Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Feb. 21-23, 2025

Looking for fun events in metro Atlanta this week? From Mardi Gras celebrations and live music performances to film festivals, art markets, and family-friendly activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out our list of the best things to do in and around Atlanta!

EVENTS

Art-Tiques Winter Market

When: Feb. 21-23

Where: Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival, 115 Harrison Street, Braselton

What: Browse more than 150 vendors selling antiques, vintage items, furniture, pottery, repurposed creations, and local artwork at this massive winter market.

How much: Free admission

Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest

When: Feb. 22-23

Where: 1093 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Steamhouse Lounge brings back its 37th annual oysterfest, featuring fresh roasted and chargrilled oysters, lobster bisque, fried oyster po'boys, ice-cold beer, cocktails, live music, and more.

How much: From $20

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

When: Feb. 22, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

What: The 13th annual event featuring beer, bourbon, barbecue, biscuits, bluegrass, and more. Expect a lively crowd enjoying great drinks, food, and live entertainment.

How much: From $45

Peaches & Strings Artisan Market

When: Feb. 22, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

What: A pre-party for Billy Strings, featuring bluegrass and live music, specialty cocktails, comfort food, and local artists. A great way to support artisans while enjoying good music and drinks.

How much: Free admission

Sweetwater 28th Anniversary Party

When: Feb. 22, 1 p.m.

Where: Sweetwater Brewery

What: Celebrate Sweetwater Brewery’s 28th anniversary with live music from STS9, Break Science, Marvel Years, and Sneezy, plus an interactive Heady Artist Village, regional and local food vendors, and official band and anniversary merchandise. Don’t miss the Rock Poster Show Artist Preview on Feb. 21.

How much: From $75

Westside Food, Booze & Brews Fest

When: Feb. 22, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Chattahoochee Food Works, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

What: Enjoy an afternoon of spirits, beer, delicious food, and live DJs at this exciting festival.

How much: From $19.99

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

When: Feb. 23

Where: Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

What: Celebrate Jewish culture with live performances, kosher food, a costume contest, and more in this one-of-a-kind festival at the Georgia Aquarium.

How much: From $15

RELATED

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

4th Annual Black History Parade & Pop-up

When: Feb. 22, 1-10:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Cartersville's Friendship Plaza, 1 Friendship Plaza, Cartersville

What: Celebrate Black history with a parade featuring the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals, dance teams, and floats. After the parade, enjoy a pop-up event with vendors, food, and entertainment.

How much: Free admission

Atlanta Black Expo

When: Feb. 22-23

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta

What: A celebration of Black entrepreneurship and culture featuring exhibits, workshops, vendors, speakers, and food tastings.

How much: From $35

Stonecrest Battle of the Drumlines

When: Feb. 22

Where: Miller Grove High School, 2645 DeKalb Medical Parkway, Stonecrest

What: Watch drumlines from Albany State University, Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State University, Miles College, and several local high schools compete in an electrifying showcase of talent.

How much: Free admission

Black History Artist Market

When: Feb. 22, 12-5 p.m. (Artist talk from 6-8 p.m.)

Where: Buckhead Art & Company, 288 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Support local Black artists and explore a diverse range of art, including paintings, sculptures, and handmade crafts. Stick around for an artist talk in the evening.

How much: Free admission

Celebrating Black History in Sweet Auburn

When: Feb. 22, 9 a.m.

Where: Constellations, 135 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Join The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in honoring Sweet Auburn’s role in Black history. Enjoy local history talks, guided tours, music, and refreshments while exploring the historic buildings that shaped the movement.

How much: Free

Black Heritage Festival

When: Feb. 22, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

What: A community celebration featuring live music, food vendors, and cultural showcases honoring Black heritage.

How much: Free admission

MARDI GRAS

Mardi Gras Streetcar Adventure

When: Feb. 22, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Margaritaville Atlanta, 155 Centennial Olympic Park NW, Atlanta

What: Hop aboard the Atlanta Streetcar and ride through downtown Atlanta and Old Fourth Ward, stopping at more than 35 participating locations serving exclusive New Orleans-themed food and drinks. Enjoy a live New Orleans-style street band and plenty of Mardi Gras beads.

How much: From $20

ZYDEFUNK Mardi Gras Party

When: Feb. 21, 11 p.m.

Where: Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

What: Celebrate Mardi Gras with a live performance by ZYDEFUNK, bringing their signature Louisiana-inspired sound to Northside Tavern.

How much: Free admission

Mardi Gras Art Market

When: Feb. 22, 12 p.m.

Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, 8601 Dunwood Place, Dunwoody

What: Browse 20+ local artists, sip on 15+ beers on tap, and enjoy a float parade with prizes for the best float. The event also features pizza, yard games, and more for all ages.

How much: Free admission

MUSIC

Hannah Thomas Birthday Show

When: Feb. 21

Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

What: A raw, powerful performance from Hannah Thomas, featuring deeply emotional lyrics about life’s struggles and triumphs.

How much: From $26.70

Billy Strings

When: Feb. 21

Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What: Acclaimed bluegrass guitarist, singer, and songwriter Billy Strings brings his winter tour to Atlanta for an electrifying performance.

How much: From $39

Sister Sadie

When: Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Where: The Lakeside Pavilion, 10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills

What: Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Sister Sadie embodies the spirit of bluegrass while pushing its boundaries.

How much: From $85

The Main Squeeze

When: Feb. 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

What: Rock, funk, blues, and R&B seamlessly blended into a high-energy live performance.

How much: From $22.50

Andrew Lloyd Webber Drag Brunch

When: Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m.

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Atlanta

What: Celebrate Broadway's Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, from Phantom of the Opera to Cats, with a fabulous drag brunch experience.

How much: From $25

11th Anniversary Alzheimer’s Music Fest

When: Feb. 22

Where: Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Road, Atlanta

What: A benefit concert featuring performances from The Producers, Glenn Phillips, Thomas Claxton, Gurufish, Drop Sonic, and more. Proceeds go to Stand Up for Seniors.

How much: From $20

Max McNown

When: Feb. 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown delivers songs perfect for life’s intimate moments.

How much: From $25

Forrest Isn't Dead

When: Feb. 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Vinyl, 1347 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

What: Atlanta-based alternative pop band Forrest Isn't Dead brings their unique sound and energy to Vinyl.

How much: From $15

Renée Fleming

When: Feb. 22, 3 p.m.

Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow

What: Renowned soprano singer Renée Fleming, known for her operatic, theater, and film performances, takes the stage for an elegant performance.

How much: From $40

Zoso – A Led Zeppelin Tribute

When: Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: Zoso has been performing Led Zeppelin’s music for over 29 years and 4,500 shows, bringing an authentic tribute to the legendary band.

How much: From $40

Leyla McCalla

When: Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell

What: Former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Leyla McCalla now shines as a solo artist, blending Haitian, Creole, and folk influences.

How much: From $29.25

4th Annual St. George Birthday Bash

When: Feb. 22, 8 p.m.

Where: Star Community Bar, 437 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A celebration of George Harrison featuring the best of The Beatles, Traveling Wilburys, and more, backed by the Metro Atlanta Dark Horse Orchestra.

How much: From $17.50

Robyn Hitchcock Live

When: Feb. 22, 8 p.m.

Where: Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main Street, Duluth

What: A career-spanning performance by Robyn Hitchcock, known as a surrealist rock 'n' roller, acoustic troubadour, poet, painter, and writer.

How much: From $28

Strings Attached: The Levinson Family Series

When: Feb. 23, 4 p.m.

Where: The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

What: A collaboration between Atlanta jazz pianist Alterman and New York violinist Weinstein.

How much: From $50

Robert Cray Band

When: Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

What: Georgia-born veteran soul and blues artist Robert Cray brings his extensive catalog of hits to the stage.

How much: From $43

Derek Gripper

When: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Street SW, Atlanta

What: Classical guitarist Derek Gripper blends African traditions with Western classical influences.

How much: From $30

FILM/THEATER/ART

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

When: Feb. 19-March 16

Where: Various locations, including Cobb Energy Centre, The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, Plaza Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Georgia Theatre Company at Merchants Walk, and Tara Theatre

What: The largest Jewish film festival in the world, featuring 50 films, including 22 documentaries and 28 narrative works, that celebrate the diversity of Jewish experiences globally. The festival will also host an awards show and other special events.

How much: Ticket prices vary

Discovering the World of Jesus: The Exhibition

When: Now through March 31

Where: Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

What: Step back 2,000 years into the Holy Land with this immersive exhibition combining archaeology and modern technology. The exhibit features over 350 genuine relics from Jesus' time, many being showcased in the U.S. for the first time.

How much: From $27 plus parking

Silent Films at The Strand: Metropolis

When: Feb. 23, 3 p.m.

Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta

What: Experience the 1927 silent film classic Metropolis with live musical accompaniment presented by The American Theatre Organ Society.

How much: $18.80

FOR THE FAMILY

Doctor DeSoto

When: Feb. 19-March 2

Where: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: A 45-minute interactive play for children ages 4-10, featuring live-action, puppetry, music, and rhyme. Follow the DeSoto family dentist practice as they help a suffering fox with a rotten tooth, only to question their decision once they step inside his jaws.

How much: From $10

Jurassic Quest

When: Feb. 21-23

Where: Cobb Galleria Center, 2 Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta

What: North America’s largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience, featuring life-size dinosaurs, an interactive raptor training experience, adorable baby dinosaurs, and more.

How much: From $22

NEXT WEEK

Paint & Pint

When: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: VooDoo Brewing Co., 1010 Mansell Road, Roswell

What: Enjoy a creative evening at VooDoo Brewing Co., where you can paint a colorful mushroom scene while sipping on a delicious craft brew.

How much: From $45

'90s Trivia Night

When: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 South Main Street, Kennesaw

What: Test your '90s pop culture knowledge at this nostalgic trivia night. Wear your best '90s attire for the full experience!

How much: Free admission

