Black History Month events in metro Atlanta | 2025

article

Black History Month is a time to honor the achievements, contributions, and resilience of Black Americans, and Atlanta—home to a rich Civil Rights legacy—offers a variety of ways to celebrate. From historical exhibits and thought-provoking discussions to live performances and family-friendly festivals, there are plenty of opportunities to engage with Black history and culture throughout February. The following is a list of Black History Month events in metro Atlanta:

January Events

Roswell Roots Student Art Exhibit

Jan. 30 - March 12

Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell

A vibrant student art exhibit celebrating African American heritage. This year's theme, African Americans and Labor, invites you to explore the powerful legacy and contributions of African American culture through the eyes of local student artists.

Free admission

More info

112th Birthday Celebration of Rosa Parks

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 31

CT Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta

Atlanta City Councilmember Andrea L. Boone is hosting a 112th Birthday Celebration of Rosa Parks on Jan. 31. There will be a historic bus tour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and film screening and speakers from 3 to 5 p.m.

Free admission

More info

Layers: A Roswell Roots Juried Art Exhibit

Jan. 31 - March 28

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell

A mixed-medium exhibit showcasing local Black American artists' origins, traditions, dreams, and experiences.

Free admission

More info

February Events

Sankofa's Reflection Exhibit

Through Feb. 20

Douglasville Cultural Arts Center, 8652 Campbellton Street, Douglasville

An art exhibit inspired by the Sankofa bird, reflecting the beauty and power of self-esteem through ancestral history.

Free admission

More info

Music of the African Diaspora Festival

Feb. 1

Atlanta Music Project Center for Performance & Education, 883 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta

Celebrate Black History Month with performances of songs written and composed by Black and African-American artists.

Free admission

More info

Black Futures Month at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Feb. 1 - 29

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Celebrating Black leaders making a difference today, while learning about history and honoring community trailblazers.

Regular museum admission

More info

The Sankofa Experience

2 - 4 p.m. Feb. 2

Georgia International Convention Center, College Park

College Park’s 5th annual Black History program exploring how history shapes today’s communities and generations to come.

Free admission

More info

Beats + Ballads

6 p.m. Feb. 2

Roswell River Landing, 245 Azalea Drive, Roswell

An open-mic jam session celebrating music, storytelling, and community as part of the 2025 Roswell Roots celebration.

From $20

More info

Catalyst Quartet

7 p.m. Feb. 5

Winter Theatre, Dana Fine Arts Building, Agnes Scott College, Decatur

A special performance by the renowned Catalyst Quartet.

Free admission

More info

Amanda Williams: We Say What Black This Is

Feb. 7 - May 24

Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, 350 Spelman Lane, Atlanta

Developed by MacArthur award-winning artist Amanda Williams, the exhibition challenges reductive definitions of Blackness while celebrating its diversity, resilience and depth by showcasing mixed media and watercolor paintings. The exhibit also features contributions from students at Spelman, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Free admission

More info

Ruben Studdard

7:30 p.m. Feb. 7

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

American Idol Season 2 winner performs as part of the Roswell Roots celebration.

From $29.25

More info

Atlanta Black Hawks Black History Month Game

7:30 p.m. Feb. 7

State Farm Arena,

The night will celebrate Black creators through a variety of performances, in-arena programming, and activations that showcase the Hawks’ and Georgia Natural Gas' commitment to honoring the legacy of Black and Brown creatives who play a crucial role in documenting and shaping the narrative of social movements throughout history. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded t-shirt designed by local Black creative Aysha Pennerman. The Hawks will play the Milwaukee Bucks.

From $49

More info

Rooted featuring Atlanta Community Symphony Orchestra

4 p.m. Feb. 8

Pleasant Hill Church, 725 Pleasant Hill Street, Roswell

A celebration of Black heritage and the influence of Black musicians in classical music.

Free admission

More info

Nancy Jackson’s Dilemma: A Black History Month Drama

11:30 a.m. Feb. 9

Northwest Unitarian Universalist Congregation Church

A dramatic interpretation of the story of Nancy Jackson, born enslaved in Georgia, followed by a discussion.

Free admission

More info

School of Music Black History Month Concert

2:25 p.m. Feb. 11

Georgia State University, Florence Kopleff Recital Hall, Atlanta

A heartfelt tribute to Black musicians featuring students and special guests.

Free admission

More info

Lavahi

7 p.m. Feb. 13

Roswell River Landing, Roswell

Lavahi’s unique style blends jazz improvisation with compelling vocals. Part of the Roswell Roots celebration.

From $30

More info

Roswell Roots Kid and Family Celebration

10 a.m. Feb. 15

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

A free, family-friendly day filled with performances and activities.

Free admission

More info

African American Folktales with Chetter Galloway

11:30 a.m. Feb. 15

Aurora Children’s Playhouse, Lawrenceville

Experience the rich folklore of African American culture.

$7 general admission

More info

Black History Art, Culture & Education Celebration

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Feb. 16

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

A showcase of Black history through art, culture, and performance.

Free admission

More info

Cellist Denielle Wilson

3:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Roswell River Landing, Roswell

A performance by accomplished cellist Denielle Wilson.

From $35

More info

"John Lewis: Good Trouble"

6 p.m. Feb. 21

Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth Street NW, Atlanta

In honor of what would be Congressman Lewis’s 85th birthday on February 21st, 2025, Atlanta Downtown and WABE present a FREE screening of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble followed by a panel discussion.

Free admission

More info

4th Annual Black History Parade and Pop-Up

1:30 p.m. Feb. 22

Downtown Cartersville.

The parade will feature the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals, floats, dance teams, and more. Following the parade, Cartersville's Friendship Plaza will play host to live music, food vendors and pop-up shops owned and operated by locally-owned and operated Black businesses and nonprofits.

More info

Atlanta Black Expo

Feb. 22 - 23

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

Showcasing Black-owned businesses with over 100 exhibitors, networking, and workshops.

From $15

More info

Jazz Vespers

4 p.m. Feb. 23

Roswell Presbyterian Church, Roswell

A special Jazz Vespers blending gospel, blues, and spirituals.

Free admission

More info

Black History Month Celebration Dinner

5:30 p.m. Feb. 23

Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs Street, Smyrna

This special occasion will include dinner, a pressentation by Dr. Daniel Black, and a book signing.

$20 plus

More info

Love Letters to the Caribbean

11 a.m. Feb. 27

DeKalb History Center, Decatur

A Black History Month celebration focusing on Caribbean culture through food, film, and music.

From $45

More info

The Black Bar

6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28

Food Hall, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

The Black Bar will be an immersive celebration of Black excellence in spirits, music, and art. There will be tastings of Black-owned liquors and more.

Free admission

More info

Black History in Atlanta

For those looking to explore Atlanta’s Civil Rights legacy, The King Center and Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park on Auburn Avenue are essential stops.

Visitors can tour Dr. King’s birth home, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and The King Center, where his tomb rests alongside Coretta Scott King.

Another important historical site is the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, a museum that connects the U.S. Civil Rights Movement to global human rights struggles, featuring powerful interactive exhibits. However, it is temporarily closed for expansion.

Nearby, the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History provides an extensive collection of literature and archives dedicated to Black history.

Several museums throughout the city showcase African American contributions to art, culture, and innovation.

The Apex Museum, located in the historic Sweet Auburn district, presents exhibits on Black inventors, the transatlantic slave trade, and Atlanta’s Black business history.

For those interested in fine arts, the Hammonds House Museum in West End features works by artists of African descent, while the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art focuses on pieces created by and about Black women.

The Atlanta History Center also hosts exhibits highlighting Black history, including its permanent "Gatheround: Stories of Atlanta" collection.

Beyond museums, Atlanta’s historic neighborhoods provide insight into Black life and culture.

The Sweet Auburn Historic District, once a thriving center of Black commerce and activism, remains home to landmarks like Big Bethel AME Church and the Madam C.J. Walker Museum.

Visitors can also explore the Herndon Home Museum, the historic residence of Alonzo Herndon, Atlanta’s first Black millionaire and founder of the Atlanta Life Insurance Company.

For a different perspective, the South-View Cemetery serves as the final resting place for prominent Black leaders, including Congressman John Lewis and the Historic Oakland Cemetery is offering free tickets for their We Shall Overcome and Black Magnolias tours during the month of February. The tours explore the lives and accomplishments of outstanding and ordinary African Americans in Atlanta.

For those interested in performing arts and entertainment, True Colors Theatre Company, founded by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, produces plays that reflect Black culture and history.

The High Museum of Art, Alliance Theatre, and other venues host special Black History Month programming, showcasing exhibits and performances that honor African American heritage.

The Trap Music Museum, dedicated to the evolution of hip-hop and trap music, highlights the cultural impact of Black artists in modern music.

Additionally, local soul food institutions like Paschal’s Restaurant and Busy Bee Café provide a taste of the city’s culinary heritage, offering dishes that have been staples in Atlanta’s Black community for decades.