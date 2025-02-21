Spring 2025 NASCAR Weekend happeniong at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Brief NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, with a full lineup of action on and off the track. The weekend’s marquee event takes over the track on Sunday, as the biggest stars of the NASCAR Cup Series compete in the Ambetter Health 400, Fan Zone attractions this year include axe throwing with American Axes and performances by The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show and the Sea Lion Splash Show.



Is there any sweeter sound than the revving of engines coming from the start line at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

For our money, the answer is no — and that’s why we spent the morning in Hampton, celebrating the return of NASCAR weekend to the storied racing venue!

It’s a big day at AMS, as qualifying begins for the Fr8 208 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) and Bennett 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series). Both races are happening in an action-packed double-header tomorrow, with the Fr8 Racing 208 starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 three-and-a-half hours later.

The weekend’s marquee event takes over the track on Sunday, as the biggest stars of the NASCAR Cup Series compete in the Ambetter Health 400, which begins at 3 p.m. and will also be broadcast right here on FOX.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Spring NASCAR Weekend at AMS without entertainment overload in the Fan Zone. Attractions this year include axe throwing with American Axes and performances by The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show and the Sea Lion Splash Show.

For more information on the weekend’s events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Henry County, getting an early start on the festivities!

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway, chatting with 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon and track president Brandon Hutchison.



