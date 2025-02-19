Ruckage Denim Collection in Atlanta honors Tuskegee Airmen

The Brief The Ruckage Denim Collection honors the Tuskegee Airmen , blending elements of their uniforms and aircraft into unique denim designs. The exhibit is on display at Bloomingdale’s in Lenox Square through March 31 , and it is free to the public. Proceeds from jacket sales will support the Legacy Flight Academy , a nonprofit that provides aviation scholarships.



A new exhibit in Atlanta is celebrating Black History Month with a fashion collection inspired by a historic group of Black aviators.

The Ruckage Denim Collection pays tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, integrating design elements from their structured uniforms and the aesthetics of their aircraft.

The collection was created by Darryl Bordenave, founder and CEO of Ruckage Design Co., who said he wanted to contrast traditional military attire with denim for a fresh interpretation.

"I was inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen uniforms," Bordenave said. "This time around, I used denim for that collection."

The Ruckage Denim Collection exhibit is on display at Bloomingdale’s in Lenox Square through March 31. The exhibit is free to the public. Click here for more information.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from jacket sales on the Ruckage Design Co. website will benefit the Legacy Flight Academy, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to aspiring aviation students.