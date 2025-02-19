Aw, shucks! Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns this weekend

The Brief The 37th annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest is happening this weekend in Midtown. The two-day event features a full lineup of live music and heaping buckets of oysters. The festival opens at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and tickets are $25 for the whole weekend.



What’s better than a roasted oyster? Easy: a bucket of them!

The music will be loud and the oysters will be plentiful at this weekend’s 37th annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest, happening Saturday and Sunday at 1093 Peachtree Street Northeast in Midtown (just two blocks down from Steamhouse Lounge). Hours for this year’s event are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets are just $25 for the weekend (and $20 for Sunday only).

So, what is Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest, exactly? Well, it’s all right there in the name: it’s two full days of roasted and chargrilled oysters, live music, and a full bar. Lobster bisque, low country boil, and po’ boy sandwiches are also on the menu — but don’t bother bringing cash, as all purchases during the festival are cashless this year.

Of course, seafood’s always been the specialty around the Steamhouse Lounge, which was a Buckhead fixture for 20 years before moving to Midtown back in 2008. Regular hours of business are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and Noon to 10 p.m. on weekends, and you’ll find the restaurant at the corner of 11th and West Peachtree Streets.

Now, we're aware that Oysterfest doesn't officially begin until Saturday — but since when has the Good Day Atlanta team ever displayed any patience? We wanted to get shuckin' early