westside Food, Booze & Brews Fest
When: Feb. 22, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Chattahoochee Food Works, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
What: Enjoy an afternoon of spirits, beer, delicious food, and live DJs at this exciting festival.
How much: From $19.99
More info
Atlanta Jewish Life Festival
When: Feb. 23
Where: Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta
What: Celebrate Jewish culture with live performances, kosher food, a costume contest, and more in this one-of-a-kind festival at the Georgia Aquarium.
How much: From $15
More info
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
4th Annual Black History Parade & Pop-up
When: Feb. 22, 1-10:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Cartersville's Friendship Plaza, 1 Friendship Plaza, Cartersville
What: Celebrate Black history with a parade featuring the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals, dance teams, and floats. After the parade, enjoy a pop-up event with vendors, food, and entertainment.
How much: Free admission
More info
Atlanta Black Expo
When: Feb. 22-23
Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta
What: A celebration of Black entrepreneurship and culture featuring exhibits, workshops, vendors, speakers, and food tastings.
How much: From $35
More info
Stonecrest Battle of the Drumlines
When: Feb. 22
Where: Miller Grove High School, 2645 DeKalb Medical Parkway, Stonecrest
What: Watch drumlines from Albany State University, Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State University, Miles College, and several local high schools compete in an electrifying showcase of talent.
How much: Free admission
More info
Black History Artist Market
When: Feb. 22, 12-5 p.m. (Artist talk from 6-8 p.m.)
Where: Buckhead Art & Company, 288 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: Support local Black artists and explore a diverse range of art, including paintings, sculptures, and handmade crafts. Stick around for an artist talk in the evening.
How much: Free admission
More info
Celebrating Black History in Sweet Auburn
When: Feb. 22, 9 a.m.
Where: Constellations, 135 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: Join The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in honoring Sweet Auburn’s role in Black history. Enjoy local history talks, guided tours, music, and refreshments while exploring the historic buildings that shaped the movement.
How much: Free
More info
Black Heritage Festival
When: Feb. 22, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
What: A community celebration featuring live music, food vendors, and cultural showcases honoring Black heritage.
How much: Free admission
More info
MARDI GRAS
Mardi Gras Streetcar Adventure
When: Feb. 22, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Margaritaville Atlanta, 155 Centennial Olympic Park NW, Atlanta
What: Hop aboard the Atlanta Streetcar and ride through downtown Atlanta and Old Fourth Ward, stopping at more than 35 participating locations serving exclusive New Orleans-themed food and drinks. Enjoy a live New Orleans-style street band and plenty of Mardi Gras beads.
How much: From $20
More info
ZYDEFUNK Mardi Gras Party
When: Feb. 21, 11 p.m.
Where: Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
What: Celebrate Mardi Gras with a live performance by ZYDEFUNK, bringing their signature Louisiana-inspired sound to Northside Tavern.
How much: Free admission
More info
Mardi Gras Art Market
When: Feb. 22, 12 p.m.
Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, 8601 Dunwood Place, Dunwoody
What: Browse 20+ local artists, sip on 15+ beers on tap, and enjoy a float parade with prizes for the best float. The event also features pizza, yard games, and more for all ages.
How much: Free admission
MUSIC
Hannah Thomas Birthday Show
When: Feb. 21
Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur
What: A raw, powerful performance from Hannah Thomas, featuring deeply emotional lyrics about life’s struggles and triumphs.
How much: From $26.70
More info
Billy Strings
When: Feb. 21
Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
What: Acclaimed bluegrass guitarist, singer, and songwriter Billy Strings brings his winter tour to Atlanta for an electrifying performance.
How much: From $39
More info
Sister Sadie
When: Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: The Lakeside Pavilion, 10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills
What: Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Sister Sadie embodies the spirit of bluegrass while pushing its boundaries.
How much: From $85
More info
The Main Squeeze
When: Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta
What: Rock, funk, blues, and R&B seamlessly blended into a high-energy live performance.
How much: From $22.50
More info
Andrew Lloyd Webber Drag Brunch
When: Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m.
Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Atlanta
What: Celebrate Broadway's Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, from Phantom of the Opera to Cats, with a fabulous drag brunch experience.
How much: From $25
More info
11th Anniversary Alzheimer’s Music Fest
When: Feb. 22
Where: Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Road, Atlanta
What: A benefit concert featuring performances from The Producers, Glenn Phillips, Thomas Claxton, Gurufish, Drop Sonic, and more. Proceeds go to Stand Up for Seniors.
How much: From $20
More info
Max McNown
When: Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown delivers songs perfect for life’s intimate moments.
How much: From $25
More info
Forrest Isn't Dead
When: Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Vinyl, 1347 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta
What: Atlanta-based alternative pop band Forrest Isn't Dead brings their unique sound and energy to Vinyl.
How much: From $15
More info
Renée Fleming
When: Feb. 22, 3 p.m.
Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow
What: Renowned soprano singer Renée Fleming, known for her operatic, theater, and film performances, takes the stage for an elegant performance.
How much: From $40
More info
Zoso – A Led Zeppelin Tribute
When: Feb. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
What: Zoso has been performing Led Zeppelin’s music for over 29 years and 4,500 shows, bringing an authentic tribute to the legendary band.
How much: From $40
More info
Leyla McCalla
When: Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell
What: Former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Leyla McCalla now shines as a solo artist, blending Haitian, Creole, and folk influences.
How much: From $29.25
More info
4th Annual St. George Birthday Bash
When: Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Star Community Bar, 437 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: A celebration of George Harrison featuring the best of The Beatles, Traveling Wilburys, and more, backed by the Metro Atlanta Dark Horse Orchestra.
How much: From $17.50
More info
Robyn Hitchcock Live
When: Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main Street, Duluth
What: A career-spanning performance by Robyn Hitchcock, known as a surrealist rock 'n' roller, acoustic troubadour, poet, painter, and writer.
How much: From $28
More info
Strings Attached: The Levinson Family Series
When: Feb. 23, 4 p.m.
Where: The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
What: A collaboration between Atlanta jazz pianist Alterman and New York violinist Weinstein.
How much: From $50
More info
Robert Cray Band
When: Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
What: Georgia-born veteran soul and blues artist Robert Cray brings his extensive catalog of hits to the stage.
How much: From $43
More info
Derek Gripper
When: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Street SW, Atlanta
What: Classical guitarist Derek Gripper blends African traditions with Western classical influences.
How much: From $30
More info
FILM/THEATER/ART
Atlanta Jewish Film Festival
When: Feb. 19-March 16
Where: Various locations, including Cobb Energy Centre, The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, Plaza Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Georgia Theatre Company at Merchants Walk, and Tara Theatre
What: The largest Jewish film festival in the world, featuring 50 films, including 22 documentaries and 28 narrative works, that celebrate the diversity of Jewish experiences globally. The festival will also host an awards show and other special events.
How much: Ticket prices vary
More info
Discovering the World of Jesus: The Exhibition
When: Now through March 31
Where: Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta
What: Step back 2,000 years into the Holy Land with this immersive exhibition combining archaeology and modern technology. The exhibit features over 350 genuine relics from Jesus' time, many being showcased in the U.S. for the first time.
How much: From $27 plus parking
More info
Silent Films at The Strand: Metropolis
When: Feb. 23, 3 p.m.
Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta
What: Experience the 1927 silent film classic Metropolis with live musical accompaniment presented by The American Theatre Organ Society.
How much: $18.80
More info
FOR THE FAMILY
Doctor DeSoto
When: Feb. 19-March 2
Where: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: A 45-minute interactive play for children ages 4-10, featuring live-action, puppetry, music, and rhyme. Follow the DeSoto family dentist practice as they help a suffering fox with a rotten tooth, only to question their decision once they step inside his jaws.
How much: From $10
More info
Jurassic Quest
When: Feb. 21-23
Where: Cobb Galleria Center, 2 Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta
What: North America’s largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience, featuring life-size dinosaurs, an interactive raptor training experience, adorable baby dinosaurs, and more.
How much: From $22
More info
NEXT WEEK
Paint & Pint
When: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.
Where: VooDoo Brewing Co., 1010 Mansell Road, Roswell
What: Enjoy a creative evening at VooDoo Brewing Co., where you can paint a colorful mushroom scene while sipping on a delicious craft brew.
How much: From $45
More info
'90s Trivia Night
When: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.
Where: Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 South Main Street, Kennesaw
What: Test your '90s pop culture knowledge at this nostalgic trivia night. Wear your best '90s attire for the full experience!
How much: Free admission
More info